The Global Antibiotics Market is expected to grow by $ 13.72 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

Global Antibiotics Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the antibiotics market and it is poised to grow by $ 13. 72 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and growing awareness of various diseases and their treatment. In addition, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The antibiotics market analysis includes product segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The antibiotics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Broad-spectrum antibiotics

• Narrow-spectrum antibiotics



By Application

• Antibiotics for human use

• Antibiotics for veterinary use



By Geographic

• Asia

• North America

• Europe

• ROW



This study identifies the special regulatory designationsas one of the prime reasons driving the antibiotics market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading antibiotics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA. Also, the antibiotics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

