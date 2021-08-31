Global Antibiotic Resistance Markets Report 2021: Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities by Pathogen and Therapy Type 2020-2024
Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotic Resistance Markets - Therapeutics by Pathogen and Therapy Type 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a market with a lot of players, there are over 100 biotechnology companies profiled in the report. And the publisher summarizes what technologies they are using.
Antimicrobial Resistance is creating new kinds of infections and "superbugs" that are resistant to current antibiotic medicines. New technologies (and new drugs) are under development to capture this growing market.
We have identified the 6 Key Large Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. The publisher has looked at the technology picture too, giving you, plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections, can be treated, including an explanation of the key role diagnostics will play.
Overview of a Dynamic Market
Market Players - Roles & Impacts
Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical
Drug manufacturers - Generic
Contract Research and Manufacturing
In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
Drug Marketing Companies
Biotechnology Companies
Regulatory Bodies
Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance
What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
Bacteria and Other Microbes
The History of Antibiotics
The Role of Animal Husbandry
The Implications of Horizontal Transfer
The Threat of AMR
The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies
The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR
The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR
Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)
Campylobacter (DRC)
Clostridium Difficile (CD)
Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)
Salmonella (DRNTS)
Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities
Using Viruses Against Bacteria
Hydrolytic Enzymes Join the Fight.
Antibodies
Vaccines
Probiotic Technology
Peptides vs. Pathogens
Mining Obsolete Science
CRISPR Antibiotics
Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments
New class of antibiotics for AMR
New AMR Drug
CRISPR Modifies Phages to target Superbugs
Genetically Modified Phage Fights 'Superbug' Infection
NIH awards $33 million grant to develop new antibiotics
Bacteria found in ancient Irish soil halts growth of superbugs
OpGen Partners With NYS DOH, Merck Subsidiary for AMR Surveillance
New breakthrough in the war against antibiotic resistance
Amicrobe, Inc., patents AMR Gel
Microneedle Patch to Combat AMR
Antimicrobial peptides find application medium
Antibiotic shortages fuelling antimicrobial resistance
Key Biotechnology Companies
ABAC Therapeutics
Abbvie
Absynth Biologics
Achaogen, Inc.
Achillion Pharmaceuticals
AiCuris
Alaxia SAS
Allecra Therapeutics
Allergan
Alopexx Vaccine LLC
Amicrobe, Inc
AmpliPhi Biosciences
Antabio S.A.S
AntibioTx
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc
Arsanis
AstraZeneca
Auspherix Ltd
Aviragen Therapeutics
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.
Bioaster
BioFilm Pharma
Biolytx Pharmaceuticals
Biosergen
BioVersys GmbH
C3J Therapeutics, Inc
Centauri Therapeutics Ltd
Cipla
Combioxin SA
Contrafect Corporation
Da Volterra
Debiopharm International SA
Deinobiotics/Deinove
Demuris
Destiny Pharma plc
discuva
DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals
Eligo Bioscience
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Entasis Therapeutics
EpiBiome
Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc
Fixed Phage
Forge Therapeutics
Helperby Therapeutics Ltd
Hennepin Life Sciences
ImmunNovative Developments, S.L.
Innovation Pharmaceuticals
Integrated Biotherapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics Limited
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
Karveel Pharmaceuticals
KBP Biosciences
KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Lumavita
MaaT Pharma
Macrolide Pharmaceuticals
Madam Therapeutics
Melinta Therapeutics
Merck
Merlion Pharmaceuticals
Micreos
MicuRx
Motif BioSciences, Inc/Motif Bio PLC
Mutabilis SAS
Nabriva Therapeutics.
Neem Biotech Ltd
Nemesis Bioscience
Northern Antibiotics Oy (Ltd)
Nosopharm
NovaBiotics Ltd
Novartis
NYS DOH
OpGen
Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer
Phage Technologies S.A
Pherecydes Pharma
Phico Therapeutics Ltd
Polyphor Ltd
Priaxon
Procarta Biosystems
Prommune
QureTech Bio AB
RedHill Biopharma
Redx Pharma Plc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd.
SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
SetLance Srl
SmartPhage
Spero Therapeutics
Symphogen
Synereca Pharmaceuticals
TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals
The Medicines Company
Theravance Biopharma
Ultupharma AB
Vaxdyn
VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals
Vibiosphen
Vivexia
Warp Drive Bio
Westway Health
Wockhardt Ltd.
Xellia Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rbmdg
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900