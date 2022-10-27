Global Anti-tank Missile System Market Report 2022: A3.7 Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-tank Missile System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anti-tank missile system market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.14% during 2021-2027.
The market is primarily being driven by an alarming increase in the instances of armed conflicts, violence and terrorism across the globe. Furthermore, the escalating need for military modernization to enhance national security is also driving the market growth.
With the development of next-generation weaponry systems, governments and defense organizations, especially of developing nations, are rapidly adopting novel ATMSs to support and improve the survivability of the fight troops. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of missiles with a dual-mode seeker, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
These missiles are equipped with infrared and visible color channels to capture targets in low thermal contrast and fiber-optic data links to facilitate remote access to the launch platforms.
Other factors, including an overall increase in the defense expenditure across the globe, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities to upgrade the existing weapon system, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global anti-tank missile system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global anti-tank missile system market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the missile type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global anti-tank missile system market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being
Denel Aerostructures (Pty) Ltd. (Denel SOC Ltd.)
Elbit Systems Ltd.
General Dynamics Corporation
KBP Instrument Design Bureau (Rostec)
Lockheed Martin Corporation
MBDA
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Saab AB
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Missile Type:
Man-Portable
Vehicle-Mounted
Breakup by Platform:
Airborne
Ground-Based
Breakup by End User:
Military
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
