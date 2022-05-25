The global anti-foaming agents market size valued to USD 6.31 billion in 2021 and is predicted an elevation up-to USD 10.00 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022-2030.

The anti-foaming agents or defoamers are chemical additive substances formulated to eliminate or prevent froth formation in various industrial processes. These defoamers may be water-based, oil-based, silicone–based, or of such other type.

New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Foaming Agents Market by Type, Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272308/?utm_source=GNW
The anti-foaming agents eliminate the existing foam or prevent further froth formation, by adhering to the froth bubbles, destabilizing them, and consequently collapsing the bubbles. The anti-foaming agents hold wide applications in end-users like pulp & paper industries, oil & gas sector, water treatment plants, paint & coating industries, pharmaceutical industries, food & beverage industries, textiles sector, detergents & cleansing agents, and other industry verticals, to reduce froth formation during blending, filtration, filling as well as other industrial processes. The use of anti-foaming agents results to improved process control, enhanced equipment capacity, reduction in time-period of the process, increased yield, reduced production loss, higher energy efficiency, and increased cost-effectiveness of the overall process.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The global anti-foaming agents’ market is on a spur owing to factors including growth of various end-user industries, increasing demand from emerging economies, control on VOC emissions as well as environmental concerns and regulatory guidelines regarding discharge of industrial effluents. Besides, upsurge in the demand for anti-foaming agents in foods & beverages industry, specifically due to increasing consumption of convenience food, beverages, bakery items and confectioneries; tends to proliferate the anti-foaming agents market growth in future.
However, reverse trends, limited awareness about the product, and high loading levels of antifoaming agents in the industrial process is obstructing the growth of the anti-foaming agents market.
Moreover, the advancements in product technology, formulations of new products with enhanced production processes, development of effective and low-impact chemicals will create new opportunities for the anti-foaming agents market growth in future.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The anti-foaming agents market share analysis is based on type, application, and geography.
Based on type, the market is segmented into water-based, oil-based, silicone–based, and other. Based on application, the market covers pulp & paper, oil & gas, water treatment, paints & coatings, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, textiles, detergents, and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Geographical Analysis

North America region is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the globalanti-foaming agents market, dominating the global anti-foaming agents market throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the dynamics including high growth of end-use industries, higher demands for antifoaming agents specifically in food & beverage industry, growth of local manufacturing units, and advancements in product technologies.
It is expected that the emerging economies, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region would witness increasing market share in the global anti-foaming agents market during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization, higher demand from end-users like pulp & paper and paints & coatings, as well as higher presence of consumers in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as BASF, Evonik Industries, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, DOW Corning Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd., Ashland Inc., Kemira OYJ, Elementis PLC, and other are provided in the anti-foaming agents market report.
The past endeavors, present developments and futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall growth of the global anti-foaming agent’s market. For instance, in October 2019, the major player of global anti-foaming market, Wacker Chemie AG inaugurated its plant for manufacturing pyrogenic silica at its US site in Charleston, Tennessee; with an annual production capacity of 13,000 metric tons. Wacker’s pyrogenic silica output majorly applicable as defoamer, foam inhibitor, foam regulator and/or deaerator formulation; shall cater the in-house requirements, as well as will be traded globally.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

- Global Anti-Foaming Agents Market – By Type
- Water-Based
- Oil-Based
- Silicone–Based
- Other
- Global Anti-Foaming Agents Market – By Application
- Pulp & Paper
- Oil & Gas
- Water Treatment
- Paints & Coatings
- Pharmaceutical
- Food & Beverages
- Textiles
- Detergents
- Others
- Global Anti-Foaming Agents Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Remaining Countries
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272308/?utm_source=GNW

