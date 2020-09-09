Global Anti-Adhesion Products Industry

Global Anti-Adhesion Products Market to Reach $902. 1 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anti-Adhesion Products estimated at US$598. 6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$902.

New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$513.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $162 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Anti-Adhesion Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$162 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$193.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 348-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Ethicon Inc.

FzioMed, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Magen OrthoMed Ltd.

MAST Biosurgery AG

Sanofi SA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

’Adhesion’ - A Major Post-Surgical Complication

Key Facts Highlighting the Growing Incidence of Post-Surgical

Adhesions

Recent Market Activity

Soaring Demand for Anti-Adhesion Products - Market Scenario

Adhesion Barriers - The Most Commonly Used Anti-Adhesion Products

Market Dynamics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Anti-Adhesion Products Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

Anika Therapeutics S.r.l. (Italy)

Baxter International Inc. (USA)

Ethicon Inc. (USA)

FzioMed, Inc. (USA)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (USA)

Magen OrthoMed Ltd. (Israel)

MAST Biosurgery AG (Switzerland)

Sanofi SA (France)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Clinicians and Healthcare Systems: Major Growth Determinants

Soaring Number of Surgeries Worldwide Offers Avenues of Growth

Innate Vulnerability of Abdomen Surgeries to Adhesion Unlocks

Lucrative Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Application

Growing Awareness on Criticality of Pelvic Adhesions - Boosts

Prospects for Anti-Adhesion Products

Rapid Rise in Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures Confers

Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Adoption

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Anti-Adhesion

Products in Knee, Joint and Hip Replacement Surgeries

SpineShield to Ease Chances of Post-surgical Fibrosis

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Offers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion

Products

Government Funded Healthcare Driving Market for Anti-Adhesion

Products

Veterinary Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Developed Markets Lead the Race

The United States - Leading All the Way

Rise of Medical Tourism Spurs Opportunity in Emerging Markets

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Anti-

Adhesion Products

Key Unmet Needs Expected to Up Fire R&D Efforts among

Manufacturers

New Product Development Continues to Keep Momentum

New Products to Intensify Sales and Competition

NUS Unearth Role of PLA2 Inhibitor Peptide in Preventing Post-

Surgical Adhesions

Growth Restraints

Lack of Awareness

Less Competitive Market

Escalating Healthcare Cost

Advent of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Poses a

Challenge for Anti-Adhesion Products

Novel Surgical Therapies Cut Down Risks Associated with

Adhesion Formation



