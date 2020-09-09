Global Anti-Adhesion Products Industry

Global Anti-Adhesion Products Market to Reach $902. 1 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anti-Adhesion Products estimated at US$598. 6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$902.
1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$513.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $162 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Anti-Adhesion Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$162 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$193.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 348-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Ethicon Inc.
- FzioMed, Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- Magen OrthoMed Ltd.
- MAST Biosurgery AG
- Sanofi SA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
’Adhesion’ - A Major Post-Surgical Complication
Key Facts Highlighting the Growing Incidence of Post-Surgical
Adhesions
Recent Market Activity
Soaring Demand for Anti-Adhesion Products - Market Scenario
Adhesion Barriers - The Most Commonly Used Anti-Adhesion Products
Market Dynamics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Anti-Adhesion Products Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
Anika Therapeutics S.r.l. (Italy)
Baxter International Inc. (USA)
Ethicon Inc. (USA)
FzioMed, Inc. (USA)
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (USA)
Magen OrthoMed Ltd. (Israel)
MAST Biosurgery AG (Switzerland)
Sanofi SA (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Clinicians and Healthcare Systems: Major Growth Determinants
Soaring Number of Surgeries Worldwide Offers Avenues of Growth
Innate Vulnerability of Abdomen Surgeries to Adhesion Unlocks
Lucrative Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Application
Growing Awareness on Criticality of Pelvic Adhesions - Boosts
Prospects for Anti-Adhesion Products
Rapid Rise in Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures Confers
Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Adoption
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Anti-Adhesion
Products in Knee, Joint and Hip Replacement Surgeries
SpineShield to Ease Chances of Post-surgical Fibrosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Offers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion
Products
Government Funded Healthcare Driving Market for Anti-Adhesion
Products
Veterinary Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities
Developed Markets Lead the Race
The United States - Leading All the Way
Rise of Medical Tourism Spurs Opportunity in Emerging Markets
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Anti-
Adhesion Products
Key Unmet Needs Expected to Up Fire R&D Efforts among
Manufacturers
New Product Development Continues to Keep Momentum
New Products to Intensify Sales and Competition
NUS Unearth Role of PLA2 Inhibitor Peptide in Preventing Post-
Surgical Adhesions
Growth Restraints
Lack of Awareness
Less Competitive Market
Escalating Healthcare Cost
Advent of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Poses a
Challenge for Anti-Adhesion Products
Novel Surgical Therapies Cut Down Risks Associated with
Adhesion Formation
