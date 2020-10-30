Global Antacids Market Report 2020-2025 with Profiles of Pfizer, GSK, Abbott, Bayer, Takeda, Sun Pharma, Sanofi, Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antacids Market 2020-2025, by Drug Class, Formulation, Distribution Channel, Geography and Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Antacids Market is estimated to be USD 5.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.4 Bn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 3.6%.



Antacids are usually over the counter (OTC) medications used in neutralizing the stomach acid. The market has seen wide availability of antacids in variety of forms. Manufacturers in the antacids market are approaching different drug formulation techniques to support flavoured, chewable tablets to capture the market.



Rising incidence of acidic refluxes like GERD, unhealthy lifestyle etc. have driven the growth of the market. However, the alternative market for antacids hinders the growth of this market.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott India Private Ltd, Bayer AG, Takeda pharmaceuticals, Sun pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Dr Reddy's Laboratories etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Gastro Esophageal Reflux Diseases (GERD)

Growing Geriatric Population

Increasing Prevalence Of Heartburn

Unhealthy lifestyle

Restraints

Growing number of alternatives in the market for antacids

Opportunities

Increasing awareness about GERD

Trends

Rise of E-commerce has augmented the demand for antacids

Melt in mouth antacid

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0zp1t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

