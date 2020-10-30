Global Antacids Market Report 2020-2025 with Profiles of Pfizer, GSK, Abbott, Bayer, Takeda, Sun Pharma, Sanofi, Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antacids Market 2020-2025, by Drug Class, Formulation, Distribution Channel, Geography and Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Antacids Market is estimated to be USD 5.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.4 Bn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 3.6%.
Antacids are usually over the counter (OTC) medications used in neutralizing the stomach acid. The market has seen wide availability of antacids in variety of forms. Manufacturers in the antacids market are approaching different drug formulation techniques to support flavoured, chewable tablets to capture the market.
Rising incidence of acidic refluxes like GERD, unhealthy lifestyle etc. have driven the growth of the market. However, the alternative market for antacids hinders the growth of this market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott India Private Ltd, Bayer AG, Takeda pharmaceuticals, Sun pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Dr Reddy's Laboratories etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Gastro Esophageal Reflux Diseases (GERD)
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Increasing Prevalence Of Heartburn
- Unhealthy lifestyle
Restraints
- Growing number of alternatives in the market for antacids
Opportunities
- Increasing awareness about GERD
Trends
- Rise of E-commerce has augmented the demand for antacids
- Melt in mouth antacid
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Antacids Market, By Drug Class
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Proton Pump Inhibitor
6.3 H2 Antagonist
6.4 Acid Neutralizers
7 Global Antacids Market, By Formulation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Tablet
7.3 Liquid
7.4 Powder
8 Global Antacids Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospital Pharmacies
8.3 Retail Pharmacies
8.4 Online Pharmacies
9 Global Antacids Market, By Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
10.3.4 Investments & Fundings
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Wellspring Pharm
11.2 Private Lable
11.3 Johnson & Johnson
11.4 Novartis Consumer Health
11.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Pharm
11.6 Glaxosmithkline
11.7 Procter & Gamble
11.8 First Aid Only
11.9 Pfizer
11.10 Bayer AG
11.11 Dr Reddy's Laboratories
11.12 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
11.13 Sanofi
11.14 Sun Pharmaceuticals
11.15 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
11.16 Abbott
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0zp1t
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900