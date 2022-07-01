Global Animal Parasiticides Market to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027

What's New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Parasiticides Industry"
Global Animal Parasiticides Market to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Animal Parasiticides estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ectoparasiticides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Endoparasiticides segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Animal Parasiticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Endectocides Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR

In the global Endectocides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.


Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured) -

  • Bayer AG

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Ceva Sante Animale

  • Elanco Animal Health

  • Merck Animal Health

  • PetIQ

  • Vetoquinol SA

  • Virbac SA

  • Zoetis, Inc.




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Veterinary Parasiticides: An Introduction
General Characteristics of Animal Parasiticides
Most Common Chemical Classes of Veterinary Parasiticides:
An Overview
Classification of Ectoparasiticides
Different Delivery Forms of Ectoparasiticides
Classification of Endoparasiticides
Different Delivery Forms of Anthelmintics
An Insight into Formulations of Veterinary Parasiticides
Proportion of Non-Active Ingredients in Different Antiparasitic
Product Formulations
Original and Generic Antiparasitics
Original Antiparasitics
Generic Antiparasitics
Animal Parasiticides: Vital for the Treatment of Parasitic
Diseases in Animals
Animal Parasiticides Market to Witness Healthy Growth
Ectoparasiticides: The Largest Product Segment
Food-Producing Animals: The Major End-Use Segment for Animal
Parasiticides
Developed Regions Lead the Global Animal Parasiticide Market
Animal Parasiticides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Ectoparasiticides (Product) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Awareness about Animal Healthcare and Increased
Spending on Animal Healthcare Products and Medication Augurs
and Well for Animal Parasiticides Market
Animal Healthcare Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Disorders Spark Demand for Animal
Parasiticides
Rising Adoption of Pets and Companion Animals Fuels Demand for
Animal Parasiticides
Pet Population Worldwide: Number of Dogs and Cats in Million
for the Years 2017 and 2018
Global Pet Dog Population: Number of Pet Dogs by Select
Countries in Million for the Year 2018
Global Pet Cat Population (2018): Number of Pet Cats by Select
Countries in Million for the Year 2018
With Demand for Protein Rich, Animal-Derived Foods Continuing
to Grow, Parasiticides Market is Poised for Growth
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Per Capita Meat Consumption in Kg/Per Person/Year by Region by
Meat Type for 2015-2017
Global Protein Consumption: Breakdown of Meat Consumption in
1,000 Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) for the Years
2015-2019
Sustained Increase in Number of Veterinary Practitioners in
Developed Regions Drives Sales of Parasiticides
Number of Veterinarians in the US by Gender for the Years 2016,
2017 and 2018
Trend towards Vegetarian Diet Hampers Market Growth
Countries with Highest Proportion of Vegetarian Diet:
Vegetarianism as % of Total Population for the Year 2018
Regulations Restricting Use of Parasiticides for Food-Producing
Animals Impedes Demand Growth
Developing Oral Forms of Ectoparasiticides: An Area of Focus
for Market Players
Resistance to Antiparasitics in Animals: A Major Concern

