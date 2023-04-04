The Global Animal Artificial Insemination Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period 2021 to 2031 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / The global animal artificial insemination market was worth US$ 2.11 Billion in the year 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032.

With demand for animal protein picking up, the global animal artificial insemination market is expected to flourish in the forecast period. As of now, Genus IntelliGenTM is a sexed semen technology doled out by Genus that has been used for developing sexed bovine genetics for Gir, Red Sindhi, Jersey, Sahiwal Crossbreeds, Holstein, and Murrah and Mehsana buffaloes under ‘Sexcel' brand.

At the same time, risks involved in disease transmission at the time of animal breeding is another factor pushing the animal artificial insemination market.

However, semen from infected animals could end up contaminating the opposite genders as well. This factor could be a restraint to animal artificial insemination market going forward.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Animal Artificial Insemination Market'. It has its team of analysts and consultants to deploy a 360-degree view in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

"With rising demand for enhanced productivity and efficiency, the global animal artificial insemination market is likely to grow on an exorbitant note in the near future", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Animal Artificial Insemination Market

North America holds the largest market share with the US witnessing a well-established animal husbandry industry, increasing awareness about advantages of animal artificial insemination, and also adopting AI to breed livestock; and - finally - presence of the key companies like STgenetics. The company, through Sex Sorted Semen, does offer an average of 93% female purity for several breeds of buffaloes and cattle.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the animal artificial insemination market going forward due to huge cattle inventory and conducive initiatives by the government. Coming to India, Department of Veterinary, Gynecology, and Obstetrics of Madras Veterinary College, in August 2019, began with artificial insemination in the cattle by making use of sexed semen. The government, in the year 2020, did allow distributors of milk to go for multipurpose AI technicians in the rural areas to follow essential approval for boosting AI coverage in India.

LATAM is expected to create wonders in animal artificial insemination market on the back of Brazil being home to a sizable commercial cattle herd with 57% of beef cattle and 43% of dairy cattle.

Europe houses close to 85 Million of cattle, which, in turn, would ask for technological advancements like adoption of AI.

Competitive Insemination

IVM technologies, in December 2020, completed acquisition of Tecnovet SL (a company based out of Spain specializing in swine artificial insemination technology and various other veterinary products.

Zoetis, in July 2020, completed acquisition of Benchmark Holdings PLC (involved in development and commercialization of fish vaccines and providing services in diagnostics and vaccinations for aquaculture.

IdentiGEN was acquired by Merck Animal Health in August 2020.

Genus plc, in May 2019, entered into partnership with Beijing Capital Agribusiness (BCA) for developing Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome Virus (PrRVS)-resistant animal.

Select Sires, in April 2018, did introduce an Elite Sexed Fertility product line.

Cogent, in August 2020, entered into collaboration with AB Europe (a sheep-breeding company) for launching a new sexed semen service for those dealing with sheep (in the UK).

400+ mobile veterinary units, in April 2022, got approved by the central government of India for more than 4.6 Cr livestock of the Indian state called Madhya Pradesh. Every vehicle is expected to have a paravet, veterinarian, and vehicle driver-cum-assistant.

Key Companies Profiled:

Elanco Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Swine Genetics International

Revival Animal Health Inc.

Jorgensen Laboratories Inc.

Agtech Inc.

ABS Global, Inc.

Continental Plastic Corporation

IVM Technologies

What does the Report inseminate?

The research study is based on product type (insemination equipment (catheters, micromanipulation pipettes, insemination gun), artificial insemination syringe, insemination sheath, artificial insemination applicator), reagent media (bovine media, equine media, and IVF media), thawer, accessories, artificial insemination kits, artificial insemination straws, and likewise), by animal type (canine, feline, swine, bovine, equine, and ruminant), by procedure type (semen collection procedures (artificial vagina and electrostimulation) and insemination procedures (recto vaginal, spectrum, and vaginal), and by end-user (animal hospitals, animal clinics, animal breeding centers, and likewise).

With realization of advantages pertaining to artificial insemination, the global animal artificial insemination market is slated to grow well in the forecast period.

Animal Artificial Insemination Market by Category

Product type

Insemination Equipment Catheters Micromanipulation Pipettes Insemination Gun

Artificial Insemination Syringe

Insemination Sheath

Artificial Insemination Applicator

Reagent Media Bovine Media Equine Media IVF Media

Thawer

Accessories

Artificial Insemination Kits

Others

Artificial Insemination Straws

Animal Type

Canine

Feline

Swine

Bovine

Equine

Ruminant

Procedure Type

Semen Collection Procedures Artificial Vagina Electrostimulation

Insemination Procedures Recto Vaginal Spectrum Vaginal



End Users

Animal Hospitals

Animal Clinics

Animal Breeding Centers

Others

