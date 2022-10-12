The Global Angio Suites Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of 5.75% During the Study Period (2019–2027) | DelveInsight

The angio suites market is expected to grow in revenue due to factors such as an increase in the number of cases of heart and circulatory disorders, an increase in the number of diabetic patients globally coupled with the rising geriatric population, and latest technological advancements to enhance further product safety and precision, all of which are expected to result in appreciable revenue growth in the angio suites market during the forecast period (2022–2027).

New York, USA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Angio Suites Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of  5.75% During the Study Period (2019–2027) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Angio Suites Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, angio suites market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key angio suites companies in the market. 

Key Takeaways from the Angio Suites Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global angio suites market during the forecast period.

  • Notable angio suites companies such as Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lam Vascular and Associates, Hitachi, Ltd., ESAOTE SPA, IMRIS, Onex Corporation, Canon Inc., 3D Systems Inc., General Electric, Shimadzu Corporation, GIMIAS, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Planmeca, Mindray Medical International Limited, ZEISS International, Guerbet, Surgical Science, B. Braun, and several others are currently operating in the angio suites market.

  • In June 2022, Siemens Healthineers, a part of Siemens, launched the Angiography System Artis Icono for precise tumor embolization. It is enabled with new system mechanics and image chains for 2D and 3D imaging with seamless integration and a third-party interface.

  • In December 2021, GE Healthcare, an auxiliary company of well-known Massachusetts, United states-based company “General Electric,” announced the successful acquisition of Boston, United States-based imaging company “BK Medical.”

  • In December 2020, GE Healthcare launched the Allia IGS 7 angiography system, which is a new version of its robotic-driven angiography system for image-guided therapy, at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) virtual meeting in 2020.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the angio suites market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Angio Suites Market Report 

Angio Suites Overview

An angio suite is a high-precision examination room where complex surgical procedures such as angiography, stenting, and bypass surgery are performed. It aids in detecting and observing damaged blood vessels in various organs, assisting in diagnosing and treating conditions such as aneurysms, vascular stenosis, coronary atherosclerosis, and so on.

Vertebroplasty, myelograms, intravascular therapies, therapeutic stenting, and obstruction bypasses are the most common procedures performed. Angio suites contribute to significant imaging capabilities as well as improved spatial resolution. Angio suites provide services such as stomach aortic aneurysm, aortic analyzation, complex fringe vein ailment, and carotid conduit sickness.


Angio Suites Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the global angio suites market in terms of revenue generation. This can be attributed to increased heart disease and diabetes cases, which eventually necessitate diagnostic procedures and treatments such as angiography, angioplasty, stenting, bypass surgery, and others in the North American region. Coronary Artery Disease and stroke are the most common types of heart disease in North America, particularly in the United States.

As a result of the high prevalence of heart disorders and the large patient pool in the United States, many angio suites are receiving FDA approval for commercial use in markets. For example, Philips received 510(k) market clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2022 for its angio suite Philips Capsule Surveillance solution, paving the way for widespread deployment across healthcare systems in the United States. The angio suite can use streaming data from virtually any connected medical device and analyze it to generate actionable insights and alerts.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the angio suites market, get a snapshot of the Angio Suites Market Trends

Angio Suites Market Dynamics

The rise in the prevalence of heart and cardiovascular disorders such as coronary artery disease, heart attacks, stroke, and so on is one of the notable drivers of the angio suites market. With such a staggering number of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and old age are also factors that contribute to heart risks. Thus, the rising prevalence of heart disease and diabetes and the growing geriatric population are expected to drive the angio suite demand, eventually leading to global angio suites market growth during the forecast period (2022–2027). Another important factor driving the growth of the angio suites market is the continuous technological developments in the angio suites market for product design and increasing safety and precision.

However, the lack of healthcare infrastructure in low-income countries and a shortage of skilled workforce in the medical industry may act as restraints for the angio suites market growth.

Furthermore, the angio suites market suffered a temporary setback due to the implementation of lockdown as a necessary measure to break the chain of COVID-19 infection transmission. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a massive reorganization of healthcare services and medical procedures. During the COVID-19 crisis, many countries separated medical procedures based on the need for urgent medical care to streamline the workflow, and various elective medical procedures were suspended.

As a result of the use of angio suites and surgical procedures only in extreme cases, the angio suites market experienced a stagnant phase during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the resumption of activities across industries, including the healthcare sector, the angio suites market has been boosted with consistent patient diagnosis and surgical treatments during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Get a sneak peek at the angio suites market dynamics @Angio Suites Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics

Details

Coverage

Global

Study Period

2019–2027

Base Year

2021

Market CAGR

5.75%

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.18 Billion

Projected Market Size by 2027

USD 3.05 Billion

Key Angio Suites Companies

Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lam Vascular and Associates, Hitachi, Ltd., ESAOTE SPA, IMRIS, Onex Corporation, Canon Inc., 3D Systems Inc., General Electric, Shimadzu Corporation, GIMIAS, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Planmeca, Mindray Medical International Limited, ZEISS International, Guerbet, Surgical Science, B. Braun, among others

Angio Suites Market Segmentation

  • Market Segmentation By Type: Single-Plane and Bi-Plane

  • Market Segmentation By Application: Angiography, Angioplasty, Stenting, Bypass Surgery, Others

  • Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the angio suites market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Angio Suites Companies 

Table of Contents 

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Angio Suites Market

7

Angio Suites Market Layout

8

Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Angio Suites Market Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11

About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the angio suites market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Angio Suites Market Research

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices


