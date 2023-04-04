Global Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Size To Surpass USD 16.4 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 4.5%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Size was valued at USD 11.2 Billion in 2021 and the worldwide angina pectoris drugs market size is expected to reach USD 16.4 Billion by 2030, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Abbott Laboratories, AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Abbvie, Inc.,Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amorphex Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., Alcon, Astellas Pharma Inc.,Bayer AG,Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. , Zydus Healthcare and among others.

New York, United States , April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Size is To Grow from USD 11.2 Billion in 2021 to USD 16.4 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period. The rise in cardiovascular disease incidence and increased patient and healthcare provider consciousness of heart disorders are both factors that have contributed to the angina pectoris drug market growth.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

The medical word for chest pain or discomfort caused due to coronary heart disease is angina pectoris. The angina pectoris is mainly occurring when the heart muscle is unable to receive sufficient blood. This disorder typically develops when one or more heart arteries are compressed or blocked, which is also called myocardial ischemia. The prevalence of angina pectoris is substantially affected by age in both genders, accordingly, with men's prevalence ranging from 2.0–5.0% to 10.0–20.0% and women's prevalence ranging from 0.1–1.0% to 10.0–15.0% in the 45–54 and 65–74 age group population. Rest and nitroglycerin help to reduce the angina pectoris-related pain or discomfort.

The growth of the market is being driven by increased FDA approvals and clinical research into angina pectoris. Numerous gene therapy products are currently undergoing Phase II/III trials as an innovative approach to address the demand for non-surgical cardiovascular treatments. Furthermore, the increasing elderly population is also contributed significantly to the growth of angina pectoris medicines and drugs all over the world. Moreover, the treatment expenses, as well as government rules and policies regarding drug patents, may restrain the market expansion during the forecast period.

COVID 19 Impact

With the increasing consequences of heart disease among COVID-19 patients, the demand for medications for angina pectoris is projected to rise. The number of cardiovascular patients entering emergency rooms has reduced in the case of COVID-19. Because of the risk of getting infected with the virus, angina pectoris patients started to avoid going to emergency rooms. All of these reasons used to have a negative impact on market growth, although the market is progressively projected to increase as a result of the decline of COVID-19 patients.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drug Class (Beta Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Nitrates, Angiotensin-converting Enzyme Inhibitors (ACE Inhibitors), Anti-Platelets, Others), By End Users (Hospital, Speciality Clinics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030". Get Detailed Report Description Here:

The beta blockers segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the pharmacological class, the angina pectoris drug market can be categorized into Beta Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Nitrates, Angiotensin-converting Enzyme Inhibitors (ACE Inhibitors), Anti-Platelets, and Others. Among these the beta blockers segment is predicted to grow the market owing to the target market growth, and more market competitors are implementing strategic plans into action to enhance the commercial accessibility of beta-blocker drugs, which are mostly to account for the segment's growth of the market. Moreover, decrease the heart rate and reduce the force that the heart muscles contract by inhibiting the effects of adrenaline on the heart.

calcium channel blockers hold the second-largest market share due to by inhibiting calcium from entering cells of your heart and arteries, calcium channel blockers reduce arterial pressure.

The Hospital segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the angina pectoris drugs market is segmented into hospitals pharmacies, pharmaceutical stores, and others. Among these segments, the hospital pharmacies held the largest share in the angina pectoris drugs market owing to the rising number of hospitals along with adequate policies is also contributing to the growth in this segment's market share.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share 0f 42.9% during the forecast period

North America projected the largest market share of 42.9% during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and also, unhealthy lifestyles, favorable regulatory actions, and a rise in cardiac diseases, the market is also being driven by the market share.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated that the second largest market expansion over the forecast period owing to lifestyle changes and the developing economies of important nations like China and India. Also, with the removal of pricing limits on all drug categories, the continuing Healthy China 2020 healthcare reform, and favorable 12th Five-Year Plan policies that promote biotechnology as a key development industry, China presents considerable opportunities for market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key palyers in the Global Angina Pectoris Drug Injury Market include Abbott Laboratories, AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Abbvie, Inc, Bausch Health Companies, Inc, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amorphex Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, Alcon, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Zydus Healthcare and Others.

Recent Development

In October 2021, BioCardia, Inc. informed patients with refractory angina in their CardiAMP Cell Therapy Chronic Myocardial Ischemia Study about the patient's medication.

