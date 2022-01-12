Global Anesthesia Equipment Market Size Will Reach to USD 16 Billion by 2026, with a 6.5% CAGR: Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·7 min read

[171+ Pages Research Study] According to the latest market research study report published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Anesthesia Equipment Market size & share revenue was witnessed to be around USD 11 Billion in 2020 and with a CAGR of 6.5% will acquire USD 16 Billion by 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SunMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Pentax, Becton Dickinson and Company, Ambu S/A, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Draegerwerk AG, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Smiths Group plc, Ventlab, Verathon, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Airsep Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, and Aircraft Medical, and others.

Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published the latest research report titled “Anesthesia Equipment Market: By Product (Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories, Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Monitors, Anesthesia Workstations, Anesthesia Ventilators, and Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)), By Type (General and Local), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Dental, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Urology, and Others), and By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Service Centers), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Anesthesia Equipment Market size & share was valued around USD 11 Billion in 2020 and with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% will acquire approximately USD 16 Billion by 2026.”

This is a professional and very detailed report about the main and secondary drivers of the Anesthesia Equipment market, as well as production, market share, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

What is Anesthesia Equipment? How big is the Anesthesia Equipment Market?

  • Market Overview & Coverage:

Anesthesia equipment is commonly referred to as Boyle’s machine. This medical care equipment is of great application among the anesthesiologists, their assistants, and nurses. Anesthesia is known to induce unconsciousness as well as low protective reflexes during surgical procedures in order to reduce sensation and central nervous system activities.

It helps gain control over blood pressure, heart rate, blood flow, breathing, and pain. The anesthesia equipment helps deliver anesthetic agents in controlled doses during the surgical process.

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Anesthesia Equipment Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/anesthesia-equipment-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2021 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 171+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

  • SunMed

  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

  • GE Healthcare

  • Pentax

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • Ambu S/A

  • Teleflex Incorporated

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Draegerwerk AG

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Smiths Group plc

  • Ventlab

  • Verathon Inc.

  • Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • 3M Company

  • Airsep Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

  • Aircraft Medical

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the anesthesia equipment market and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the most important driving factors that push the anesthesia equipment market frontward?

  • Which are the top companies that dominate the anesthesia equipment industry?

  • What are the various categories that the anesthesia equipment market caters to?

  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the anesthesia equipment market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, by Type, by Application, by End-User, and by Regions

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/anesthesia-equipment-market

Global Anesthesia Equipment Market: Growth Factors

  • Increasing Demand for Surgical Processes

The growing aging population coupled with the prevalence of chronic disorders like high cholesterol, diabetes, and cancer is projected to help proliferate the demand for anesthesia equipment during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising healthcare expenditure, medical tourism, and high requirement for anesthesia delivery machines offer better market opportunities. The increasing surgical processes due to rising degenerative & chronic illnesses across the globe will enhance the demand for anesthesia equipment.

Rising investments in advancing this equipment have a positive impact on the growth of the global anesthesia equipment market, thereby helping rapid application in the healthcare industry.

However, the government regulations, installation charges, and maintenance issues act as major restraining factors for the growth of the market. Other factors such as microbial contamination and time-consuming, complex, & low validation standards will further hamper the market expansion.

Global Anesthesia Equipment Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD 11 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2026

USD 16 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

6.5% CAGR

Base Year

2020

Forecast Years

2021-2026

Key Market Players

Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Draegerwerk AG, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, SunMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Pentax, Becton Dickinson and Company, Ambu S/A, Smiths Group plc, Ventlab, Verathon, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Airsep Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Aircraft Medical, and others.

Key Segment

By Product, By Type, By Application, By End-User, and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Anesthesia Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global anesthesia equipment market is segmented based on product, type, application, end-user, and regions.

  • The Anesthesia Monitors Segment Holds the Largest Market

On the basis of product, the anesthesia market is divided into anesthesia disposables & accessories, anesthesia delivery machines, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia workstations, anesthesia ventilators, and anesthesia information management systems (AIMS). From these, the anesthesia monitors segment holds the largest market owing to ease in tracking as well as displaying the anesthetic chemical administration in the form of gas, medicines, or fluids.

Based on type, the market is categorized into general and local. By application, the anesthesia equipment market is categorized into cardiology, neurology, dental, orthopedics, ophthalmology, urology, and others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/anesthesia-equipment-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

  • North America will dominate the worldwide market through the forecast period

North America will dominate the global anesthesia market during the forecast period owing to the rising number of diseases like diabetes, obesity, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases in the region.

Additionally, the rising invasive surgeries and adoption of this equipment will further promote the anesthesia equipment market. The high healthcare expenditure and advancements in anesthesia equipment are projected to trigger market growth.

Browse the full “Anesthesia Equipment Market: By Product (Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories, Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Monitors, Anesthesia Workstations, Anesthesia Ventilators, and Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)), By Type (General and Local), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Dental, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Urology, and Others), and By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Service Centers), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/anesthesia-equipment-market

The global anesthesia equipment market is segmented into:

Global Anesthesia Equipment Market: By Product Segment Analysis

  • Anesthesia Delivery Machines

  • Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories

    • Anesthesia Circuits

    • HME

    • Anesthesia Masks

    • Resuscitators

    • Flexible Intubation Scopes

    • Laryngoscopes

    • Supraglottic Airways

    • Ventilator Circuits

    • Others

  • Anesthesia Monitors

  • Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)

Global Anesthesia Equipment Market: By Type Segment Analysis

  • General Anesthesia

  • Local Anesthesia

Global Anesthesia Equipment Market: By Application Segment Analysis

  • Orthopedics

  • Cardiology

  • Dental

  • Urology

  • Neurology

  • Ophthalmology

  • Others

Global Anesthesia Equipment Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Ambulatory Service Centers

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the anesthesia equipment market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5%.

  • According to the primary research, it was established that the anesthesia equipment market was valued at around USD 11 Billion in 2020 and will acquire USD 16 Billion by 2026.

  • “North America” will dominate the global anesthesia market during the forecast period.

Spectacular Deals

  • Widespread coverage

  • Highest tables and figures

  • Subscription-based option presented

  • Best price promised

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Anesthesia Equipment Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/anesthesia-equipment-market

Browse More Related Report:

Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/anesthesia-gas-mixers-market

Anesthesia Workstations Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-anesthesia-workstations-research-report-ge-healthcare-smiths-5

Electroencephalography Equipment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/electroencephalography-equipment-market-by-product-eeg-equipment-eeg-1160

4D Printing In Healthcare Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/4d-printing-in-healthcare-market-report

Cell Culture Media Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cell-culture-media-market-by-reagent-type-albumin-189

Oxygen Therapy Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/oxygen-therapy-market-by-oxygen-source-equipment-oxygen-186

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction in our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://fnfresearch.medium.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Longtime Canadian women's baseball team member Amanda Asay dies at 33

    NELSON, B.C. — Baseball Canada says Amanda Asay, the longest-serving member of the Canadian women's baseball team program, died Friday after a skiing accident in Nelson, B.C. The native of Prince George, B.C., was 33. A Baseball Canada spokesman says the accident happened Friday, and that more information -- including about funeral arrangements -- will likely be provided soon. The federation did not offer details about her cause of death. Asay, who joined the program in 2005, helped Canada win s

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post