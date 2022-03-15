Global Analytics Industry Report 2022 with a Review on 2021 and Forecast to 2026

Company Logo

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Analytics Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



AI analytics uses machine learning techniques to detect data patterns to make informed decisions. Businesses across many sectors utilize information processed by AI analytics to make data-driven decisions that optimize their processes. This system is the result of applying today's AI, deep learning and ML technology to automate data analysis, which was previously a time-consuming and labor-intensive activity. AI analytics techniques such as natural language processing (NLP), voice analytics transcription and computer vision for image and video analytics are increasingly able to analyze unstructured data in addition to structured data sources.



For instance, to execute an efficient and profitable marketing plan, businesses must be equipped with the appropriate measurement tools. Marketing analytics enables enterprises to precisely assess the effectiveness of their campaigns and make data-driven decisions. Rather than basing marketing initiatives on disparate data sources or assumptions, marketing analytics enables businesses to view the full picture across all marketing channels, enabling them to make informed decisions about their marketing activities.



Companies may now more easily exploit sophisticated analytics capabilities like predictive analytics and more efficient surface actionable insights from their huge amounts of data due to the convergence of big data and AI. Firms can equip their users with easy-to-use tools and the reliable technologies they need to extract high-value insights from data using AI-powered analytics. This will boost data literacy across the organization and create a truly data-driven company.



Market Forecasts

The global market for video analytics should grow from $5 billion in 2020 to $12.8 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% for the period of 2020-2025.

The global market for text analytics should grow from $5.9 billion in 2020 to $16.6 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% for the period of 2020-2025.

The global market for marketing analytics should grow from $3.2 billion in 2021 to $6.4 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Foreword

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Video Analytics: Global Markets (IFT223A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Introduction

History of Video Surveillance and Analytics

Market Dynamics

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Analytics

Value Chain Analysis

Market Ecosystem

Video Analytics Use Cases

Market Breakdown by Type of Deployment

Introduction

On-premises

Cloud

Market Breakdown by Solution

Introduction

Software

Services

Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Intrusion Management

Incident Detection

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Detection (ANPR)

People/Crowd Counting

Facial Recognition

Others

Chapter 3 Text Analytics: Global Markets (IFT221A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Text Sources

Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Text Analytics Process

Text Analytics Processing Technologies

Types of Text Analytics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

COVID-19 Impact on Text Analytics Market

Market Breakdown by Deployment

Introduction

Cloud

On-premises

Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Business Intelligence

Customer Relationship Management

Fraud Detection

Governance, Risk Management and Compliance

Others

Market Breakdown by End-User

Introduction

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government & Defense

Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Media and Advertising

Retail and E-commerce

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Chapter 4 Marketing Analytics (IFT230A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Marketing Analytics: Market Overview

Introduction to Big Data Analytics

Introduction to Marketing Analytics

Marketing Analytics for an Evolving Marketing Mix

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Marketing

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Marketing Analytics

Market Dynamics

Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Introduction

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Market Breakdown by Deployment

Introduction

On-premise

Cloud

Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Social Media Marketing

Email Marketing

Search Engine Marketing

Content Marketing

Others

Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Introduction

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Consumer Packaged Goods

Hospitality and Tourism

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

