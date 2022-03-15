Global Analytics Industry Report 2022 with a Review on 2021 and Forecast to 2026

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Analytics Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI analytics uses machine learning techniques to detect data patterns to make informed decisions. Businesses across many sectors utilize information processed by AI analytics to make data-driven decisions that optimize their processes. This system is the result of applying today's AI, deep learning and ML technology to automate data analysis, which was previously a time-consuming and labor-intensive activity. AI analytics techniques such as natural language processing (NLP), voice analytics transcription and computer vision for image and video analytics are increasingly able to analyze unstructured data in addition to structured data sources.

For instance, to execute an efficient and profitable marketing plan, businesses must be equipped with the appropriate measurement tools. Marketing analytics enables enterprises to precisely assess the effectiveness of their campaigns and make data-driven decisions. Rather than basing marketing initiatives on disparate data sources or assumptions, marketing analytics enables businesses to view the full picture across all marketing channels, enabling them to make informed decisions about their marketing activities.

Companies may now more easily exploit sophisticated analytics capabilities like predictive analytics and more efficient surface actionable insights from their huge amounts of data due to the convergence of big data and AI. Firms can equip their users with easy-to-use tools and the reliable technologies they need to extract high-value insights from data using AI-powered analytics. This will boost data literacy across the organization and create a truly data-driven company.

Market Forecasts

  • The global market for video analytics should grow from $5 billion in 2020 to $12.8 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% for the period of 2020-2025.

  • The global market for text analytics should grow from $5.9 billion in 2020 to $16.6 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% for the period of 2020-2025.

  • The global market for marketing analytics should grow from $3.2 billion in 2021 to $6.4 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Foreword

  • Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Video Analytics: Global Markets (IFT223A)

  • Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Scope of Report

  • Reasons for Doing the Study

  • Intended Audiences

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary and Highlights

  • Market Overview

  • Introduction

  • History of Video Surveillance and Analytics

  • Market Dynamics

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Analytics

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Market Ecosystem

  • Video Analytics Use Cases

  • Market Breakdown by Type of Deployment

  • Introduction

  • On-premises

  • Cloud

  • Market Breakdown by Solution

  • Introduction

  • Software

  • Services

  • Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction

  • Intrusion Management

  • Incident Detection

  • Traffic Monitoring

  • Automatic Number Plate Detection (ANPR)

  • People/Crowd Counting

  • Facial Recognition

  • Others

Chapter 3 Text Analytics: Global Markets (IFT221A)

  • Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Intended Audience

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary and Highlights

  • Text Sources

  • Market and Technology Background

  • Technology Overview

  • Text Analytics Process

  • Text Analytics Processing Technologies

  • Types of Text Analytics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • COVID-19 Impact on Text Analytics Market

  • Market Breakdown by Deployment

  • Introduction

  • Cloud

  • On-premises

  • Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction

  • Business Intelligence

  • Customer Relationship Management

  • Fraud Detection

  • Governance, Risk Management and Compliance

  • Others

  • Market Breakdown by End-User

  • Introduction

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

  • Government & Defense

  • Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences

  • IT and Telecom

  • Media and Advertising

  • Retail and E-commerce

  • Travel and Hospitality

  • Others

Chapter 4 Marketing Analytics (IFT230A)

  • Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Scope of Report

  • Reasons for Doing the Study

  • Intended Audiences

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary and Highlights

  • Marketing Analytics: Market Overview

  • Introduction to Big Data Analytics

  • Introduction to Marketing Analytics

  • Marketing Analytics for an Evolving Marketing Mix

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Marketing

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Marketing Analytics

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Breakdown by Organization Size

  • Introduction

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium Enterprises

  • Market Breakdown by Deployment

  • Introduction

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

  • Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction

  • Social Media Marketing

  • Email Marketing

  • Search Engine Marketing

  • Content Marketing

  • Others

  • Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

  • Introduction

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

  • Retail

  • Consumer Packaged Goods

  • Hospitality and Tourism

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Healthcare

  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awqjwu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


