Global Analytics Industry Report 2022 with a Review on 2021 and Forecast to 2026
AI analytics uses machine learning techniques to detect data patterns to make informed decisions. Businesses across many sectors utilize information processed by AI analytics to make data-driven decisions that optimize their processes. This system is the result of applying today's AI, deep learning and ML technology to automate data analysis, which was previously a time-consuming and labor-intensive activity. AI analytics techniques such as natural language processing (NLP), voice analytics transcription and computer vision for image and video analytics are increasingly able to analyze unstructured data in addition to structured data sources.
For instance, to execute an efficient and profitable marketing plan, businesses must be equipped with the appropriate measurement tools. Marketing analytics enables enterprises to precisely assess the effectiveness of their campaigns and make data-driven decisions. Rather than basing marketing initiatives on disparate data sources or assumptions, marketing analytics enables businesses to view the full picture across all marketing channels, enabling them to make informed decisions about their marketing activities.
Companies may now more easily exploit sophisticated analytics capabilities like predictive analytics and more efficient surface actionable insights from their huge amounts of data due to the convergence of big data and AI. Firms can equip their users with easy-to-use tools and the reliable technologies they need to extract high-value insights from data using AI-powered analytics. This will boost data literacy across the organization and create a truly data-driven company.
Market Forecasts
The global market for video analytics should grow from $5 billion in 2020 to $12.8 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% for the period of 2020-2025.
The global market for text analytics should grow from $5.9 billion in 2020 to $16.6 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% for the period of 2020-2025.
The global market for marketing analytics should grow from $3.2 billion in 2021 to $6.4 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Foreword
Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Video Analytics: Global Markets (IFT223A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Reasons for Doing the Study
Intended Audiences
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Market Overview
Introduction
History of Video Surveillance and Analytics
Market Dynamics
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Analytics
Value Chain Analysis
Market Ecosystem
Video Analytics Use Cases
Market Breakdown by Type of Deployment
Introduction
On-premises
Cloud
Market Breakdown by Solution
Introduction
Software
Services
Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Intrusion Management
Incident Detection
Traffic Monitoring
Automatic Number Plate Detection (ANPR)
People/Crowd Counting
Facial Recognition
Others
Chapter 3 Text Analytics: Global Markets (IFT221A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Intended Audience
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Text Sources
Market and Technology Background
Technology Overview
Text Analytics Process
Text Analytics Processing Technologies
Types of Text Analytics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
COVID-19 Impact on Text Analytics Market
Market Breakdown by Deployment
Introduction
Cloud
On-premises
Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Business Intelligence
Customer Relationship Management
Fraud Detection
Governance, Risk Management and Compliance
Others
Market Breakdown by End-User
Introduction
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Government & Defense
Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences
IT and Telecom
Media and Advertising
Retail and E-commerce
Travel and Hospitality
Others
Chapter 4 Marketing Analytics (IFT230A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Reasons for Doing the Study
Intended Audiences
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Marketing Analytics: Market Overview
Introduction to Big Data Analytics
Introduction to Marketing Analytics
Marketing Analytics for an Evolving Marketing Mix
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Marketing
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Marketing Analytics
Market Dynamics
Market Breakdown by Organization Size
Introduction
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
Market Breakdown by Deployment
Introduction
On-premise
Cloud
Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Social Media Marketing
Email Marketing
Search Engine Marketing
Content Marketing
Others
Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
Introduction
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
Consumer Packaged Goods
Hospitality and Tourism
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Others
