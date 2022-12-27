Global Analytical Laboratory Services Market Report to 2029 - Rising Number of Drug Approvals and Clinical Trials Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analytical Laboratory Services Market Analysis by Service Type, by Test Type, by End-Users, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An increase in market players' investment in analytical testing, rising number of drug approvals and clinical trials, initiatives of the government to improve analytical testing capacities, the rising cost of drugs and medical products, and rising need for advanced analytical testing services are some of the primary market drivers.

However, expensive advanced analytical labs, regular laboratory costs for drug development, and limitations in the analysis of new complex products are expected to restrain the market growth.

Regional Markets

In 2021, North America had the greatest share of the market due to the growing number of clinical trials, the significant investment in quality testing, the strong regulatory situation, and the region's well-established government testing facilities. However, during the projection period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR.

This can be contributed to the region's rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry, an increase in the number of highly competitive and highly fragmented pharmaceutical companies, increased government spending to establish new laboratories, and increased government spending on healthcare in Asian countries.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players operating in the analytical laboratory services market are Syneos Health (US), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Covance (a subsidiary of laboratory corporation of america holdings) (US), Wuxi Apptec (China), SGS S.A (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Federal Institute for Drugs & Medical Devices (bfarm) (Germany), European Medicines Agency (European Union), Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (India), Evotec se (Germany), Agenzia italiana del farmaco - aifa (italy), Bioagilytix Labs (US), Pharmaceutical Research Associates Inc. (US), and ALS Limited (Australia).

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including service type, test type, and end-users from 2022-2029.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Analytical Laboratory Services

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraint
4.3. Market Opportunities
4.4. Market Trends
4.5. Market Challenges

5. Market Environment Analysis
5.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.2. PESTEL Analysis
5.3. Value Chain Analysis
5.4. SWOT Analysis
5.5. Benchmark

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Analytical Laboratory Services Market
6.1. COVID-19: Overview
6.2. COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market
6.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets

7. Market Analysis by Service Type
7.1. Stand-alone Laboratories
7.1.1. Stand-alone Laboratories Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.2. Hospital-based Laboratories
7.2.1. Hospital-based Laboratories Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.3. Clinics based Laboratories
7.3.1. Clinics based Laboratories Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8. Market Analysis by Test Type
8.1. Stability Testing
8.1.1. Stability Testing Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.2. Bioanalytical Testing
8.2.1. Bioanalytical Testing Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.3. Method Validation
8.3.1. Method Validation Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.4. Raw Material Testing
8.4.1. Raw Material Testing Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.5. Batch Release Testing
8.5.1. Batch Release Testing Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.6. Physical Characterization
8.6.1. Physical Characterization Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.7. Environmental Monitoring
8.7.1. Environmental Monitoring Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.8. Microbial Testing
8.8.1. Microbial Testing Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9. Market Analysis by End-Users
9.1. Biotechnology Companies
9.1.1. Biotechnology Companies Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9.2. Pharmaceutical Companies
9.2.1. Pharmaceutical Companies Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9.3. Others
9.3.1. Others Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10. Regional Market Analysis
10.1. Regional Market Trends
10.2. Regional Market: Comparative Analysis

11. North America Analytical Laboratory Services Market

12. Europe Analytical Laboratory Services Market

13. Asia Pacific Analytical Laboratory Services Market

14. Latin America Analytical Laboratory Services Market

15. MEA Analytical Laboratory Services Market

16. Competitor Analysis
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029
16.2. Competitive Mapping
16.3. Key Players Market Place Analysis
16.4. Major Recent Developments

17. Company Profiles
17.1. Syneos Health (US)
17.1.1. Company Snapshot
17.1.2. Company Overview
17.1.3. Financials
17.1.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.1.5. Recent Developments
17.2. Cardinal Health Inc. (US)
17.2.1. Company Snapshot
17.2.2. Company Overview
17.2.3. Financials
17.2.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.2.5. Recent Developments
17.3. Covance (A Subsidiary Of Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings) (US)
17.3.1. Company Snapshot
17.3.2. Company Overview
17.3.3. Financials
17.3.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.3.5. Recent Developments
17.4. Wuxi Apptec (China)
17.4.1. Company Snapshot
17.4.2. Company Overview
17.4.3. Financials
17.4.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.4.5. Recent Developments
17.5. SGS S. A (Switzerland)
17.5.1. Company Snapshot
17.5.2. Company Overview
17.5.3. Financials
17.5.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.5.5. Recent Developments
17.6. Eurofins Scientific (France)
17.6.1. Company Snapshot
17.6.2. Company Overview
17.6.3. Financials
17.6.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.6.5. Recent Developments
17.7. Charles River Laboratories (US)
17.7.1. Company Snapshot
17.7.2. Company Overview
17.7.3. Financials
17.7.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.7.5. Recent Developments
17.8. Federal Institute For Drugs & Medical Devices (Bfarm) (Germany)
17.8.1. Company Snapshot
17.8.2. Company Overview
17.8.3. Financials
17.8.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.8.5. Recent Developments
17.9. European Medicines Agency (European Union)
17.9.1. Company Snapshot
17.9.2. Company Overview
17.9.3. Financials
17.9.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.9.5. Recent Developments
17.10. Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (India)
17.10.1. Company Snapshot
17.10.2. Company Overview
17.10.3. Financials
17.10.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.10.5. Recent Developments
17.11. Evotec Se (Germany)
17.11.1. Company Snapshot
17.11.2. Company Overview
17.11.3. Financials
17.11.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.11.5. Recent Developments
17.12. Agenzia Italiana Del Farmaco - Aifa (Italy)
17.12.1. Company Snapshot
17.12.2. Company Overview
17.12.3. Financials
17.12.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.12.5. Recent Developments
17.13. Bioagilytix Labs (US)
17.13.1. Company Snapshot
17.13.2. Company Overview
17.13.3. Financials
17.13.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.13.5. Recent Developments
17.14. Pharmaceutical Research Associates Inc. (US)
17.14.1. Company Snapshot
17.14.2. Company Overview
17.14.3. Financials
17.14.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.14.5. Recent Developments
17.15. Als Limited (Australia)
17.15.1. Company Snapshot
17.15.2. Company Overview
17.15.3. Financials
17.15.4. Test Type Benchmarking
17.15.5. Recent Developments
17.16. Others Prominent Players

18. Conclusion

19. Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/geq27j

