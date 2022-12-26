Global Analog IC Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker

This study identifies key trends in the global analog integrated circuit (IC) market for the base year 2022 and the factors that will drive and restrain its growth. Discussions cover the key analog IC semiconductor product categories that bolster growth in different end-user industries and regions as well as growth opportunities for market players.

The base year for the study is 2022 and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027. Discussion of the global analog IC market includes the following.



• In-depth analysis with market sizing for end-user segments: automotive, personal computing, consumer electronics, smartphones, communication infrastructure, data centers, and others (government, military, and drones)

• Market sizing of the following analog IC product categories for all end users: general-purpose, signal conditioning, signal conversion, interface, power management (PMIC), application-specific

• Regional perspective of demand patterns in different advanced and emerging markets, namely North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Forecasts of revenue growth for market segments and in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario, including vendors’ market share for all equipment types

• Drivers and restraints analysis

• Design challenges

• Analog IC fabrication: In-house and outsource by company

• Demand analysis of 300 mm and 200 mm wafer fabrication

• Companies’ reliance on distributors

• Analog IC ecosystem in India

• Sustainability

• Digital transformation

• Growth opportunities The global analog IC market generated $79.3 million in 2022, with a base year growth rate of 7.1%. The market is set to continue growing with their increased adoption for industrial automation, electric and connected vehicles, 5G communication infrastructure, and data center deployment.

