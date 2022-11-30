Global Anaerobic Digestion (AD) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Anaerobic Digestion (AD) 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Anaerobic Digestion (AD) and Forecasts Market Segment by Spending, (CAPEX, OPEX) Market Segment by Digester Type, (Stand-Alone Digesters, On-Farm Digesters, Co-Digestion System) Market Segment by Feedstock, (Agricultural Residues, Food & Beverage Industry Waste, Residential Organic Wastes, Food Service Waste, Wastewater solids (sludge)) Market Segment by End-Use, (Produce Heat and Electricity (CHP), Fuel Boilers and Furnaces to Heat Digesters, Produce Electricity, Produce Mechanical Power, Compressed to Vehicle Fuels, Other End-Use) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global anaerobic digestion (AD) market was valued at US$18,075 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Renewed Efforts Have Been Undertaken for The Scaling-Up and Market Development of Domestic Level Biogas Projects in Asia

For several years now renewed efforts have been undertaken for the scaling-up and market development of domestic level biogas projects in Asia, especially in China, Nepal, Vietnam and the Indian subcontinent. It is most unfortunate that the reference to projects that replace non-renewable biomass has been removed from the small-scale CDM methodologies. Hopefully, alternative methods for calculating emission reductions for small-scale project activities that propose the switch from non-renewable to renewable biomass will be become available soon, as this will increase the potential of CDM to aid the commercial development of domestic biogas. After the successful regional Biogas Seminar in Beijing, it is time start organising a world-wide biogas conference, more than 15 years after the international biogas conference in Pune, India, in 1990.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market?

Convenience and affordability preferences among households have increased as a result of COVID-19, creating both opportunities and challenges for the switch to clean cooking fuels. Particularly among middle-class households, the pandemic has sparked a stronger demand for biogas and increased interest in alternative fuels. The focus groups showed that participants in the intervention group, who used wood and LPG less frequently than those in the control group, were less affected by the pandemic in terms of their fuel-use patterns. The COVID-19 situation may have sparked interest in biogas and other alternative fuels, according to conversations with the biogas company Sistema.bio. Due to the fact that families appear to value the biogas technology as an energy source in 2020, the company reported better repayment rates and higher sales than in prior years. Consumer interest in energy independence is rising, according to anecdotal evidence from salespeople and technicians, especially if it eliminates the need to travel for fuel.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Low Construction Cost And Requires Less Space

Several aspects must be considered in a cost-benefit analysis of anaerobic digester operations. The potential sale of either biogas or biogas used to generate electricity that can be sold back to the grid, the resale of digested fiver as compost or liquid digestate as high-quality fertiliser, and the heat generated by the system in the form of hot water circulated by a CHP system are just a few of the advantages. The following elements are included in capital costs: lift station pumps, mixing tanks, the digester tank itself, gas and hot water piping, gas pumps, flow metres, safety features, generators, electrical wiring and controls, power transmission lines, design engineering, and onsite buildings for generators, maintenance, operations, and so on The payback time of this capital expenditure (Capital expenses divided by yearly net benefits) might be anywhere between five and six years.

4.2.4 Minimization Of Greenhouse Emission

Cornerstone Environmental Group and its parent firm, Tetra Tech, are industry leaders in anaerobic digester project planning, with a focus on system economics. The cost of (or income from) the feedstocks, the sale of the energy produced, the sale of leftover solids, and environmental credits that provide economic value are all factored into its economic model. Project developers look for alternative uses for biogas produced in order to maximise profits. Converting biogas into a marketable gas known as RNG is one of the options. This can be put into the current natural gas distribution system or utilised as a vehicle fuel substitute for CNG.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increasing Demand For Renewable Energy Resources

Within the projected period, increased demand for renewable energy resources, rising energy costs, and stricter government regulations to minimise greenhouse gas emissions are the primary factors driving the anaerobic digestion market. Biogas is a gaseous by-product of anaerobic digestion that is increasingly being used to create energy and heat, as well as being injected into natural gas pipelines. Another driving driver in this market is the significant expansion in the biogas industry, which is accompanied by favourable energy and environmental laws. However, the fact that anaerobic digestion is a complex biological reaction involving numerous phases may limit the market's expansion. Currently, anaerobic digestion is the most widely used sludge stabilisation process, and upgraded technologies will open up new business potential in the next years.

Various Anaerobic Digester Technology Now In Use

It describes the various anaerobic digester technology now in use. It identifies small-scale digester technologies used at a household or farm level, followed by medium- and large-scale digester technologies used on a commercial scale, and it outlines the fundamental properties of anaerobic digesters. It provides project developers and policymakers with information on the method, feedstock kinds, and scale at which each of these technologies is currently being deployed. It also aids technology providers and project developers in comprehending the Indian technology ecosystem so that they can explore deploying alternative technologies that have proven to be effective in other nations.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the anaerobic digestion (AD) market are 2G Energy GmbH, Anaergia Inc., CGG, Covanta Energy Corporation, Harvest Power, Inc., Host Holding B.V., Organic Waste Systems (OWS), Inc., PlanET Biogas Global, Schaumann BioEnergy GmbH, Siemens AG, Streisal GmbH, Waterleau Group NV, WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

  • 9 May 2022, The HoSt Group expanded business in the US with three new biogas projects at dairy farms in upstate New York and in Ohio, to be realized in close cooperation with SJI Renewable Energy Ventures and Rev LNG. With these biogas projects in the dairy sector and the local office in Vancouver, HoSt North America will have a strong footprint in the United States and will pursue expansion opportunities in the fast-growing biogas market.

  • 20 July 2022, Covanta Energy Corporation has acquired Miller Environmental Transfer (MET)--achieving an important growth benchmark that signals Covanta’s unwavering commitment to continued business transformation. Located in Tulsa, Okla., MET is a leading provider of environmental services across the South-Central US specializing in a variety of waste services including transportation and waste treatment to companies of all sizes seeking sustainable waste services.

