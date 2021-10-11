Abstract: Global Ammonia Market to Reach $89. 6 Billion by 2026 . Ammonia (NH3) is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen and is a colorless gas that has a strong overpowering odor.

A colorless and pungent gas, ammonia comprises 82.25% nitrogen and 17.75% hydrogen, is used for direct application on the soil and in irrigation of water. Ammonia constitutes the basic raw material in chemical fertilizers, synthetic fibers, resins, and other products. Ammonia is used for oxidation to nitric acid utilized in the production of nitric phosphates and ammonium, calcium, sodium and potassium nitrates, and for the production of nitrogen solutions, ammonium sulfate, ammonium phosphates, urea, ammoniated super-phosphate fertilizers and liquid fertilizers. A characteristic feature of ammonia is its ability to combine directly with acids to form salts. Salts thus produced are known as the ammonium salts and include compounds such as ammonium nitrate (widely used in fertilizers and explosives), ammonium phosphate, ammonium carbonate etc. About 80% of ammonia produced worldwide is used in the production of mineral fertilizers, while the remaining is used for technical purposes.



Ammonia is widely used in the manufacture of nitrogen-based fertilizers that include, urea, ammonium nitrates, ammonium phosphates and ammonium sulphate. Globally, regions vary in terms of various fertilizers used, which again is dependent on local climates. This leads to a significant difference in product-mix for different regions. For instance, urea has wide usage in regions with warmer climate such as North America and Europe while ammonium nitrate is used only in Europe. Fertilizer is any natural or manufactured material added to the soil in order to supply one or more plant nutrients. The term is generally applicable to all manufactured materials other than lime and gypsum. Fertilizer, regarded as food for plants, contains nutrients needed to supplement the soil`s supply, which is often less than required to satisfy demands for optimum crop production. The most common fertilizer nutrients are nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P), and potassium (K). These nutrients are needed in large amounts by crops and are often limited in soils. The composition of fertilizer varies depending on the crop for which it is used and the nutrient composition of the soil.



Apart from their use as fertilizers, derivates of ammonia have a number of other industrial uses. For instance, ammonia is being increasingly used as a refrigerant. Unlike many other gases ammonia does not result in depletion of ozone and global warming when out in the atmosphere. This characteristic of ammonia is aiding the return of the gas as a refrigerant. Ammonia is an efficient refrigerant used in food preservation and processing. Ammonia is also used in explosives and polymers. Industrial ammonia is also used as feedstock in carpet, textiles, animal feed, plastics, foams and building products sectors.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ammonia estimated at US$63.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach US$49 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Ammonia market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $24.2 Billion by 2026



The Ammonia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$24.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$26.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Majority of the world`s ammonia requirement is produced from natural gas, with the sole exception of China, which uses coal gasification techniques for ammonia production. Prior to its application to the soil, ammonia is processed to get downstream fertilizer products such as urea, nitrogen solutions, ammonium nitrates, ammonium phosphates, and ammonium sulfates, which promote plant growth in farm crops. Consumption of ammonia is anticipated to grow slightly faster in industrial applications than in fertilizers through the forecast period. Ammonium nitrates produced from ammonia are used to produce explosives. Ammonia is also used to produce acrylonitrile for plastics and acrylic fibers, caprolactam for nylon 6, hexamethylenediamine for producing nylon 66, isocyanates for hydrazine and polyurethanes, and various nitriles and amines. Further, ammonia is used in the manufacture of pesticides, chemicals, dyes, coloring agents, textiles, household cleaning products, and pharmaceuticals. The product is used also as a nitrogen source, neutralizer, refrigerant gas, and stabilizer in various applications including wastewater treatment, cold storage, pulp & paper, rubber, and food & beverages sectors. Ammonia absorbs heat from the surroundings, filters impurities, and purifies the liquid mediums. Due to this property, ammonia is extensively used as a purifying agent in water treatment plants, and as a refrigerant in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.



Over the forecast period, natural gas is anticipated to increase its market share, while the shares of feedstocks including fuel oil and naphtha are forecast to witness a declining trend. Natural gas would be the preferred raw material in the newer ammonia plants. Ammonia plants are, however, expensive, with investment costs exceeding $1 billion. Building these plants could also take up to a period of three years. Despite its growth potential, the global ammonia market is being adversely impacted by the growing awareness of the harmful impacts of ammonia on health. Also, the volatility in natural gas prices and strict regulations associated with the use of ammonia are expected to hamper market growth. Furthermore, a decline in prices in recent years, due to the steady rise in capacity additions and decelerating demand, are also posing challenges to the market. The ammonia market is being hindered by the fact that exposure to high concentrations and inhalation of NH3 gas or vapors might lead to health issues. Besides its existence naturally, NH3 is also present in cleaning solutions, and hence people are likely to get exposed to the gas. Upon contact with the skin, eyes, oral cavity, and the respiratory tract, the gas interacts immediately and produces skin or eye irritation. Contact with NH3 in higher concentrations in industrial cleaners might also cause severe skin burns, corrosive injuries, and eye damage or permanent blindness. In addition, swallowing solutions with high concentrations of NH3 could lead to corrosive damage to the mouth, throat, and stomach.



Powder Segment to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2026



In the global Powder segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

The Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Products and

Fertilizers

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry

Ammonia: Product Profile

Ammonia Synthesis: Historical Perspective

Key Applications of Ammonia

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Fertilizers: The Leading Application Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth

Ammonia Production Scenario

EXHIBIT 3: Global Ammonia Production Capacity (in Million

Metric Tons) for 2018, 2019 and 2030P

EXHIBIT 4: Global Ammonia Production Capacity Breakdown by

Region (in %) for 2020E

EXHIBIT 5: Global Ammonia Production by Country (Thousand

Metric Tons of Contained Nitrogen) for 2019 and 2020

EXHIBIT 6: Ammonia Production Capacity Additions (in mtpa) by

Country through 2030

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Food Needs of the World and Focus on Improving Farm

Yield through Fertilizer Use to Drive Ammonia Demand

EXHIBIT 7: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

EXHIBIT 8: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million

Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period

2008-2017 and 2018-2027

EXHIBIT 9: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on

Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in

Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Role of Fertilizers in Addressing Multi-Nutrient Deficiency

Causing Food and Nutritional Insecurity to Spur Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Global Fertilizer Consumption by Region (in %) for

2020E

EXHIBIT 12: Global Fertilizer Consumption by NPK Fertilizer

Type (in %) for 2020E

Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over

Associated Yield Losses

Explosives Emerge as a Promising End-Use Market for Ammonia

EXHIBIT 13: Global Explosives Market Revenues in US$ Million by

Geographic Region/Country: 2018 & 2024

Ammonia as a Refrigerant to Propel Market Gains

List of Various Refrigerants Types

Importance of Cold Storage Systems in Global Supply Chains:

Positive Outlook for Ammonia-Based Refrigeration Systems

EXHIBIT 14: Global Cold Storage Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

HCFC Phase Out Programs Build Momentum for Alternative

Refrigerants in Cold Chains

EXHIBIT 15: HCFC Phase Out Timeline in the US

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry to Boost Prospects for

Ammonia

EXHIBIT 16: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 17: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for

the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Green Ammonia Holds Tremendous Potential for Growth

Green Ammonia Market Poised for High Growth

SOE Technology Leads Green Ammonia Market

Focus on Green Ammonia Projects

Ammonia Holds Promise for Convenient Hydrogen Transportation

Sustainable Focus of Mining Industry Drives Focus onto Green

Ammonia

IMO Mandates Transition to Eco-Friendly Marine Fuel, Ammonia

Market to Benefit in Long Run

Japan Embraces Green Ammonia for Marine Sector

Technology Developments and Research Programs to Boost Market

Growth

Researchers Develop Eco-Friendly Ammonia to Green Hydrogen

Conversion Method

Rutherford Appleton Laboratory Researchers Develop Green

Ammonia as Eco-Fuel

Natural Gas Dynamics Determine Profitability of Ammonia Production

EXHIBIT 18: LNG Import Prices (US$ per Million BTU) in Select

Countries: 2015-2019



Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ammonia by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Gas by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Powder by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Powder by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Fertilizers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Fertilizers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertilizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Refrigerants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Refrigerants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 19: US Ammonia Production in Thousand Metric Tons for

the Years 2016-2020

EXHIBIT 20: US Imports of Ammonia: Breakdown of Import Volume

by Country for 2016-19

Competition

EXHIBIT 21: US Ammonia Production Capacity Breakdown (in %) by

Leading Players: 2020E

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by Product

Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Ammonia by Product Form -

Liquid, Gas and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Product Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid, Gas and Powder

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Ammonia by Application -

Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertilizers,

Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Product Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Ammonia by Product Form -

Liquid, Gas and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Product

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid, Gas and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Ammonia by Application -

Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertilizers,

Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Rising Significance of Fuel Ammonia in Japan

Market Analytics

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Product Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Ammonia by Product Form -

Liquid, Gas and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Product Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid, Gas and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Ammonia by Application -

Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertilizers,

Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Product Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Ammonia by Product Form -

Liquid, Gas and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Product Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid, Gas and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Ammonia by Application -

Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertilizers,

Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Ammonia by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Product Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Ammonia by Product Form -

Liquid, Gas and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Product

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid, Gas and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Ammonia by Application -

Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertilizers,

Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Product Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Ammonia by Product Form -

Liquid, Gas and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Product

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid, Gas and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Ammonia by Application -

Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertilizers,

Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Product Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Ammonia by Product Form -

Liquid, Gas and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Product

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid, Gas and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Ammonia by Application -

Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Product Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Ammonia by Product Form -

Liquid, Gas and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Product Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid, Gas and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Ammonia by Application -

Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertilizers,

Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by Product

Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Ammonia by Product Form -

Liquid, Gas and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Product Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid, Gas and Powder

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Ammonia by Application -

Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertilizers,

Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Product Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Ammonia by Product Form -

Liquid, Gas and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Product Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid, Gas and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Ammonia by Application -

Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertilizers,

Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 22: Russian Ammonia Production Breakdown (in %) by

Leading Companies for 2020E

EXHIBIT 23: Russian Ammonium Nitrate & Derivatives Market

Breakdown of Production Volume (in %) by Leading Players:

2020E

Market Analytics

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Product Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Ammonia by Product Form -

Liquid, Gas and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Product

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid, Gas and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by

Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Ammonia by Application -

Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertilizers,

Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia

by Product Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ammonia by Product

Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid,

Gas and Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia

by Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ammonia by

Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ammonia by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia

by Product Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ammonia by Product

Form - Liquid, Gas and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid,

Gas and Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia

by Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ammonia by

Application - Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals,

Textile and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis



