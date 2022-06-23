The global ambulatory EHR market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the opportunities provided by the market such as increasing demand for cloud-based ambulatory EHR market, and shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery.

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode, Application, Practice Size, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04889815/?utm_source=GNW

However, the interoperability issues & data security concernsare some of the challenges that are expected to limit the growth of the market to a certain extentduring the forecast period.



Cloud-basedwasthe fastest-growing segment in thedelivery mode ofambulatory EHR marketin 2021

Cloud-based segmentis projected to growth at the highest growth ratein theambulatory EHR market in 2021. The introduction of complex software and the growing focus on healthcare system integration is expected to drive the demand forambulatory EHR services in the coming years.

The practice management segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the ambulatory EHR market, by application

Based on application, the orthopedic surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are the advantages offered by the practice management solutions such as workflow automation, reduction of claim submission errors, and the availability of a powerful search engine for patient visit schedules and slot availability.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the government initiatives for the adoption of EHR solutions, rising medical tourism,the growth of the geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, soaring healthcare expenditures, and growth in the purchasing power of consumers.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1:35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation - C-level: 40%, Director-level: 35%,and Others: 25%

• By Region - North America: 37%,Europe: 27%,AsiaPacific: 27%, Latin America: 7%,and Middle East & Africa: 2%.



Key players in the Ambulatory EHR Market

The key players operating in the ambulatory EHR market includeEpic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH, US), Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) (US), NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (US), eClinicalWorks (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Modernizing Medicine, Inc. (US), CareCloud, Inc. (US), Amazing Charts, LLC (US), Greenway Health (US), CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzesthe ambulatory EHRmarket and aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based ondelivery mode, practice size, application, end user, and region. The report also providesa competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would helpthem garner a greater share of the market.The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market.

