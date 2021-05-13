Global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Market Data from 2020, Estimates for 2021 and Five Year CAGRs to 2025
Emergency medical services (EMS) or ambulance services provide prehospital medical care and transportation services to hospitals and medical facilities. The rise in demand for emergency medical services has led to the growth in the ambulance equipment market. This accelerated demand is partly due to the economic recession, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sociopolitical factors such as BREXIT in Europe and other factors that led to many people losing their health insurance coverage.
As a result, many of these individual's health issues escalated into conditions requiring emergency medical services. The other factor driving the growth of this market is the increase in the aging population and the subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic health issues that require emergency healthcare services. The population of people age 65 and older will continue to grow through the forecast period (2025) and will impact the growth of this market in future years.
This report offers a detailed picture of the market for ambulance and emergency equipment. It highlights the current and future market potential for an ambulance and emergency equipment and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, the regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. This report also covers market projections through 2025 and market shares for key market players.
This report details market shares for an ambulance and emergency equipment based on type and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into the following: infection control; cardiac and respiratory; transportation ambulance and emergency equipment; diagnostics; trauma and burn care; blood and hemorrhage control; and hypothermia prevention.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020-2025. Estimated values are based on ambulance and emergency equipment manufacturers' total revenues.
The report includes:
An updated overview of the global market for an ambulance and emergency medical services (EMS) equipment within the healthcare industry
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Discussion of factors driving the growth of ambulance and EMS equipment markets, trends and patterns, regulatory standards, and technological advancements shaping the marketplace
Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for the ambulance and emergency equipment, and corresponding market share analysis with major regions and countries involved
Patent analysis with significant patent allotments
Company profiles of the major listed players, including 3M, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, and Stryker Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy
Government Expenditures on COVID-19
Predictions for the Global Economy
Quick Recovery
Global Slowdown
Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Market
Production Capacity for Medical Supplies
Impact on the Medical Device Supply Chain
Impact on the Production of Medical Devices in the Middle East and Africa
Impact on Insurance Providers
Impact on Health Technology Assessment
Chapter 5 Analysis of Market Factors
Supply Chain Analysis
Overview
R&D, Product Design and Early Design Prototyping
Regulatory Submissions and Approvals
Raw Material Supply
Manufacture of Ambulance and Emergency Equipment
Porter's Five Forces
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Equipment
Global Market by Type of Equipment
Infection Control
Cardiac and Respiratory Equipment
Transportation Equipment
Diagnostics
Trauma and Burn Care
Blood and Hemorrhage Control
Hypothermia Prevention
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Patent Analysis
Chapter 9 Regulatory Landscape
Regulatory Aspects
FDA Recalls and Safety Alerts
Ambulatory Equipment Regulatory Organizations
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Transportation Equipment
Blood and Hemorrhage Control Equipment
Trauma and Burn Care Equipment
Diagnostic Devices
Cardiac and Respiratory Control Equipment
Infection Control
Hypothermia Prevention
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
