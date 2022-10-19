ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Castings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900821/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Aluminum Castings Market to Reach $111.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aluminum Castings estimated at US$63.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Die Casting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$61.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Permanent Mold Casting segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Aluminum Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



Sand Casting Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR



In the global Sand Casting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 109 Featured) -

Alcast Company

Alcoa Corporation

Bodine Aluminum Inc.

CAF innovative Shapecasting™

Consolidated Metco Inc.

Cosma International Inc.

Dynacast International Inc.

Endurance Technologies Limited

Gibbs Die Casting Corp.

Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

Nemak S.A. de C.V.

Pace Industries

Rochester Aluminum Smelting Canada Ltd.

Rockman Industries Ltd.

Ryobi Limited





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900821/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Metal Castings: Critical for Production of Manufactured Parts

and Finished Goods

Recent Market Activity

Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment Maintains Steady Demand

Riding on Aluminum Castings Demand

Aluminum Castings: Rising Demand for Lightweight and Energy

Efficient Products Drives Market Growth

Die Casting - The Major Process in the Aluminum Castings Market

Transportation Industry Propels Demand for Aluminum Castings

Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the

Aluminum Castings Market

Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Aluminum Castings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alcast Company (USA)

Alcoa Corporation (USA)

Bodine Aluminum, Inc. (USA)

CAF innovative Shapecasting? (Canada)

Cosma International, Inc. (Canada)

Consolidated Metco, Inc. (USA)

Dynacast International, Inc. (USA)

Endurance Technologies Limited (India)

Gibbs Die Casting Corp. (USA)

Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH (Germany)

Nemak, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Pace Industries (USA)

Rochester Aluminum Smelting Canada Ltd. (Canada)

Rockman Industries Ltd. (India)

Ryobi Limited (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cost and Environmental Benefits Propel Adoption of Secondary

Aluminum Casting

Transportation Sector: Strong Demand for Lightweight Components

in Automotive Industry Bodes Well for Aluminum Castings

Stable Automobile Production Trends Present Positive Prospects

for Aluminum Castings Market

Trend towards Lighter Weight Vehicles Favors Aluminum Castings

Market

Lightweight Materials in Automotive Industry As Compared to Steel

Environmental Regulations Drive Focus onto Lightweight

Vehicles: A Key Growth Driver

Fuel Economy Regulations - A Glance at Fuel Economy Targets Set

by China, EU and the US

Auto Manufacturers and OEMs to Increase Aluminum Content in

Vehicles

Environmental Concerns Drive Auto Industry?s Focus on

Remanufactured Parts

Rising Popularity of Electric Cars Augurs Well for the Market

Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the

Auto Industry

Robust Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong

Growth Driver

Aluminum Castings Replace Wrought Iron and Steel in Military

and Defense Applications

Opportunity Indicators

Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application

Pressure Tight and Reliable Aluminum Castings Meet the

Challenging Specifications of Valves and Pumps

Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum

Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices

Magnesium - A Potential Threat to Aluminum Diecasts



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Die

Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Die Casting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Mold Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Permanent Mold Casting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Mold Casting

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand

Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Sand Casting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Sand Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Aluminum Castings Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Process -

Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,

Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use -

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,

Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,

Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,

Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,

Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,

Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,

Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,

Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Process -

Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,

Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use -

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,

Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,

Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Castings

by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand

Casting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum

Castings by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Castings

by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum

Castings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aluminum Castings

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum

Castings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aluminum Castings

by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand

Casting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum

Castings by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aluminum Castings

by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum

Castings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die

Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold

Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900821/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



