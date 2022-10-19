Global Aluminum Castings Market to Reach $111.9 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Castings Industry"
Global Aluminum Castings Market to Reach $111.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aluminum Castings estimated at US$63.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Die Casting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$61.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Permanent Mold Casting segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Aluminum Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.

Sand Casting Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR

In the global Sand Casting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 109 Featured) -
Alcast Company
Alcoa Corporation
Bodine Aluminum Inc.
CAF innovative Shapecasting™
Consolidated Metco Inc.
Cosma International Inc.
Dynacast International Inc.
Endurance Technologies Limited
Gibbs Die Casting Corp.
Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH
Nemak S.A. de C.V.
Pace Industries
Rochester Aluminum Smelting Canada Ltd.
Rockman Industries Ltd.
Ryobi Limited


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Metal Castings: Critical for Production of Manufactured Parts
and Finished Goods
Recent Market Activity
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment Maintains Steady Demand
Riding on Aluminum Castings Demand
Aluminum Castings: Rising Demand for Lightweight and Energy
Efficient Products Drives Market Growth
Die Casting - The Major Process in the Aluminum Castings Market
Transportation Industry Propels Demand for Aluminum Castings
Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the
Aluminum Castings Market
Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Aluminum Castings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cost and Environmental Benefits Propel Adoption of Secondary
Aluminum Casting
Transportation Sector: Strong Demand for Lightweight Components
in Automotive Industry Bodes Well for Aluminum Castings
Stable Automobile Production Trends Present Positive Prospects
for Aluminum Castings Market
Trend towards Lighter Weight Vehicles Favors Aluminum Castings
Market
Lightweight Materials in Automotive Industry As Compared to Steel
Environmental Regulations Drive Focus onto Lightweight
Vehicles: A Key Growth Driver
Fuel Economy Regulations - A Glance at Fuel Economy Targets Set
by China, EU and the US
Auto Manufacturers and OEMs to Increase Aluminum Content in
Vehicles
Environmental Concerns Drive Auto Industry?s Focus on
Remanufactured Parts
Rising Popularity of Electric Cars Augurs Well for the Market
Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the
Auto Industry
Robust Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong
Growth Driver
Aluminum Castings Replace Wrought Iron and Steel in Military
and Defense Applications
Opportunity Indicators
Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application
Pressure Tight and Reliable Aluminum Castings Meet the
Challenging Specifications of Valves and Pumps
Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum
Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices
Magnesium - A Potential Threat to Aluminum Diecasts

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Die
Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Die Casting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Permanent Mold Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Permanent Mold Casting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Mold Casting
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand
Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Sand Casting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Sand Casting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Aluminum Castings Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Process -
Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,
Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use -
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,
Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,
Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,
Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,
Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,
Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,
Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,
Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Process -
Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,
Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use -
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,
Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die Casting,
Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Castings
by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand
Casting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum
Castings by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Castings
by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum
Castings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aluminum Castings
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum
Castings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aluminum Castings
by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand
Casting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum
Castings by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aluminum Castings
by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum
Castings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Die
Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial,
Building & Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Aluminum Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Castings by Process - Die Casting, Permanent Mold
Casting and Sand Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by

