Global Alfalfa Hay Industry

Global Alfalfa Hay Market to Reach 356. 5 Million Metric Ton by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Alfalfa Hay estimated at 235. 7 Million Metric Ton in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 356.
5 Million Metric Ton by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bales, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach 167.9 Million Metric Ton by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pellets segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 63.8 Million Metric Ton, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Alfalfa Hay market in the U.S. is estimated at 63.8 Million Metric Ton in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 75.8 Million Metric Ton by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Cubes Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR
In the global Cubes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 56.5 Million Metric Ton in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 82.7 Million Metric Ton by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 48.2 Million Metric Ton by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Al Dahra ACX, Inc.
- Al Dahra Glenvar Hay Pty Ltd.
- Alfalfa Monegros Sl
- Anderson Hay & Grain Co., Inc.
- Bailey Farms International
- Border Valley Trading
- Coaba
- Cubeit Hay Company
- Green Prairie International
- Gruppo Carli
- Hay USA, Inc.
- M&C Hay
- Mccracken Hay Company
- Navarro Aragonesa de Forrajes S.A.U
- Riverina (Australia) Pty Ltd.
- Sl Follen Company
- Standlee Hay Co. Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
