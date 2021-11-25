Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $2,797.05 Billion by 2028 - Increasing Number of Breweries and Wineries Outlets & Rising Demand for Premium and Super-premium Drinks

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Beverages Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Beer, Wine, Distilled Spirits, Other); By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global alcoholic beverages market size is expected to reach $2,797.05 billion by 2028



The global industry is driven by prime factors such as the increasing number of breweries and wineries outlets, changing preference of consumers towards the drinks, especially for premium and super-premium drinks, rising trend of socializing and organizing parties among youngsters, rapid urbanization, and inclinations towards flavored alcohol and mixed drinks.



Furthermore, there is an increase in the lifestyle standards, young adult demographic, rise in disposable income, and increased consumer demand for premium/super-premium products. According to the study published by the Health Careers, in 2018, the sale of the drinks increased by 5.1%, and the average American consumes 2.3 gallons of alcohol yearly.



North America dominated the industry, owing to the rising trend of alcohol consumption, flourishing beverage industry, well-established food industry, and the presence of significant players in the industry involved in several new strategic initiatives focused on alcoholic beverages.



The industry is fragmented with the presence of numerous players operating in the industry. Industry players are forming alliances through new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and strategic collaboration. For instance, in 2020, Constellation Brands company had acquired Digitally-Native Wine Brand, Empathy Wines. Hence, this acquisition will affect the growth of the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Alcoholic Beverages Market Insights

4.1. Alcoholic Beverages - Industry snapshot

4.2. Alcoholic Beverages Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rising demand for packaged foods

4.2.1.2. Innovations in the industry

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Low-profit margin

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Alcoholic Beverages Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Alcoholic Beverages Market Assessment by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Beer

5.4. Wine

5.5. Spirit



6. Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Supermarket/Hypermarkets

6.4. Online-trade

6.5. Specialist Retailers

6.6. Convenience Stores



7. Alcoholic Beverages Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Alcoholic Beverages Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



8. Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4. Recent Development

Story continues

Remy Cointreau

The Wine Group

Asahi Group Holding Ltd

Treasury Wine Estates

Thai Beverage Public Co.

Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd.

Anheuser-Busch

Brown-Forman

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

China Resources beer (Holdings) Company Limited

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

Remy Cointreau

SABMiller

Bacardi

Accolade Wines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82z29b

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



