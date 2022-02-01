Global Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market to 2028 - Featuring OSI Systems, Leidos and VOTI Detection Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Airport x-ray security screening system market is expected to reach US$ 3,459.82 million by 2028 from US$ 2,538.98 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The overall market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. Security screening machines at airports perform passenger or luggage scanning using X-ray (ionizing radiation) or high radiofrequency (RF) radiations (nonionizing radiation). These X-ray full-body scanners provide alternatives to the traditional method of body scanning and extend the detection capabilities of existing technologies. X-ray screening machines are designed to detect weapons, explosives, and other prohibited items hidden underneath clothing. These technologies can also detect explosives carried by passengers in a liquid, aerosol, or gel form.

The rise in air passengers till 2019 was one of the key parameter that encouraged the deployment of advanced baggage screening solutions and passenger screening solutions at airports, as these facilities are the key targets for various terrorist activities. Many airport managements have procured technologically enhanced screening systems. For instance, in 2019, Smiths Detection announced that the company was trailing hold-baggage security at Terminal 1 of Sydney Airport. It HI-SCAN 10080 XCT product is a Computed Tomography (CT) based high-speed hold baggage automatic explosives detection system (EDS) technology. Similarly, in 2019, Transport Security Administration (TSA) of the US deployed new CT scanners procured from Smiths Detection to screen the baggage more efficiently and pace up the baggage screening activity across several airports in the country. The TSA has placed an order of 300 new CT scanners for a contractual value of US$ 96.8 million, while 22 CT scanners are already in place at checkpoints at airports such as Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson and Chicago O'Hare.

The airport x-ray security screening system market is segmented on the basis of component, type, and geography. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. By type, the market is bifurcated into baggage screening and people screening.

Historically, the use of full-body scanning technology was a matter of concern because it displays a detailed picture of the whole body, including skin surface under clothing and prosthetics. However, terahertz body scanners equipped with advanced software have gained prominence with time and are one of the major trends contributing to the security screening market growth. The software imaging technology in terahertz body scanners helps in masking specific body parts. The officer sitting at the machine cannot see the image; instead, the screen only shows whether the passenger is good to go. Conversely, the officer viewing the picture does not see the device scanning the person. The advanced software, in some places, removes the need for a separate officer at a remote location. These units also generate a generic image of a person, with boxes highlighting specific areas of suspicion. If the machine detects no suspicious items, a green screen appears, indicating that the passenger is being cleared.

Further, the millimeter wave (MW) imaging technology is also used in body scanning systems. These devices use millimeter radio wave technology to automatically detect objects hidden inside or under clothing, including metal/non-metal weapons, liquids, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and narcotics. Nuctech Company Limited offers the MW body inspection devices for the civil aviation industry.

Further, the new dual-view technology is also being used in body scanner systems. The technology produces two screening perspectives that enhance the operator's ability to identify potential threats to security with increased accuracy and speed. Vehant Technologies installed Kritiscan 100100 DV X-ray scanner for the scanning of registered baggage and a Kritiscan 6040 DV X-ray scanner for hand baggage at Visakhapatnam airport, India, in September 2020. Thus, terahertz body scanners equipped with advanced software, millimeter wave imaging technology, and dual-view technology are the significant trends anticipated to impact the market growth in coming years.

ADANI; Nuctech Company Limited; OSI Systems, Inc.; Leidos; Astrophysics Inc.; VOTI Detection Inc.; Safran S.A.; and Smiths Group plc. are among the key players operating in the global airport x-ray security screening system market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global airport x-ray security screening system market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the airport x-ray security screening system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Airport X-Ray Security Screening System - Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Number of Airports
5.1.2 Increasing Passenger Traffic
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Inadequate Information, Privacy Concerns, and Health Concerns
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Safety Concern due to Increasing Incidences of Terrorism
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Body Scanners Equipped with Advanced Technologies
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Overview
6.2 Global Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 - Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market, By Component (2020 & 2028)
7.3 Solution
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Solution: Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Service
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Service: Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Analysis and Forecast To 2028 - Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market, By Type (2020 & 2028)
8.3 Baggage Screening
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Baggage Screening: Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 People Screening
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 People Screening: Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Market Initiative
11.2 Merger and Acquisition
11.3 New Development

12. Company Profiles
12.1 ADANI
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Nuctech Company Limited
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 OSI Systems, Inc.
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Leidos
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Astrophysics Inc.
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 VOTI Detection Inc.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Smiths Detection Group Ltd.
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Pexray Oy
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqntmf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Goggia recovery on track in race to recover for Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — With the Beijing Olympics looming, Sofia Goggia’s recovery is on track but the Italian will likely have to wait until the end of the week to know whether she’ll be able to defend her downhill title. The Italian ski federation said that a check-up on Sunday showed signs of improvement to Goggia’s left knee, a week after Goggia crashed during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The federation added that Goggia can step up her work in the pool and gym, while continuing physical r

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Brown scores 29, Celtics run past shorthanded Heat 122-92

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92 on Monday night. Boston led by as many as 32 on its way to claiming its fourth victory in five outings. Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists. It was Brown’s fourth consecutive game with 25 or more points, and Tatum has scored 20 or more in his last six games. The Celtics' onslaught was keyed on the defensive end, where they forced 18 turnovers.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Analysis: Chiefs kicking themselves for not kicking it

    The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey

    CALGARY — Linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey are staying put. The Calgary Stampeders re-signed both Thurman and Carey on Monday. The two players were eligible to become free agents Feb. 8. The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman had 62 tackles (one for a loss), a special-teams tackle, three sacks, and three forced fumbles while starting all 14 of Calgary's regular-season games. Thurman added five tackles, three special-teams tackles and an interception in Calgary's 33-30- overtime

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit — tying an AFC title game record — to take a late 24-21 lead. But Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in regu

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank