Global Airport Waste Management Study 2022-2030 with 2021 as the Base Year
The "Global Airport Waste Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service tracks the current state of the global airport waste management market to understand airports' strategies to transform into zero-waste spaces; in addition, it explores leading global airports' best practices for waste management. Regional-level initiatives and regulations are also examined as these factors facilitate accurate market sizing and forecasting.
The study period runs from 2022 to 2030 and the base year is 2021. Airport waste management and sustainability strategies and investments are analyzed, and the market is segmented by 6 key regions and 5 airport tiers based on annual passenger traffic.
In recent years, the focus on sustainability has increased, which has led to global, regional, and country-level emission and waste tracking across industries and stakeholders. Airports and regulators have set waste management benchmarks, and they are pursuing several strategies to reach these goals.
Airlines are also investing in projects that will make their operations greener. Extensive collaboration among these stakeholders will ensure that the waste management standards of the overall aviation industry are enhanced.
Key Issues Addressed
How does waste management operate in an airport? Who are the key stakeholders and what are their key responsibilities?
What is a zero-waste airport? Is there demand from airports to achieve this goal?
What are the market drivers and restraints that are instrumental in airports' investments in waste management and sustainability efforts?
Which important start-ups are developing niche solutions?
What are the major growth opportunity areas for global airports segmented by relevant regions and airport tiers?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Airport Waste Management Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographic Segmentation
Airport Waste Management Segments
Key Growth Metrics
Airport Waste Management Participants
Airport Waste Management Ecosystem
Airport Waste Management Ecosystem - Value Chain
Airport Waste Ecosystem - Responsibilities
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Outsourcing versus In-house Market Share
Market Share by Airport Tier
Market Share Analysis by Airport Tier
Airport - Green Future
Airport Waste - Regulations
Airport Waste Management - Best Practices
Airport Sustainability - Notable Start-ups
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Africa
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Middle East
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Innovation and Next-generation Technology to Optimize Energy Utilization and Waste Processing
Growth Opportunity 2: Roadmap for Zero-waste Airports to Reduce the Significant Negative Environmental Impact
Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Materials and Practices to Build the Green Airports of the Future
10. Next Steps
