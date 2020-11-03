Global Airport Self-service Markets, 2019-2020 & Forecast to 2025: COVID-19 Impact - Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 0.3%

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation Initiatives Post Pandemic to Drive Marginal Growth in the Global Airport Self-service Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total self-service market was worth $981.7 million in 2019 and, considering the impact of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3% through 2025.
The airport self-service market is poised to witness the advent of latest solutions that improve passenger experience and process efficiency of airports. This study covers the global market and provides a 6-year forecast from 2020 to 2025.
This research covers self-service check-in systems, self-service bag drop systems, self-boarding, and self-service security and immigration systems which are widely adopted at airport passenger touch points. The self-service check-in segment has the highest market share, followed by bag drop, boarding, and security and immigration. Major growth will be observed in the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions during the forecast period.
Major airports across the globe have reached their maximum capacity and are facing capacity constraints. Large numbers of congested airports are in the process of expansion or have long-term plans to expand their infrastructure. Major airports are also focusing on digital transformation, which will help them to improve their process efficiency.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a liquidity crisis at airports, which in turn has halted expansion plans and forced airports to realign their digitalization journey. The pandemic has severely lessened passenger traffic at airports reducing congestion, but health regulatory guidelines such as social distancing and contactless travel will strain capacity even amidst such reduced traffic. This provides an opportunity for self-service solution providers to deliver new, tailor-made self-service solutions as per the requirements of airports.
These solutions will not only help improve process efficiency but will also enhance passenger experience and ensure the maintenance of high standards of health and safety. Leading vendors in the airport self-service market are pivoting their focus on enabling a contactless experience by integrating new technologies like biometrics, near field communications (NFC), robotics, cyber security, and blockchain, and on delivering them within a short timeframe. The market leaders are also partnering with start-ups and developing a complete portfolio of self-service solutions.
Additionally, new entrants are bringing innovations and utilizing new technologies to enable a seamless and touchless experience. In the coming years, the increase in usage of self-service solutions will automate passenger processes across multiple touch points, leading to an increase in collection of sensitive passenger data. All stakeholders (airports, airlines, and solution providers) involved need to ensure fair and transparent use of such critical data. Vendors need to develop their solutions with a security-first approach and ensure adherence to local and global data regulations.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current status of the market? How is the market segmented and how will it progress over the forecast period?
- How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market and what will be the key implications? What will be the strategy changes expected at airports?
- What are the prevalent technological and market trends? How will these play a key role in shaping the future of the airport self-service market?
- Who are the major solution providers and what are their key focus areas? How can they navigate an uncertain period post COVID-19 pandemic?
- Who are the key start-ups and how are they disrupting the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Self-Service - Passenger Journey
- Airport Self-Service Ecosystem
- Stakeholders in the Airport Self-Service Ecosystem
3. COVID-19 - Impact of the Pandemic
- COVID-19 Impact
- Impact on Stakeholders
- COVID-19 Impact on Airports - Future Outlook
- Market Segmentation
4. Drivers and Restraints - Total Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
5. Key Market Trends
- Growing Demand Leading To Infrastructure Constraints
- Data Protection & Privacy Regulations
- Digitalization of Airports
6. Key Technology Trends
- Biometrics
- Near Field Communications (NFC)
- Robotics
- Cyber Security
- Blockchain
- Case Studies
7. Forecast and Trends - Total Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
8. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Competitor Profile - SITA
- Competitor Profile - Collins Aerospace
- Competitor Profile - Amadeus
- Competitor Profile - Innovation Travel Solution
- Competitor Profile - Embross
- Competitor Profile - IER
- Competitor Profile - Materna IPS GmbH
- Competitor Profile - Vision-Box
- Competitor Profile - Elenium Automation
- Key Start-ups
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Transformation in the Passenger Processing Ecosystem, 2019
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Self-Service - Check-In Segment Analysis
- Self-Service Check-In - Revenue Forecast
- Self-Service Check-In - Forecast Discussion
11. Self-Service - Bag Drop Segment Analysis
12. Self-Service - Boarding Segment Analysis
13. Self-Service - Security & Immigration Segment Analysis
14. The Last Word
