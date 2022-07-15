Global Airport Passenger Screening Systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market Report 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Airport Passenger Screening Systems and Forecasts Market Segment by Product, (Passenger Screening, Carry-On Baggage Screening) Market Segment by Airport Type, (International Airport, Domestic Airport, Military Airport) Market Segment by System, (Metal Detectors, Explosive Trace Detectors, Magneto Static Detectors, Full Body Scanners, Other System) Market Segment by Technology, (Advanced Imaging Technology, Advanced Technology X-Rays, Computed Tomography, Credential Authentication Technology, Explosive Trace Detection, Biometric Technology) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global airport passenger screening systems market was valued at US$1,687 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

North America is actively developing and adopting new technologies

The Canadian government is expected to help the industry, including providing financial assistance to airlines. Furthermore, the US government has provided significant assistance to its airlines during the crisis, and there is yet hope for a second aid package. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that the industry-wide cargo ton-kilometers (CTKs) grew at the quickest rate since May, with a month-on-month increase of 3.7 percent in 2020. North American airlines are significantly responsible for the industry's recovery. In September 2020, North American airlines did well as well. This is due to the growing Asia-North America trade routes, which are driven by strong demand for goods manufactured in Asia and strong demand from domestic markets in the United States

The Aviation Industry in Europe Is Witnessing a Significant Growth Rate.

The aviation sector in Europe is rapidly expanding. Increased passenger traffic in the region led the construction of new terminals and the expansion of existing terminals to handle more passengers, particularly at medium and small airports. The aforementioned factor is fueling the expansion of the airport passenger screening systems market in the region. Because of the rise in terrorism and the illicit drug trade in the region, the region's customs department and airports have implemented advanced passenger screening technologies to detect threats. The key driver of the market for airport passenger screening systems in Europe is the concern for passenger safety during air travel. The market for airport passenger screening systems is also being propelled forward by the adoption of technologies such as augmented reality, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and biometric solutions at airports. The COVID-19 epidemic has caused a surge in demand for thermal passenger screening devices at airports. European authorities upped their screening efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus. The market is being propelled forward by the aforementioned factors, and they will continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market?

Since the onset of the crisis, air travel has been one of the worst-affected global industries. A full-fledged worldwide transportation disaster has developed from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It became clear quickly that it would develop into a crisis unlike any other, forcing the industry into survival mode, with traffic and revenue losses. It is apparent that this situation has far-reaching consequences that go far beyond aviation. More than 2.7 million people have died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak since it began. According to recent estimates, the world has lost 20.5 million years of life due to premature COVID-19 fatalities, and this number is only expected to rise. In addition to the human suffering, the crisis has wreaked havoc on the global economy, trade, and movement. Almost every facet of economic and social activity was, and continues to be, affected. The aviation industry's first focus is the health, safety, and well-being of passengers and employees. Many new health and biosafety measures have been implemented at airports to help assure passenger health and safety, and that the airport customer experience reflects their increasing expectations and answers their concerns.

Airports and airlines are calling for governments to work with the sector to prepare for the resumption of global connectivity as soon as the epidemiological situation permits, and the unprecedented worldwide vaccination campaign offers a ray of optimism that normalcy will be restored soon. More than 450 million vaccination doses have been provided across more than 130 countries since the first shot was given in late 2020. The likelihood of taking a summer vacation abroad this year is higher than ever. According to numerous industry surveys, "vacation deprivation" combined with an increase in confidence in air travel provided by vaccination and safety measures should result in a significant increase in the number of people travelling outside of their countries beginning this spring and continuing through the middle of the year. The creation of an interoperable health data trust framework to promote safe border reopening and cross-border travel will be one of the cornerstones to a long-term recovery. As a result, ACI supports any system that allows testing and immunisation data to be communicated consistently, effectively, and in a way that safeguards users' personal information. COVID-19 is an existential dilemma for airports, airlines, and their commercial partners, despite positive signals and recovery possibilities. In this context, the current document aims to highlight some crucial data in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on airport traffic and revenues, as well as recovery strategies.

The end of a decade of sustained increase in global passenger traffic was highlighted last year. In the second quarter of 2020, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic brought airports around the world to a halt, resulting in traffic — and income —losses in all regions. While several countries have gradually reopened various areas of their economies since then, numerous states have been hit by successive waves of viruses, prompting many jurisdictions to re-impose partial lockdowns. In order to control the spread of a second, third, or even fourth wave of illness, countries including France, Poland, Canada, India, and Chile had to increase or re-instate partial lockdowns. Despite the fact that most countries have moved away from blanket lockdowns and are now attempting to limit infections with targeted and less disruptive restrictions, most jurisdictions have retained partially or completely restrictive international travel regulations, including self-quarantine on arrival.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 479-page report provides 341 tables and 331 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global airport passenger screening systems market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Airport Passenger Screening Systems. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including Product, Airport Type, Technology, Systems and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing airport passenger screening systems market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

The Use of Advanced Screening Technologies Is Increasing

In response to escalating security threats, the use of modern technology-based equipment such as non-computed tomography and transmission X-ray has expanded. To increase air cargo security and safety, some nations are using technology-based screening at airports. These technologies allow users to identify bombs without knowing their size or number. Furthermore, these technologies can detect the chemical makeup of an object and warn the user of a potential threat. As a consequence of the increased implementation of advanced screening technologies, the worldwide air cargo security and screening systems market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Airports And Air Traffic Security Are Becoming Increasingly Concerned.

Terrorist assaults have become increasingly regular in recent years, forcing the implementation of more sophisticated security measures. Many countries are enacting legislation and developing standardised designs in order to improve and enforce strict security policies and norms for technology-based cargo shipping. Furthermore, as governments and corporations recognise the need of high-level air cargo security, technology developers have been compelled to design more advanced and efficient security equipment and systems. These factors are expected to hasten market expansion in the near future. Due to its key benefits over other forms of transportation: speed, punctuality, and security, air travel has become one of the most preferred ways of transportation among travellers. Throughout the history of aviation, one of the key driving forces has always been speed, and it is what passengers value the most. Punctuality is another important feature for travellers, since it ensures that time is used efficiently. Last but not least, air travel security is the foundation upon which customer trust in this mode of transportation is founded; it is what makes planes the preferred way of transportation for both personal and corporate travel.

Where are the market opportunities?

Advancement in People Screening Technology

People screening technology is delivering answers to security queries and expanding the list of forbidden goods that may be automatically detected, but it is also becoming more sensitive to innocuous objects like tissues, passports, and other commonplace items. People screening needs to respond in a similar manner to minimize the removal of garments and ultimately harmless items worn or carried in pockets. Bag scanning technology can now eliminate the need to remove laptops and liquids, and people screening needs to respond in a similar manner to minimize the removal of garments and ultimately harmless items worn or carried in pockets. It is feasible to envision systems that combine a high degree of screening with a low level of divestment as detection capability and technical solutions continue to advance.

Collaborations and Partnerships Among Supply Chain Enterprises to Pose Lucrative Business Opportunity

Collaborations and partnerships among supply chain firms can lead to long-term sustainability in the air freight industry. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a trade group dedicated to promoting worldwide standards and mutually beneficial supply chain interactions. Furthermore, cargo account settlement systems created by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) can help with billing and account settlement between airlines and freight forwarders. As a result, significant expansion potential is expected in the near future. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the United States Department of Homeland Security and the European Union (EU) announced an air cargo security partnership, bringing good news to the challenging world of global air cargo security.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the airport passenger screening systems market are OSI Systems, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Kromek Group plc, Smiths Group plc, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leidos Holdings, Inc., CEIA GmbH, Analogic Corporation, Vanderlande Industries, American Science and Engineering, Inc., Autoclear LLC, Nuctech Company Limited, Garrett Metal Detectors, Reveal Imaging Technologies Inc, Axis Communications. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

