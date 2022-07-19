Global Airline Crew Management Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker

This report analyzes the airline crew management market to understand how airlines are optimizing their crew schedules as they emerge from the pandemic. It discusses the impact of COVID-19 on this market and identifies the measures that airlines are taking to recover from the same.

This report segments the market based on annual passenger traffic and the fleets in service across 6 key regions (Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America).It also categorizes the market by two key business models—the full-carrier service model and the low-cost carrier service model.



The report examines the key technologies and trends emerging from this space and presents the market size and forecasts (2021 to 2022) for the fleet tiers and regions covered. The industry is currently witnessing an increased focus on digitalization, with airlines adopting automated solutions across all operational areas.



Airlines are upgrading their crew management solutions with the help of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, to optimize crew scheduling and offset the challenges emerging from staffing issues. The report discusses the factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the airline crew management market between 2022 and 2032 and identifies the growth opportunities that airlines can leverage amidst intensifying competition.

