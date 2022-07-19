Global Airline Crew Management Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

This report analyzes the airline crew management market to understand how airlines are optimizing their crew schedules as they emerge from the pandemic. It discusses the impact of COVID-19 on this market and identifies the measures that airlines are taking to recover from the same.

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airline Crew Management Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293623/?utm_source=GNW


This report segments the market based on annual passenger traffic and the fleets in service across 6 key regions (Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America).It also categorizes the market by two key business models—the full-carrier service model and the low-cost carrier service model.

The report examines the key technologies and trends emerging from this space and presents the market size and forecasts (2021 to 2022) for the fleet tiers and regions covered. The industry is currently witnessing an increased focus on digitalization, with airlines adopting automated solutions across all operational areas.

Airlines are upgrading their crew management solutions with the help of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, to optimize crew scheduling and offset the challenges emerging from staffing issues. The report discusses the factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the airline crew management market between 2022 and 2032 and identifies the growth opportunities that airlines can leverage amidst intensifying competition.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293623/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Dowtin comes up clutch, Wilson breaks out vs. Jazz

    Amit Mann discusses Jeff Dowtin making a case for a roster spot, DJ Wilson breaking out after a quiet Summer League and Christian Koloko intimidating at the rim and finding patience on offence. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Raptors content.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Canada's Charles (Air) Jourdain loses majority decision on UFC Fight Night card

    ELMONT, N.Y. — Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain lost a majority decision to (Hurricane) Shane Burgos on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28 for Burgos with a 28-28 tie. Jourdain (13-5-1) finished with a flourish in the third round and connected with more significant strikes throughout (113-42 according to UFC Stats). But Burgos (15-3-0) took him down twice, attempted three submissions and had more than six minutes control time. All three judges gave Jo

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Blue Jays interim skipper Schneider getting settled in to new role

    TORONTO — The home manager's office had that just-moved-in feel Thursday as John Schneider held court with reporters in the room for the first time since being named interim skipper of the Toronto Blue Jays a day earlier. His desk was mostly clear, save for a couple laptops and a few pens. Two pieces of his sons' artwork hung by the nameplate at his locker stall. "I've got to get some pictures up here too," Schneider said with a smile as he leaned back in his chair, hands in the pockets of his w

  • Why did Johnny Gaudreau end up in Columbus?

    Justin Cuthbert tries to make sense of the former Calgary Flames winger's choice to sign with the Blue Jackets.

  • Herta takes pole position at Honda Indy Toronto qualifying, Canadian DeFrancesco 12th

    TORONTO — Devlin DeFrancesco has reached a new career high at his hometown IndyCar race. The 22-year-old IndyCar rookie finished 12th in qualifying on Saturday and will have his highest-ever position on the starting grid for the Honda Indy Toronto. DeFrancesco said he was thrilled to have the result on the Exhibition Place street track that was so formative for him as a young racing fan. "This was actually my first IndyCar race that I came to when I was 12 years old," said DeFrancesco. "I was st