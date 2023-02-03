Global Aircraft Sensors Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797859/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Aircraft Sensors Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Sensors estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fixed Wing Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary Wing Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $962.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Aircraft Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$962.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$660.9 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Esterline Technologies Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Meggitt PLC
- Raytheon Company
- Safran Electronics & Defense
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Thales Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797859/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aircraft Sensors: An Introductory Prelude
A Snapshot of Sensor Applications in Modern Aircraft
Stellar Growth on the Cards for Aircraft Sensors Market
Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Signals
towards Bright Prospects
Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Widens
Opportunities
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the
Years 2019 & 2029
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for
the Years 2019 & 2039
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New
Aircraft
World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for
Years 2016, 2017 and 2018
Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies
Opportunities
About 8,500 Private Jets to be Delivered over the 10-Year
Period Starting from 2019: Annual Worldwide Private Jet
Deliveries for Years 2018 through 2028
Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013
through 2023
Aircraft Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
GPS Sensors Induce Safety, Convenience, and Ease of Navigation
Features into Flight Operations
Highly Convenient Measuring of Aircraft Flying Altitude with
Altimeter Sensors
Flow Measurement Made Highly Effective with Sophisticated
Sensor Mechanisms
Sensors Hold Great Promise in Aircraft Structural Health
Monitoring Applications
Advanced Sensors Come to Fore to Facilitate Real-Time Engine
Monitoring
Pressure Sensors: Collecting Reliable Pressure Data Across
Various Aircraft Locations
Sensor-Guided Instrument Systems Streamline and Improve
Aircraft Operations and Performance
Air Data Computing Made Effective with Sensor Solutions
Liquid-Level Sensors Render Efficiency in Linking Interface
Elements and Onboard Display Units
Clamour for Additional Sensor Tools Gathers Steam by Dint of
Recent Aircraft Crash Events
Scenario Extremely Conducive for Wider Proliferation of Smarter
Sensors
Growing Emphasis on IoT in Aircraft Operations Poised to Create
Ample Opportunities
While IoT Gains Traction in Aircraft Operations, MRO Segment
also Cherishes IoT-Driven Efficiencies in Aircraft Maintenance
IoT Grabs Robust Attention in Aircraft Predictive Maintenance
Strategies
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV): High-Growth Vertical for
Aircraft Sensors
Widening Role of UAVs in Military and Civilian Applications
UAV Evolves as a Mainstream Strategy in Military Campaigns
World Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market in US$ Million by
Application for Years 2019 & 2025
Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by Region
for Years 2019 & 2025
Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions
Seeks More Efficient Aircraft Operations, Creating Novel
Opportunities to Sensors
A Note on ICAO CORSIA Standard
ICAO Seeks to Reduce Aircraft Energy Intensity to 9.8MJ/RTK by
2030 from 12.1MJ/RTK in 2019
Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Vertical: Strong Business
Case for Aftermarket Aircraft Sensors
Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions
Breakdown of World MRO Services Market (in US$ Billion) by
Service Area for Years 2019 & 2029
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAVs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for UAVs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for UAVs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pressure Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gyroscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Altimeter Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Altimeter Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Altimeter Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for GPS Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for GPS Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Sensor Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Sensor Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Sensor Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Aircraft Sensors Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fixed Wing Aircraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Fixed Wing Aircraft by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Fixed Wing Aircraft by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotary Wing Aircraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Rotary Wing Aircraft by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Rotary Wing Aircraft by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Wired by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Wired by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Wireless by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Wireless by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Aircraft Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing
Aircraft and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by Platform -
Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing
Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Sensor Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure
Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by Sensor
Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors,
Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Altimeter
Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other
Sensor Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing
Aircraft and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing
Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Sensor Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure
Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by Sensor
Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors,
Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Altimeter
Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other
Sensor Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Aircraft Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing
Aircraft and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing
Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Sensor Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure
Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by Sensor
Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors,
Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Altimeter
Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other
Sensor Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Aircraft Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing
Aircraft and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing
Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Sensor Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure
Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by Sensor
Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors,
Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Altimeter
Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other
Sensor Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Aircraft Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing
Aircraft and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing
Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Sensor Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure
Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by Sensor
Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors,
Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Altimeter
Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other
Sensor Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Aircraft Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing
Aircraft and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing
Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Sensor Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure
Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by Sensor
Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors,
Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Altimeter
Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other
Sensor Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Aircraft Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing
Aircraft and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing
Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Sensor Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure
Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Sensor Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors,
Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Altimeter
Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other
Sensor Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing
Aircraft and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing
Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Sensor Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure
Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by Sensor
Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors,
Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Altimeter
Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other
Sensor Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Aircraft Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Platform - Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing
Aircraft and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by Platform -
Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing
Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAVs for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Sensor Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure
Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by Sensor
Type - Altimeter Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors,
Gyroscopes and Other Sensor Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Altimeter
Sensors, Pressure Sensors, GPS Sensors, Gyroscopes and Other
Sensor Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Sensors by Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Sensors by
Connectivity - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Sensors by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797859/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001