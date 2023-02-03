Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market to Reach $846.8 Million by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Industry"
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market to Reach $846.8 Million by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Seat Actuation System estimated at US$519.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$846.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Electromechanical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$727 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pneumatic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $141.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The Aircraft Seat Actuation System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$141.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$190.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$116.2 Million by the year 2030.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Product Overview
Aircraft Seat, A Definition
Actuators in Aviation: A Review
Aircraft Seat Actuation System
Types of Aircraft Seat Actuation System
Electromechanical Actuators
Hydraulic Actuators
Pneumatic Actuators

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone
for Growth in the Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market
Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze
Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain: Global
Commercial Airline Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019 and 2022
Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for
Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Seat Actuation
System: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic (In Trillions of
Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue Passenger Kilometers and
Millions of Available Tonne Kilometers & Freight Tonne
Kilometers) for the Years 2016 through 2020
The Era of Airline Differentiation & the Growing Interest in
Using Seating Options for Service Differentiation to Spur
Growth in the Market
Killer Competition in Ticket Pricing & the Focus on Ancillary
Purchases to Push Up Revenues to Benefit Demand for Seat
Actuation Systems for Premium Seating Comfort: Global Airline
Ancillary Services Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2022, 2025 and 2027
The Rise of Premium Economy as the New Business Class to Spur
Growth in the Market
The Emphasis On Passenger Comfort Throws the Focus Squarely on
Seats Which Ranks as the Most Important Factor for a
Comfortable Flight & Flying Experience
Growing Business Class Travel & the Ensuing Demand for Full-
Flat & Angled Lie-Flat Seats to Spur Growth of Seat Actuation
Systems
Top Airline Companies Worldwide Featuring Full-Flat or "Angled"
Lie-Flat Seats
Brighter Long-Term Outlook for Business Travel Spending
Notwithstanding the Current Fractures in Business Confidence
as a Result of Downward Revisions to Global GDP for 2019 Will
Nevertheless Drive Gains in the Market Through 2022: Global
Business Travel Spends (In US$ Billion) 2017 Through 2022
Electro-Mechanical Actuation, the Most Widespread Technology in
Use to Gain Greater Dominance as Demand for Lightweight Seats
Becomes More Urgent
Effervescent Innovations in Economy Class Seats Encompassing
Knee Rescue Seats, Side Slip Seats & Integration of Adjustable
Features on Seats to Spur Opportunities for Actuator
Solutions
Large Aircraft Fleet Size & a Robust MRO Industry Combine to
Make the Secret Sauce for Growth in the Aftermarket
Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for
Replacements & Upgrades of Seat Actuation Systems in the MRO
Market: Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037
A Robust MRO Industry is a Major Win for Seat Actuators in the
Aftermarket: Global MRO Industry (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2024 and 2029
Shrinking Seat Width & Pitch & the Rise of Standing Plane
Journeys in Ultra Economy Class Will Restrict Opportunities
for Advanced Seat Actuation Systems

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797857/?utm_source=GNW

