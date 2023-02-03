ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market to Reach $846.8 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Seat Actuation System estimated at US$519.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$846.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Electromechanical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$727 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pneumatic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $141.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Aircraft Seat Actuation System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$141.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$190.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$116.2 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)

- Almec EAS Ltd.

- Astronics Corporation

- Buhler Motor GmbH

- Crane & Company

- ITT Corporation

- Kyntronics

- Nook Industries, Inc.

- Rollon India Pvt. Ltd.

- Zodiac Aerospace SA





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone

for Growth in the Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze

Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain: Global

Commercial Airline Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019 and 2022

Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for

Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Seat Actuation

System: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic (In Trillions of

Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue Passenger Kilometers and

Millions of Available Tonne Kilometers & Freight Tonne

Kilometers) for the Years 2016 through 2020

The Era of Airline Differentiation & the Growing Interest in

Using Seating Options for Service Differentiation to Spur

Growth in the Market

Killer Competition in Ticket Pricing & the Focus on Ancillary

Purchases to Push Up Revenues to Benefit Demand for Seat

Actuation Systems for Premium Seating Comfort: Global Airline

Ancillary Services Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2022, 2025 and 2027

The Rise of Premium Economy as the New Business Class to Spur

Growth in the Market

The Emphasis On Passenger Comfort Throws the Focus Squarely on

Seats Which Ranks as the Most Important Factor for a

Comfortable Flight & Flying Experience

Growing Business Class Travel & the Ensuing Demand for Full-

Flat & Angled Lie-Flat Seats to Spur Growth of Seat Actuation

Systems

Top Airline Companies Worldwide Featuring Full-Flat or "Angled"

Lie-Flat Seats

Brighter Long-Term Outlook for Business Travel Spending

Notwithstanding the Current Fractures in Business Confidence

as a Result of Downward Revisions to Global GDP for 2019 Will

Nevertheless Drive Gains in the Market Through 2022: Global

Business Travel Spends (In US$ Billion) 2017 Through 2022

Electro-Mechanical Actuation, the Most Widespread Technology in

Use to Gain Greater Dominance as Demand for Lightweight Seats

Becomes More Urgent

Effervescent Innovations in Economy Class Seats Encompassing

Knee Rescue Seats, Side Slip Seats & Integration of Adjustable

Features on Seats to Spur Opportunities for Actuator

Solutions

Large Aircraft Fleet Size & a Robust MRO Industry Combine to

Make the Secret Sauce for Growth in the Aftermarket

Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for

Replacements & Upgrades of Seat Actuation Systems in the MRO

Market: Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037

A Robust MRO Industry is a Major Win for Seat Actuators in the

Aftermarket: Global MRO Industry (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2024 and 2029

Shrinking Seat Width & Pitch & the Rise of Standing Plane

Journeys in Ultra Economy Class Will Restrict Opportunities

for Advanced Seat Actuation Systems



