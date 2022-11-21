Global Aircraft Pushback Tugs Market is Estimated to Rise at a Steady CAGR of 5.4%, Totalling a Revenue of US$ 6.5 Bn During Forecast Period Between 2022-32 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate lucrative growth opportunities for aircraft pushback tugs manufacturers during the forecast period. Demand for aircraft pushback tugs is particularly rising across countries like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico due to flourishing tourism industry.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft pushback tugs market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.5 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at a reasonable CAGR of 5.4% from the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The progress and advances witnessed by the global aviation industry will likely fuel the growth of the aircraft pushback tugs market during the forecast period.

Special vehicles or ground support equipment used for pushing or towing aircraft on the ground are categorized as aircraft pushback tugs. These ground support vehicles are crucial for proper airport management. They are largely utilized in steering an aircraft between different locations at airports.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8561

The powerful progress of the aircraft pushback tugs market is primarily owing to the swift rise in air passenger traffic, growing investments in the development and expansion of aviation infrastructure, as well as technological innovations in aircraft pushback tugs. These vehicles are being increasingly used by aviation enterprises to meet various ground handling challenges at airports.

Owing to a surge in disposable income, the aviation industry has witnessed a rise in air passenger numbers. The rising need for a safer and comfortable mode of travelling has also contributed to this rise in air passenger traffic. All of these considerations, thus propel the growth of aircraft pushback tugs market during 2022-2032.

As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), internationally, total air travelers are likely to reach 4.0 billion in 2024. This will likely generate profitable opportunities for the aircraft pushback tugs manufacturers during the assessment period.

Likewise, surging investments by governments across the world for the development of new airports will foster an environment of growth for aircraft pushback tugs market during the next few years. Due to the growing preference for air travel, different governments are concentrating on not only developing new airports but also upgrading the older ones. Again, the availability of remotely controlled aircraft pushback tugs also creates lucrative opportunities for the target market during the forecast period.

“Incline in air passenger traffic in recent years along with the expanding aviation industry will augment the sales of the global aircraft pushback tugs market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Increasing government support from all over the world will improve market prospects.

  • Safety concerns and dearth of adequate aviation infrastructure in developing countries will stunt market growth.

  • The Asia Pacific region will emerge as the most profitable market for aircraft pushback tugs.

  • North America’ aircraft pushback tugs market will account for major share of the global market.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8561

Competitive Landscape 

TUG Technologies Corporation, Aero Specialties, Inc., NMC-Wollard, Inc., Goldhofer Airport Technology GmbH, Eagle Tugs, Mototok International GmbH, Lektro Inc., Charlatte of America Inc., Victory Ground Support Equipment, Nepean Engineering & Innovation Pty Ltd., and TLD among others are some of the major players in the aircraft pushback tugs market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are keen on expanding their product portfolios by incorporating innovative, energy efficient and eco-friendly aircraft pushing tugs into their product line. These firms employ strategic partnerships and collaborations to improve their sales in the global market.

More Insights into Aircraft Pushback Tugs Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global aircraft pushback tugs market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (conventional pushback tugs, towbarless pushback tugs), power source (electric, fuel), mode of operation (manually operated, remotely operated), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the aircraft pushback tugs market in the Asia Pacific region will exhibit impressive growth over the projected period. The target market in this region will be offered several lucrative opportunities during 2022-2032. The advancing aviation industry in countries like China, India, and Japan as well as the strong presence of major market participants will drive the growth of the aircraft pushback tugs market in this region. Surging aircraft sales, availability of rent option for aircraft pushback tugs, and a growth in warehouse operations at airports is aiding the target market growth in China which, in turn, positively influences Asia Pacific’s aircraft pushback tugs market.

The aircraft pushback tugs market in North America will also present substantial growth during 2022-2032. The regional market will hold a major portion of the global market shares. This growth can be attributed to the rise in air passenger traffic, increasing government support and strong presence of key aircraft ground support equipment manufacturers. Thus, Asia Pacific and North America will present strong growth in the aircraft pushback tugs market during the forecast period.

For more Information @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aircraft-pushback-tugs-market

Key Segments Profiled in the Aircraft pushback tugs Industry Survey
By Product Type:

  • Conventional Pushback Tugs

  • Towbarless Pushback Tugs

By Power Source:

  • Electric

  • Fuel

By Mode of Operation:

  • Manually Operated

  • Remotely Operated

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • APEJ

  • Japan

  • Middle East & Africa

Request a Methodology @  https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-8561

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
    1.1. Global Market Outlook
    1.2. Demand-side Trends
    1.3. Supply-side Trends
    1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
    1.5. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
    2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
    2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
3. Market Background
    3.1. Market Dynamics
        3.1.1. Drivers
        3.1.2. Restraints
        3.1.3. Opportunity
        3.1.4. Trends
    3.2. Scenario Forecast
        3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario
        3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
        3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
TOC to be Continued . .

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Automotive-

Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Size: is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 106.98 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a moderate CAGR of 6.07% by 2022-2032. Automotive exhaust systems market size is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 192.86 Billion by 2032 end.

Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market Share: is anticipated to witness a growth at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period of 2022 and 2027.

Engine Flush Market Demand: is set to witness a moderate growth rate of 3.4% over the forecasted years of 2022 to 2032. The overall engine flush market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 2.27 Billion by the end of the year 2032, growing from the current valuation of US$ 1.62 Billion in 2022.

X-by-Wire Market Growth: to grow with year-on-year value growth of 13.9% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 39 Bn by 2022 end.

Spark Plug Market Outlook: worth will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during forecast period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.
Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights, Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • The World Cup vanished 56 years ago — and this Ottawa man discovered it was missing

    When John McLarens realized the World Cup had disappeared, all he could do was laugh. In March 1966, McLarens was working as a security guard in a downtown London hall where the gold cup — then known as the Jules Rimet Trophy — was on exhibition. England was hosting the global soccer tournament that summer and the trophy was being showcased at Methodist Central Hall as part of a big rare stamp show. McLarens, an aspiring actor, would take all sorts of jobs just to pay the bills. On the day of th

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Australian punter Haggerty could be secret weapon in Grey Cup for Argos

    REGINA — John Haggerty could be the Toronto Argonauts' secret weapon Sunday. The Australian-born punter will complete his first CFL season trying to help Toronto defeat Winnipeg in the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium. The Argos have won in their last six trips to the CFL final while the Bombers, who posted a league-best 15-3 record, are looking for a third consecutive championship. Haggerty will certainly be a double threat for Toronto. The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty has the ability to drive a

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their