Global Aircraft Carriers Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030

·22 min read
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Carriers Industry"
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Carriers estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 1.9% over the period 2022-2030. Nuclear Powered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Conventional Powered segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR

The Aircraft Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Babcock International Group PLC
- BAE Systems PLC
- FINCANTIERI SpA
- General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
- Navantia SA
- Thales Group
- United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC)


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Aircraft Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Aircraft Carriers Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nuclear Powered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Nuclear Powered by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Powered by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conventional Powered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Conventional Powered by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Conventional Powered by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: China Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: France Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers
by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear
Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

INDIA
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: India Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: India 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear
Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers
by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

ARGENTINA
Table 74: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Argentina Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear
Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

BRAZIL
Table 77: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Brazil Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

MEXICO
Table 80: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Mexico Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

MIDDLE EAST
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear
Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

IRAN
Table 92: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Iran Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ISRAEL
Table 95: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Israel Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 101: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: UAE Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: UAE 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

AFRICA
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Africa Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Africa 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
