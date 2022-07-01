Global Aircraft Antenna Market to Reach $618.2 Million by 2026

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Antenna Industry"
Global Aircraft Antenna Market to Reach $618.2 Million by 2026

Antennas are a critical and indispensable component of an aircraft due to their ability to support communication and other systems. There are different types of antennas mounted on an aircraft, general on its belly, which are intended for different purposes. Often termed as aerials by pilots, aircraft antennas assist users in communicating with other people. Mission-specific and large airframes are equipped with multiple radio systems that demand dedicated antennas. As airlines brace to move to high-speed connectivity, antennas are expected to play a major role in enabling the adoption. The importance of antennas as an enabler for high-speed connectivity is increasing, leading to the evolution of new antenna technologies. Presently, antennas denote the major bottleneck and researchers are working to address the issue by improving their capacity, while reducing the footprint of the antennas. Electronically Steerable Antennas are a new technology that aim to drastically reduce the size of the antenna, for improved reliability. The increasing significance of satellite communication in facilitating seamless communication services and supporting carbon-mitigation efforts is bound to bring antenna technology at the fore. Aircraft antennas are also expected to benefit from growing adoption of UAVs, as they play a key role in helping UAVs to communicate with either satellites in the orbit or ground control stations.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Antenna estimated at US$423.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$618.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Fixed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$459.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Aircraft Antenna market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated $163 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $63.5 Million by 2026

The Aircraft Antenna market in the U.S. is estimated at US$163 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.11% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$63.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$68.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

  • ACR Electronics, Inc

  • Aeronautical Accessories, Inc (Bell, Textron Inc)

  • Amphenol Corporation

  • Antcom Corporation

  • Astronics Corporation

  • Azimut

  • Beijing BDStar Navigation Co., Ltd

  • Cobham Limited

  • Collins Aerospace

  • Emergency Beacon Corporation

  • Honeywell International Inc

  • HR Smith Group of Companies

  • JDA Systems

  • L3Harris Technologies Inc

  • RAMI

  • Sensor Systems Inc

  • Spectrum Antenna & Avionics Systems (P)Ltd

  • Stt-systemtechnik GmbH

  • Smiths Interconnect

  • The Boeing Company

  • Trig Avionics Limited

  • U B CORPORATION

  • Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems




Read the full report:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aircraft Antenna - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Felled by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Airline Industry Bites the
Dust Sending Shockwaves of Pain Ripping Through the Aerospace
Value Chain
A Severely Battered Global Economy Struggles to Revive
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
A Slumping Manufacturing Industry Darkens the Outlook for
Aircraft Manufacturing. Aircraft Antenna Manufacturers Stare
at US$55.2 Million in Losses for the Year 2020
Manufacturing Industry Collapses, Severing Business as Usual
Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas: Global PMI Index Points
for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
As Coronavirus Spreads, the Grounded Aviation Industry
Transfers the Economic Pain to Upstream Markets Including
Aircraft Antennas: Global Airlines Performance by Region:
2020 Vs 2019
With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation,
Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take Longer to Recover: Expected
Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion) for the
Year 2020
Rising Bankruptcies Bear Testimony to the Devastation Unleased
by the Pandemic on the Commercial Aviation Industry: Global
Number of Airline Bankruptcies for the Years 2015, 2018, 2020
(1H)
Even if the Pandemic Ends, the Economy Can Keep People from
Flying: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)
Declines in Air Cargo Worsens an Already Punishing Business
Climate
Logistics Similar to Passenger Travel Also Bears the Brunt of
the Pandemic: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth:
( In %)
As the World Moves Towards Context Aware Aircraft, the Role of
Antennas Will Get Bigger. Here?s Why
The Importance of Communication in Aircraft
Significance of Antennas in Communication Systems
Aircraft Antennas & Their Types: A Review
Recent Market Activity
Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The New Era of Connected Aircraft Brings a Wealth of
Opportunities for Innovation & Development of Antenna Systems
Robust Outlook for the Future of Connected Aviation to Open Up
Aircraft Connectivity Challenges for Antennas to Solve: Global
Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for the Years 2016,
2018, 2021, 2025 & 2029
Post COVID-19 Focus on Lowering Aviation Carbon Footprint to
Drive Bigger Roles for Satellite Communications in Aviation
Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top
Priorities After the Pandemic
Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the
Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized
Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up: Global Defense,
Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP
Post COVID-19 Focus on Lowering Aviation Carbon Footprint to
Drive Bigger Roles for Satellite Communications in Aviation
Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Aviation to
Become Stricter, Post Pandemic: Global GHG Emissions from
Transportation (In Billion Metric Tons of CO2) for the Year
2021
Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year 2021
New Satellite Based Communication Systems Help in Achieving
Flight Operational Efficiency, Fuel Saving & CO2 Emission
Reductions: Potential Global CO2 Emission Benefit Offered by
Satellite Communications (In Million Tons Per Year)
The Age of Automation & Machines That Will Follow the Pandemic
Will Throw Up Opportunities in the UAV Space
A Peek Into the Evolving Landscape of UAVs
Here?s How UAV Antennas are Benefiting & Evolving In Response
to the Dynamics of Commercial UAV Deployment
A Robust Production Line for UAVs Post Pandemic Brings a Wealth
of Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas: Number of Countries
Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type for the Years 2010 & 2020
When Grounded Flights Take to the Skies Post Pandemic, Pent Up
Demand for Aftermarket Antennas Will Come from the MRO Sector
?Bloodbath? in the Airline Industry Impacts the MRO Sector
Looking Beyond Current Challenges & Moving Forward in the New
Normal
Embattled Airlines Worldwide Park Thousands of Airplanes
Creating an Unprecedented Challenge for Keeping Them
Airworthy: Global Number of Jet Planes Parked at the Peak of
the Pandemic in April 2020
When Aircraft Queue-Up in Hangars Across the World After Idling
for Months, A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive Upgrades &
Replacements of Antennas: Global Market for MRO (In US$
Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027
Long-Term Growth for Advanced Aircraft Antennas Will be Led by
Airspace Modernization Programs
In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Presents a
Strong Business Case for Aircraft Antennas
A Peek Into the Evolving In-Flight W-Fi Landscape
Supported by Satellite Antennas, Satellite Connectivity Becomes
Vital for Ensuring High Quality In-Flight Wi-Fi
Antennas Perform the Magic of Providing Wi-Fi on Airplanes
Better Antennas Are Needed for Better Internet Freedom in the
Air. As Key In-Flight Wi-Fi Components, Antennas to Benefit
from the Roust Demand for In-Flight Wi-Fi Service: Global
Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,
2023, 2025, 2027
Stringent Regulatory Norms Expands Replacement Opportunities
While Stepping Up Quality Pressures on Manufacturers
Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the
Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic
Commercialization of eVTOL Aircraft Opens Up a New Growth Avenue
The Exciting Future of Flying Taxis Will Lift-Off New
Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas by 2035: Global Number of
Passenger Drones (In Units) for Years 2025, 2030, 2035
Increasing Use of Aerial Telemetry & Flying Antennas to Spur
Demand & Innovation in the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fixed
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Fixed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Rotary by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rotary by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Navigation & Surveillance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Navigation & Surveillance
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Navigation &
Surveillance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Communication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Communication by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Communication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEMs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for OEMs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for OEMs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Aircraft Antenna Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Wing Type - Fixed and Rotary - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by Wing Type -
Fixed and Rotary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by Wing
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and Rotary
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Application - Navigation & Surveillance and
Communication - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Navigation & Surveillance and Communication
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Navigation & Surveillance and Communication for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by End-Use -
Aftermarket and OEMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket
and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Wing Type - Fixed and Rotary - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by Wing
Type - Fixed and Rotary Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Wing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Rotary for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Application - Navigation & Surveillance and
Communication - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Navigation & Surveillance and Communication
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Navigation & Surveillance and Communication for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket
and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Aircraft Antenna Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Wing Type - Fixed and Rotary - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by Wing
Type - Fixed and Rotary Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Wing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Rotary for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Application - Navigation & Surveillance and
Communication - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Navigation & Surveillance and Communication
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Navigation & Surveillance and Communication for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by End-Use -
Aftermarket and OEMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket
and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Aircraft Antenna Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Wing Type - Fixed and Rotary - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: China Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by Wing
Type - Fixed and Rotary Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Wing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Rotary for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Application - Navigation & Surveillance and
Communication - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Navigation & Surveillance and Communication
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Navigation & Surveillance and Communication for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by End-Use -
Aftermarket and OEMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket
and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Aircraft Antenna Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Wing Type - Fixed and Rotary - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by Wing
Type - Fixed and Rotary Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Wing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Rotary for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Application - Navigation & Surveillance and
Communication - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Navigation & Surveillance and Communication
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Navigation & Surveillance and Communication for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket
and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Aircraft Antenna Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Wing Type - Fixed and Rotary - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: France Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by Wing
Type - Fixed and Rotary Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Wing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Rotary for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Application - Navigation & Surveillance and
Communication - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: France Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Navigation & Surveillance and Communication
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Navigation & Surveillance and Communication for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket
and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Aircraft Antenna Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Wing Type - Fixed and Rotary - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by Wing
Type - Fixed and Rotary Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Wing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Rotary for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Application - Navigation & Surveillance and
Communication - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Navigation & Surveillance and Communication
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Navigation & Surveillance and Communication for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket
and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Wing Type - Fixed and Rotary - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by Wing
Type - Fixed and Rotary Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Wing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Rotary for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Application - Navigation & Surveillance and
Communication - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Navigation & Surveillance and Communication
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Navigation & Surveillance and Communication for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by End-Use -
Aftermarket and OEMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket
and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Aircraft Antenna Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 97: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Wing Type - Fixed and Rotary - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by Wing Type -
Fixed and Rotary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by Wing
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and Rotary
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Application - Navigation & Surveillance and
Communication - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Navigation & Surveillance and Communication
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Navigation & Surveillance and Communication for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by End-Use -
Aftermarket and OEMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket
and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 106: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Wing Type - Fixed and Rotary - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by Wing
Type - Fixed and Rotary Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 108: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Wing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Rotary for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 109: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Application - Navigation & Surveillance and
Communication - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Navigation & Surveillance and Communication
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Navigation & Surveillance and Communication for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Aftermarket and OEMs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket
and OEMs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 115: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Wing Type - Fixed and Rotary - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Russia Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by Wing
Type - Fixed and Rotary Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 117: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Antenna by
Wing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Rotary for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 118: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Antenna by Application - Navigation & Surveillance and
Communication - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Aircraft Antenna by
Application - Navigation & Surveillance and Communication
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Read the full report:

