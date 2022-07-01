Global Aircraft Antenna Market to Reach $618.2 Million by 2026
Antennas are a critical and indispensable component of an aircraft due to their ability to support communication and other systems. There are different types of antennas mounted on an aircraft, general on its belly, which are intended for different purposes. Often termed as aerials by pilots, aircraft antennas assist users in communicating with other people. Mission-specific and large airframes are equipped with multiple radio systems that demand dedicated antennas. As airlines brace to move to high-speed connectivity, antennas are expected to play a major role in enabling the adoption. The importance of antennas as an enabler for high-speed connectivity is increasing, leading to the evolution of new antenna technologies. Presently, antennas denote the major bottleneck and researchers are working to address the issue by improving their capacity, while reducing the footprint of the antennas. Electronically Steerable Antennas are a new technology that aim to drastically reduce the size of the antenna, for improved reliability. The increasing significance of satellite communication in facilitating seamless communication services and supporting carbon-mitigation efforts is bound to bring antenna technology at the fore. Aircraft antennas are also expected to benefit from growing adoption of UAVs, as they play a key role in helping UAVs to communicate with either satellites in the orbit or ground control stations.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Antenna estimated at US$423.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$618.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Fixed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$459.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Aircraft Antenna market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated $163 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $63.5 Million by 2026
The Aircraft Antenna market in the U.S. is estimated at US$163 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.11% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$63.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$68.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
ACR Electronics, Inc
Aeronautical Accessories, Inc (Bell, Textron Inc)
Amphenol Corporation
Antcom Corporation
Astronics Corporation
Azimut
Beijing BDStar Navigation Co., Ltd
Cobham Limited
Collins Aerospace
Emergency Beacon Corporation
Honeywell International Inc
HR Smith Group of Companies
JDA Systems
L3Harris Technologies Inc
RAMI
Sensor Systems Inc
Spectrum Antenna & Avionics Systems (P)Ltd
Stt-systemtechnik GmbH
Smiths Interconnect
The Boeing Company
Trig Avionics Limited
U B CORPORATION
Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aircraft Antenna - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Felled by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Airline Industry Bites the
Dust Sending Shockwaves of Pain Ripping Through the Aerospace
Value Chain
A Severely Battered Global Economy Struggles to Revive
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
A Slumping Manufacturing Industry Darkens the Outlook for
Aircraft Manufacturing. Aircraft Antenna Manufacturers Stare
at US$55.2 Million in Losses for the Year 2020
Manufacturing Industry Collapses, Severing Business as Usual
Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas: Global PMI Index Points
for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
As Coronavirus Spreads, the Grounded Aviation Industry
Transfers the Economic Pain to Upstream Markets Including
Aircraft Antennas: Global Airlines Performance by Region:
2020 Vs 2019
With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation,
Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take Longer to Recover: Expected
Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion) for the
Year 2020
Rising Bankruptcies Bear Testimony to the Devastation Unleased
by the Pandemic on the Commercial Aviation Industry: Global
Number of Airline Bankruptcies for the Years 2015, 2018, 2020
(1H)
Even if the Pandemic Ends, the Economy Can Keep People from
Flying: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)
Declines in Air Cargo Worsens an Already Punishing Business
Climate
Logistics Similar to Passenger Travel Also Bears the Brunt of
the Pandemic: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth:
( In %)
As the World Moves Towards Context Aware Aircraft, the Role of
Antennas Will Get Bigger. Here?s Why
The Importance of Communication in Aircraft
Significance of Antennas in Communication Systems
Aircraft Antennas & Their Types: A Review
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The New Era of Connected Aircraft Brings a Wealth of
Opportunities for Innovation & Development of Antenna Systems
Robust Outlook for the Future of Connected Aviation to Open Up
Aircraft Connectivity Challenges for Antennas to Solve: Global
Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for the Years 2016,
2018, 2021, 2025 & 2029
Post COVID-19 Focus on Lowering Aviation Carbon Footprint to
Drive Bigger Roles for Satellite Communications in Aviation
Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top
Priorities After the Pandemic
Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the
Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized
Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up: Global Defense,
Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP
Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Aviation to
Become Stricter, Post Pandemic: Global GHG Emissions from
Transportation (In Billion Metric Tons of CO2) for the Year
2021
Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year 2021
New Satellite Based Communication Systems Help in Achieving
Flight Operational Efficiency, Fuel Saving & CO2 Emission
Reductions: Potential Global CO2 Emission Benefit Offered by
Satellite Communications (In Million Tons Per Year)
The Age of Automation & Machines That Will Follow the Pandemic
Will Throw Up Opportunities in the UAV Space
A Peek Into the Evolving Landscape of UAVs
Here?s How UAV Antennas are Benefiting & Evolving In Response
to the Dynamics of Commercial UAV Deployment
A Robust Production Line for UAVs Post Pandemic Brings a Wealth
of Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas: Number of Countries
Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type for the Years 2010 & 2020
When Grounded Flights Take to the Skies Post Pandemic, Pent Up
Demand for Aftermarket Antennas Will Come from the MRO Sector
?Bloodbath? in the Airline Industry Impacts the MRO Sector
Looking Beyond Current Challenges & Moving Forward in the New
Normal
Embattled Airlines Worldwide Park Thousands of Airplanes
Creating an Unprecedented Challenge for Keeping Them
Airworthy: Global Number of Jet Planes Parked at the Peak of
the Pandemic in April 2020
When Aircraft Queue-Up in Hangars Across the World After Idling
for Months, A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive Upgrades &
Replacements of Antennas: Global Market for MRO (In US$
Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027
Long-Term Growth for Advanced Aircraft Antennas Will be Led by
Airspace Modernization Programs
In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Presents a
Strong Business Case for Aircraft Antennas
A Peek Into the Evolving In-Flight W-Fi Landscape
Supported by Satellite Antennas, Satellite Connectivity Becomes
Vital for Ensuring High Quality In-Flight Wi-Fi
Antennas Perform the Magic of Providing Wi-Fi on Airplanes
Better Antennas Are Needed for Better Internet Freedom in the
Air. As Key In-Flight Wi-Fi Components, Antennas to Benefit
from the Roust Demand for In-Flight Wi-Fi Service: Global
Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,
2023, 2025, 2027
Stringent Regulatory Norms Expands Replacement Opportunities
While Stepping Up Quality Pressures on Manufacturers
Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the
Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic
Commercialization of eVTOL Aircraft Opens Up a New Growth Avenue
The Exciting Future of Flying Taxis Will Lift-Off New
Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas by 2035: Global Number of
Passenger Drones (In Units) for Years 2025, 2030, 2035
Increasing Use of Aerial Telemetry & Flying Antennas to Spur
Demand & Innovation in the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
