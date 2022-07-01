ReportLinker

What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Aircraft Antenna Market to Reach $618.2 Million by 2026



Antennas are a critical and indispensable component of an aircraft due to their ability to support communication and other systems. There are different types of antennas mounted on an aircraft, general on its belly, which are intended for different purposes. Often termed as aerials by pilots, aircraft antennas assist users in communicating with other people. Mission-specific and large airframes are equipped with multiple radio systems that demand dedicated antennas. As airlines brace to move to high-speed connectivity, antennas are expected to play a major role in enabling the adoption. The importance of antennas as an enabler for high-speed connectivity is increasing, leading to the evolution of new antenna technologies. Presently, antennas denote the major bottleneck and researchers are working to address the issue by improving their capacity, while reducing the footprint of the antennas. Electronically Steerable Antennas are a new technology that aim to drastically reduce the size of the antenna, for improved reliability. The increasing significance of satellite communication in facilitating seamless communication services and supporting carbon-mitigation efforts is bound to bring antenna technology at the fore. Aircraft antennas are also expected to benefit from growing adoption of UAVs, as they play a key role in helping UAVs to communicate with either satellites in the orbit or ground control stations.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Antenna estimated at US$423.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$618.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Fixed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$459.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Aircraft Antenna market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated $163 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $63.5 Million by 2026



The Aircraft Antenna market in the U.S. is estimated at US$163 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.11% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$63.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$68.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Antenna - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Felled by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Airline Industry Bites the

Dust Sending Shockwaves of Pain Ripping Through the Aerospace

Value Chain

A Severely Battered Global Economy Struggles to Revive

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

A Slumping Manufacturing Industry Darkens the Outlook for

Aircraft Manufacturing. Aircraft Antenna Manufacturers Stare

at US$55.2 Million in Losses for the Year 2020

Manufacturing Industry Collapses, Severing Business as Usual

Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas: Global PMI Index Points

for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

As Coronavirus Spreads, the Grounded Aviation Industry

Transfers the Economic Pain to Upstream Markets Including

Aircraft Antennas: Global Airlines Performance by Region:

2020 Vs 2019

With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation,

Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take Longer to Recover: Expected

Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion) for the

Year 2020

Rising Bankruptcies Bear Testimony to the Devastation Unleased

by the Pandemic on the Commercial Aviation Industry: Global

Number of Airline Bankruptcies for the Years 2015, 2018, 2020

(1H)

Even if the Pandemic Ends, the Economy Can Keep People from

Flying: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

Declines in Air Cargo Worsens an Already Punishing Business

Climate

Logistics Similar to Passenger Travel Also Bears the Brunt of

the Pandemic: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth:

( In %)

As the World Moves Towards Context Aware Aircraft, the Role of

Antennas Will Get Bigger. Here?s Why

The Importance of Communication in Aircraft

Significance of Antennas in Communication Systems

Aircraft Antennas & Their Types: A Review

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The New Era of Connected Aircraft Brings a Wealth of

Opportunities for Innovation & Development of Antenna Systems

Robust Outlook for the Future of Connected Aviation to Open Up

Aircraft Connectivity Challenges for Antennas to Solve: Global

Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for the Years 2016,

2018, 2021, 2025 & 2029

Post COVID-19 Focus on Lowering Aviation Carbon Footprint to

Drive Bigger Roles for Satellite Communications in Aviation

Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top

Priorities After the Pandemic

Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the

Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized

Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up: Global Defense,

Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP

Post COVID-19 Focus on Lowering Aviation Carbon Footprint to

Drive Bigger Roles for Satellite Communications in Aviation

Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Aviation to

Become Stricter, Post Pandemic: Global GHG Emissions from

Transportation (In Billion Metric Tons of CO2) for the Year

2021

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year 2021

New Satellite Based Communication Systems Help in Achieving

Flight Operational Efficiency, Fuel Saving & CO2 Emission

Reductions: Potential Global CO2 Emission Benefit Offered by

Satellite Communications (In Million Tons Per Year)

The Age of Automation & Machines That Will Follow the Pandemic

Will Throw Up Opportunities in the UAV Space

A Peek Into the Evolving Landscape of UAVs

Here?s How UAV Antennas are Benefiting & Evolving In Response

to the Dynamics of Commercial UAV Deployment

A Robust Production Line for UAVs Post Pandemic Brings a Wealth

of Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas: Number of Countries

Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type for the Years 2010 & 2020

When Grounded Flights Take to the Skies Post Pandemic, Pent Up

Demand for Aftermarket Antennas Will Come from the MRO Sector

?Bloodbath? in the Airline Industry Impacts the MRO Sector

Looking Beyond Current Challenges & Moving Forward in the New

Normal

Embattled Airlines Worldwide Park Thousands of Airplanes

Creating an Unprecedented Challenge for Keeping Them

Airworthy: Global Number of Jet Planes Parked at the Peak of

the Pandemic in April 2020

When Aircraft Queue-Up in Hangars Across the World After Idling

for Months, A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive Upgrades &

Replacements of Antennas: Global Market for MRO (In US$

Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

Long-Term Growth for Advanced Aircraft Antennas Will be Led by

Airspace Modernization Programs

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Presents a

Strong Business Case for Aircraft Antennas

A Peek Into the Evolving In-Flight W-Fi Landscape

Supported by Satellite Antennas, Satellite Connectivity Becomes

Vital for Ensuring High Quality In-Flight Wi-Fi

Antennas Perform the Magic of Providing Wi-Fi on Airplanes

Better Antennas Are Needed for Better Internet Freedom in the

Air. As Key In-Flight Wi-Fi Components, Antennas to Benefit

from the Roust Demand for In-Flight Wi-Fi Service: Global

Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,

2023, 2025, 2027

Stringent Regulatory Norms Expands Replacement Opportunities

While Stepping Up Quality Pressures on Manufacturers

Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the

Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic

Commercialization of eVTOL Aircraft Opens Up a New Growth Avenue

The Exciting Future of Flying Taxis Will Lift-Off New

Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas by 2035: Global Number of

Passenger Drones (In Units) for Years 2025, 2030, 2035

Increasing Use of Aerial Telemetry & Flying Antennas to Spur

Demand & Innovation in the Market



