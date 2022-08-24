Global Aircraft Antenna Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: New Era of Connected Aircraft Brings a Wealth of Opportunities for Innovation & Developments

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Aircraft Antenna

Global Market for Aircraft Antenna
Global Market for Aircraft Antenna

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Antenna - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aircraft Antenna Market to Reach $618.2 Million by 2026

The global market for Aircraft Antenna estimated at US$461.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$618.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period.

The importance of antennas as an enabler for high-speed connectivity is increasing, leading to the evolution of new antenna technologies. Presently, antennas denote the major bottleneck and researchers are working to address the issue by improving their capacity, while reducing the footprint of the antennas. Electronically Steerable Antennas are a new technology that aim to drastically reduce the size of the antenna, for improved reliability.

The increasing significance of satellite communication in facilitating seamless communication services and supporting carbon-mitigation efforts is bound to bring antenna technology at the fore. Aircraft antennas are also expected to benefit from growing adoption of UAVs, as they play a key role in helping UAVs to communicate with either satellites in the orbit or ground control stations.

Fixed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$459.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Aircraft Antenna market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated $171.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $63.5 Million by 2026

The Aircraft Antenna market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.8 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.11% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$63.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$68.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

As the epicenter of the outbreak shifts towards Europe, several European countries are seeking to deploy drones in ways hitherto unimagined in pandemic management and anti-epidemic efforts. In the coming years, drones will be adapted for disease detection and crowd management, something that has never been done before.

The scenario although grim for the world economy and public health, is nevertheless emerging into a catalyst for the development and deployment of drones. As drones prove indispensable for timely and effective epidemic monitoring and response, demand for drones is fast tracking and UTM will also grow in prominence and urgency as the world anxiously awaits for safe drone operation.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the digital archives

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide

  • Felled by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Airline Industry Bites the Dust Sending Shockwaves of Pain Ripping Through the Aerospace Value Chain

  • A Severely Battered Global Economy Struggles to Revive

  • A Slumping Manufacturing Industry Darkens the Outlook for Aircraft Manufacturing

  • Manufacturing Industry Collapses, Severing Business as Usual Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas

  • As Coronavirus Spreads, the Grounded Aviation Industry Transfers the Economic Pain to Upstream Markets Including Aircraft Antennas

  • With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation, Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take Longer to Recover

  • Rising Bankruptcies Bear Testimony to the Devastation Unleased by the Pandemic on the Commercial Aviation Industry

  • Even if the Pandemic Ends, the Economy Can Keep People from Flying: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

  • Declines in Air Cargo Worsens an Already Punishing Business Climate

  • Logistics Similar to Passenger Travel Also Bears the Brunt of the Pandemic

  • As the World Moves Towards Context Aware Aircraft, the Role of Antennas Will Get Bigger. Here's Why

  • The Importance of Communication in Aircraft

  • Significance of Antennas in Communication Systems

  • Aircraft Antennas & Their Types: A Review

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)

  • ACR Electronics, Inc

  • Aeronautical Accessories, Inc (Bell, Textron Inc)

  • Amphenol Corporation

  • Antcom Corporation

  • Astronics Corporation

  • Azimut

  • Beijing BDStar Navigation Co., Ltd

  • Cobham Limited

  • Collins Aerospace

  • Emergency Beacon Corporation

  • Honeywell International Inc

  • HR Smith Group of Companies

  • JDA Systems

  • L3Harris Technologies Inc

  • RAMI

  • Sensor Systems Inc

  • Spectrum Antenna & Avionics Systems (P)Ltd

  • Stt-systemtechnik GmbH

  • Smiths Interconnect

  • The Boeing Company

  • Trig Avionics Limited

  • U B CORPORATION

  • Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • The New Era of Connected Aircraft Brings a Wealth of Opportunities for Innovation & Development of Antenna Systems

  • Robust Outlook for the Future of Connected Aviation to Open Up Aircraft Connectivity Challenges for Antennas to Solve

  • Post COVID-19 Focus on Lowering Aviation Carbon Footprint to Drive Bigger Roles for Satellite Communications in Aviation

  • Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

  • Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up

  • Post COVID-19 Focus on Lowering Aviation Carbon Footprint to Drive Bigger Roles for Satellite Communications in Aviation

  • Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Aviation to Become Stricter, Post Pandemic

  • New Satellite Based Communication Systems Help in Achieving Flight Operational Efficiency, Fuel Saving & CO2 Emission Reductions

  • The Age of Automation & Machines That Will Follow the Pandemic Will Throw Up Opportunities in the UAV Space

  • A Peek Into the Evolving Landscape of UAVs

  • Here's How UAV Antennas are Benefiting & Evolving In Response to the Dynamics of Commercial UAV Deployment

  • A Robust Production Line for UAVs Post Pandemic Brings a Wealth of Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas

  • When Grounded Flights Take to the Skies Post Pandemic, Pent Up Demand for Aftermarket Antennas Will Come from the MRO Sector

  • "Bloodbath" in the Airline Industry Impacts the MRO Sector

  • Looking Beyond Current Challenges & Moving Forward in the New Normal

  • Embattled Airlines Worldwide Park Thousands of Airplanes Creating an Unprecedented Challenge for Keeping Them Airworthy

  • When Aircraft Queue-Up in Hangars Across the World After Idling for Months, A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive Upgrades & Replacements of Antennas

  • Long-Term Growth for Advanced Aircraft Antennas Will be Led by Airspace Modernization Programs

  • In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Presents a Strong Business Case for Aircraft Antennas

  • A Peek Into the Evolving In-Flight W-Fi Landscape

  • Supported by Satellite Antennas, Satellite Connectivity Becomes Vital for Ensuring High Quality In-Flight Wi-Fi

  • Antennas Perform the Magic of Providing Wi-Fi on Airplanes

  • Better Antennas Are Needed for Better Internet Freedom in the Air

  • Stringent Regulatory Norms Expands Replacement Opportunities While Stepping Up Quality Pressures on Manufacturers

  • Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic

  • Commercialization of eVTOL Aircraft Opens Up a New Growth Avenue

  • The Exciting Future of Flying Taxis Will Lift-Off New Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas by 2035

  • Increasing Use of Aerial Telemetry & Flying Antennas to Spur Demand & Innovation in the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3o7k6

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio