The Global Airborne SATCOM Market is expected to grow by $ 1.32 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period

Global Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the airborne SATCOM market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 32 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
53% during the forecast period. Our report on the airborne SATCOM market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing air passenger traffic, increasing procurement of advanced satellite communication systems to strengthen aerospace and defense communication security, and the development of nano and microsatellites. In addition, increasing air passenger traffic is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The airborne SATCOM market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The airborne SATCOM market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Commercial
• Military and defense

By Geographical Landscape
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the significant growth of aerospace and defense industry in Asia-Pacific as one of the prime reasons driving the airborne SATCOM market growth during the next few years. Also, commercialization of unmanned aerial vehicles and increase in demand for on-the-move (OTM) SATCOM solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on airborne SATCOM market covers the following areas:
• Airborne SATCOM market sizing
• Airborne SATCOM market forecast
• Airborne SATCOM market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading airborne SATCOM market vendors that include Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, Cobham Plc, Collins Aerospace, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., CPI International Inc., Digisat International Inc., EchoStar Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Intelsat SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Orbit Communications Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. Also, the airborne SATCOM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
