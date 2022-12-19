Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Report 2022: Modernization Programs of ATC Towers for Connectivity and Mission Support Drives Growth

Company Logo

Air Traffic Control Market

Air Traffic Control Market

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Offering (Hardware, Software & Solutions), Investmet Type (Brownfield, and Greenfield), Airspace (ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, and Remote Tower), Service, Application, Airport Size and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Air traffic control (ATC) market is estimated to be USD 9.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027. Factors such as the rise in modernization of existing airport infrastructure, modernization programs of ATC towers for connectivity and mission support are driving factors assisting the growth of the air traffic control (ATC) market.

The air traffic control (ATC) market includes major players such Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Saab AB (Sweden) are some of the leading companies in this market, among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has affected the air traffic control (ATC) market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country.

Software and solutions: The dominating segment of the air traffic control (ATC) market, by the offering

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) market has been segmented based on offering into hardware and software and solutions. The software and solutions segment is projected to grow during the forecast period as software and solutions are widely used in many different ways to carry out various data collection, transfer, and monitoring activities.

Automation: The fastest-growing and leading segment of the air traffic control (ATC) market, by application

The air traffic management market is segmented based on application: communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation. During the forecast period, the automation application is projected to witness the highest CAGR of XX% in the air traffic management market as Airports are undergoing digital transformation to effectively manage the consistently increasing number of passengers.

Story continues

North America: The largest contributing region in the air traffic control (ATC) market

The air traffic control (ATC) market in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. North American countries are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the air traffic control (ATC) market for the delivery of air traffic control (ATC) and related components, thus driving the growth of the air traffic control (ATC) market in the region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 284 Forecast Period 2019 - 2025 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2019 $9.3 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2025 $12.3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ecosystem

6.3 Single European Sky ATM Research (Sesar) Initiative

6.4 Onesky Australia Program

6.5 Advancements in Existing Technologies

6.6 Innovation & Patent Registrations

6.7 Impact of Megatrends

7 Air Traffic Control , by Airspace

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Artcc

7.3 Tracon

7.4 Air Traffic Control Tower (Atct)

7.5 Remote Tower

8 Air Traffic Control, by Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Radar

8.2.2 Antennas

8.2.3 Cameras

8.2.4 Control Tower Consoles

8.2.5 Display Systems

8.2.6 Other Devices

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Communication Recoerding and Management

8.3.2 Data Gathering and Alert Systems

8.3.3 Incident Management

8.3.4 Interfacing and Integration

8.3.5 Platform & Suits

8.4 Services

8.4.1 Maintenance

8.4.2 Air Navigation Servcie Providers (Ansp)

9 Air Traffic Control Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Communication

9.2.1 Controller to Pilot Data Link Communications (Cpdlc)

9.2.2 Very High Frequency (Vhf) Communication

9.2.3 Automatic Terminal Information System (Atis)

9.2.4 Voice Communication Control System (Vccs)

9.3 Navigation

9.3.1 Vhf Omni Directional Range (Vor)

9.3.2 Distance Measuring Equipment (Dme)

9.3.3 Tactical Air Navigation System (Tacan)

9.3.4 Non-Directional Beacon (Ndb)

9.3.5 Global Navigation Satellite System (Gnss)

9.3.6 Precision Area Navigation (Prnav)

9.4 Surveillance

9.4.1 Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast (Ads-B)

9.4.2 Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System (Atcrb)

9.4.3 Primary Surveillance Radar (Psr)

9.4.4 Secondary Surveillance Radar (Ssr)

9.5 Automation

9.5.1 Arrival and Departure Data Manager

9.5.2 Electronic Flight Strip (Efs)

9.5.3 Itower Simulation System

9.5.4 Surveillance Data Processing System (Sdps)

9.5.5 Flight Data Processing System (Fdps)

9.5.6 Itower Advance Automation Services

9.5.7 Obstacle Surface Planner

9.5.8 Automatic Warning Systems (Aws)

9.5.9 Others

10 Air Traffic Control Market, by Airport Size

10.1 Introduction

10.3 Large

10.4 Medium

10.5 Small

11 Air Traffic Control Market, by Investment Type

11.1 Introduction

11.3 Greenfield

11.4 Brownfield

12 Air Traffic Control, by Sector

12.3 Commercial

12.4 Military

13 Regional Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Raytheon Technologies

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Saab Ab

Bae Systems plc.

Frequentis Ag

Advanced Navigation and Positioning

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

Searidge Technologies

Altys Technologies

Saipher Atc

Leidos

Cyrrus Limited

Adacel Technologies Limited

Leonardo S.P.A

Acams Airport Tower Solutions

Nav Canada

Skysoft-Atm

Artisys S.R.O

Aquila Air Traffic Control Services Limited

Sita Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yps9w

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



