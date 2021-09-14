Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market (2021 to 2026) - Continuous R&D and Technological Advancements Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Product (Indoor, Outdoor, Wearable), Sampling (Stack, Manual, Passive), Pollutants (Chemical, Particulate Matter, Biological), User (Government, Petrochemical, Power Plant, Residential), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air quality monitoring systems market is valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Outdoor monitors segment of global air quality monitoring systems market to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period

On the basis of product, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, and wearable monitors. Indoor monitors market is further segmented into fixed indoor monitors and portable indoor monitors. The outdoor monitors market is also segmented into portable outdoor monitors, fixed outdoor monitors, dust & particulate matter monitors and AQM stations. The outdoor monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Growth in this segment is majorly driven by the rising availability of miniaturized and portable products, public-private investments to develop affordable and novel ambient monitoring products, rising industrial use of ambient air pollution monitoring systems, growing end-user base, and ongoing installation of AQM stations across major markets (especially across emerging countries). However, factors such as significant maintenance costs associated with fixed devices and AQM stations, as well as the slow implementation of regulatory guidelines for AQM across emerging countries are expected to restrain market growth.

Portable outdoor monitors accounted for the largest market share of the outdoor monitors segment of air quality monitoring systems market in 2020

In 2020, the portable outdoor monitors segment accounted for the largest share of the outdoor air quality monitoring systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their operational advantages, the availability of advanced ambient monitoring sensors and miniaturized & portable products, and the rising public-private investments for product development. Some of the key players operating in this segment are Aeroqual (New Zealand), Airveda (India), TSI Incorporated (US), and Labrotek Ltd. (Finland).

Increased installations and government initiatives to drive the segment growth of hospitals end user segment

Based on end user, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into government agencies and academic institutes, commercial and residential users, petrochemical industry, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, smart city authorities, and other end users. Government agencies and academic institutes are the major end users of AQM products. Various government agencies utilize AQM solutions for ambient AQM as well as establishing national AQM networks.

Similarly, the utilization of air quality monitors plays a vital role in academic institutes in order to monitor air pollution and avoid the health impact of the same on individuals. The large share of this end-user segment is primarily attributed to the presence of stringent environmental regulations mandating the adoption of effective air pollution monitoring and control strategies among major industries and the rising government investments for effective AQM and air pollution control.

The APAC market, by region, to register highest growth rate in the forecast period

On the basis of region, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. Countries in this market are witnessing growth in their GDPs and a significant rise in disposable income among the middle-class population. This has led to increased expenditure by various regional government on air quality monitoring activities, modernization of industrial and public infrastructures, and rising penetration of cutting-edge environmental monitoring technologies (especially in rural areas).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Overview

4.2 Europe: Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market, by Sampling Method and Region

4.3 Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market, by Pollutant

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of the Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Active Government Initiatives for Air Pollution Monitoring and Control

5.2.1.2 Growing Concerns Over Rising Air Pollution

5.2.1.3 Favorable Public and Private Initiatives for Environmental Conservation and Public Awareness

5.2.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Product Costs

5.2.2.2 Technical Limitations Associated with a Majority of AQM Products

5.2.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Continuous R&D and Technological Advancements

5.2.3.2 Expected Post-COVID-19 Expansion of the Petrochemical and Power Generation Industries

5.2.4 Key Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Slow Implementation of Air Pollution Control Reforms

5.2.4.2 Availability of Alternate Monitoring Solutions

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Scenario

5.5 Ecosystem Coverage

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 COVID-19 Impact on the Air Quality Monitoring Market

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Patents Published

6 Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market, by Sampling Method

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Active/Continuous Monitoring

6.2.1 Unmet Need of CEMs in Developing Countries to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

6.3 Manual Monitoring

6.3.1 Availability of Better and Accurate Alternatives to Restrict the Growth of this Market Segment

6.4 Passive Monitoring

6.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Ease of Use as Compared to Other Methods Supporting the Growth of this Market Segment

6.5 Intermittent Monitoring

6.5.1 Inability to Provide Real-Time Data Using Intermittent Monitoring to Hamper the Growth of this Market Segment

6.6 Stack Monitoring

6.6.1 Demand for Stack Monitoring is Increasing due to High Efficiency and Low Operational Costs

7 Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market, by Pollutant

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical Pollutants

7.2.1 Nitrogen Oxides

7.2.1.1 Growing Awareness About Air Pollution Aided by Private-Public Investments to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

7.2.2 Sulfur Oxides

7.2.2.1 Expansion of the Petrochemical and Power Generation Industries to Drive the Demand for Sulfur Oxide Monitors

7.2.3 Carbon Oxides

7.2.3.1 Countries Aiming to Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emission to Support the Growth of this Market Segment

7.2.4 Volatile Organic Compounds

7.2.4.1 VOC Monitors Hold a Modest Market Share due to a Limited Preference for These Monitors in Developed Countries

7.2.5 Other Chemical Pollutants

7.3 Physical Pollutants

7.3.1 High Product Costs to Restrict the Demand for Monitoring Systems Used for Physical Pollutants

7.4 Biological Pollutants

7.4.1 Sustained Public-Private Investments are Supporting Product Development for the Monitoring of Biological Pollutants

8 Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market, by Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Indoor Monitors

8.2.1 Fixed Indoor Monitors

8.2.1.1 Rising Public Awareness About Air Pollution to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

8.2.2 Portable Indoor Monitors

8.2.2.1 Ease-of-Use and Portability of These Devices Will Drive Their Demand

8.3 Outdoor Monitors

8.3.1 Portable Outdoor Monitors

8.3.1.1 Public-Private Investments and Initiatives to Support Research and Development to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

8.3.2 Fixed Outdoor Monitors

8.3.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

8.3.3 Dust & Particulate Matter Monitors

8.3.3.1 Delayed Implementation of Government Regulations in Developing Countries to Hamper the Growth of this Market Segment

8.3.4 AQM Stations

8.3.4.1 Growing Number of AQM Stations are Being Installed Across the Globe to Monitor and Control Air Pollution

8.4 Wearable Monitors

8.4.1 Advantages Such as Ease-of-Use and Personal Air Quality Monitoring to Drive the Demand for Wearable Monitors

9 Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

9.2.1 Active Initiatives to Control Air Pollution Driving the Growth of this End-user Segment

9.3 Commercial and Residential Users

9.3.1 Increasing Awareness and Technological Advancements are Driving the Growth of this End-user Segment

9.4 Petrochemical Industry

9.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations to Curb Air Pollution Driving the Growth of this End-user Segment

9.5 Power Generation Plants

9.5.1 Efforts by National and International Agencies to Control Emissions from Power Plants to Drive Market Growth

9.6 Smart City Authorities

9.6.1 Increasing Use of AQM Products in Smart City Projects Driving the Growth of this End-user Segment

9.7 Pharmaceutical Industry

9.7.1 Growth in this End-user Segment Would be Restrained due to the Reluctance to Adopt Emission Standards

9.8 Other End-users

10 Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US is the Largest Market for Air Quality Monitoring Systems in North America

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Active Government Participation in Air Quality Management is Supporting the Growth of the AQM Systems Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Dominates the AQM Systems Market in Europe

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Faster Adoption of Technologies and Positive Government Initiatives to Support Market Growth in the UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 High Pollution Levels Driving the Adoption of AQM Systems in France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing Focus on Curbing Air Pollution Levels to Drive the Adoption of AQM Systems in Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Rising Public-Private Initiatives Will Increase the Growth of the AQM Systems Market in Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC AQM Systems Market

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Stringent Government Scrutiny for the Entry of Private Players to Hamper Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Active Government Involvement in Air Pollution Monitoring and Control Driving Market Growth in India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Increased Air Pollution due to Bushfires is Compelling the Australian Government to Take Strict Measures to Monitor and Control Air Pollution

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.5.1 Low Awareness About Air Quality Enhancement is Resulting in the Low Penetration of AQM Systems in South Korea

10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Shortage of Skilled Technicians to Restrain Market Growth in Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Low Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Hinder Market Growth in Mexico

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Slow Implementation of Government Regulations to Restrain Market Growth in the Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis: Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market, by Key Player (2020)

11.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.3.1.1 Stars

11.3.1.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.1.3 Pervasive Players

11.3.1.4 Participants

11.4 Competitive Scenario (2018-2021)

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.1.2 Siemens AG

12.1.3 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

12.1.4 Emerson Electric Co.

12.1.5 GE Power

12.1.6 3M

12.1.7 Horiba, Ltd.

12.1.8 Merck KGaA

12.1.9 Spectris

12.1.10 TSI

12.1.11 Testo SE & Co. KGaA

12.1.12 Honeywell International Inc.

12.1.13 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.1.14 PerkinElmer Inc.

12.1.15 Tisch Environmental, Inc.

12.2 Other Companies

12.2.1 Aeroqual Limited

12.2.2 Forbes Marshall

12.2.3 Plume Labs

12.2.4 Atmotube

12.2.5 Hangzhou Zetian Technology Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

