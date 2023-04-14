Global Air Navigation Service Provider Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker

This study tracks the global air navigation service provider (ANSP) market, which continues to be dominated by state-owned market participants, with a small number of private participants that operate in countries where air navigation operations are completely or partially liberalized.

The study also tracks key technologies and market trends, which are important variables in terms of determining current market size and market forecast from 2022 to 2032. In addition, the study analyzes the ANSP market by segmenting it into 6 key regions.



The forecasting until 2032 is based on regions and the average ANSP charges in each region.



In recent years, private market participants’ focus on digitalization has increased, with an emphasis on remote towers.



A few countries that have allowed private companies to manage their airspace have offered contracts to install remote towers.



The growth of passenger traffic, which leads to an increased number of routes; the potential increase in future aircraft deliveries; and the development of new carriers are some important factors that will drive market growth.

