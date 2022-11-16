The Global Air Mattress and Beds Market is expected to grow by $82 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.38% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Air Mattress and Beds Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the air mattress and beds market and it is poised to grow by $82 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Mattress and Beds Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439253/?utm_source=GNW

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the air mattress and beds market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in online retailing, growth of real estate and construction industry, and societal factors.

The air mattress and beds market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The air mattress and beds market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing end-user preference for customized air mattresses and beds as one of the prime reasons driving the air mattress and beds market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing participation in camping, trekking, and outdoor activities and innovative and technological features will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the air mattress and beds market covers the following areas:

• Air mattress and beds market sizing

• Air mattress and beds market forecast

• Air mattress and beds market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air mattress and beds market vendors that include ALPS Mountaineering, American National Manufacturing Inc., AVON TRADERS, Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Exxel Outdoors LLC, Global diagnostic, Hemodiaz Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Intex Development Co. Ltd, Naulakha Industries, Newell Brands Inc., Odessey Products, Point of Care Biomedical Pvt. Ltd., Saify traders, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sizewise Rentals LLC, Sleep Judge, Thomsen, and Wenzel. Also, the air mattress and beds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439253/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



