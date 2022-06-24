The Global Air Fryer Market is expected to grow by $ 350.89 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Air Fryer Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the air fryer market and it is poised to grow by $ 350. 89 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7. 19% during the forecast period.

New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Fryer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287409/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the air fryer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of distribution network, increasing adoption of air fryers with ENERGY STAR certification, and increasing adoption of air fryers with safety certifications.

The air fryer market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The air fryer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Digital air fryer

• Manual air fryer



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of the modular kitchen as one of the prime reasons driving the air fryer market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of electric air fryers with improved designs and increasing adoption of electric fryers with built-in and automatic filtration systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the air fryer market covers the following areas:

• Air fryer market sizing

• Air fryer market forecast

• Air fryer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air fryer market vendors that include Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Breville Group Ltd., Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Gorenje Group, Gourmia Inc., GoWISE USA, Groupe SEB, Havells India Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., CALIBER BRANDS GENERAL TRADING LLC, NuWave LLC, Solara, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Stanley Black, and Decker Inc., TTK Prestige Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and SharkNinja Operating LLC. Also, the air fryer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287409/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



