Global air-dried food market size to record a y-o-y growth rate of 10.3% over 2020-2027
Global air-dried food market report contains comprehensive analysis of this industry space which highlighting the catalysts that will drive business expansion over 2020-2027. It further enlists the restraints and challenges prevailing in the market space and provide recommendations for coping with them.
Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the reliable sources, global air-dried food market valuation surpassed USD 19.3 billion mark in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 10.3% through 2027. The lucrative growth can be credited to widespread acceptance of preserved and packaged food, and flourishing food & beverage sector. Benefits such as longer self-life, greater stability, and reduced astringency are impelling the demand for air drying of food products.
As per the report, worldwide air-dried food market is studied with respect to product gamut, form terrain, distribution channel, and end-user ambit. Summary of the regional markets, alongside their contribution towards the overall valuation is also present. The competitive dashboard is scrutinized with emphasis on mergers, partnership, and acquisitions to unsheathe the investment opportunities.
For the unversed, air drying is the process of removing moisture from food products in order to avert bacterial contamination and prolong their shelf life. Different techniques employed for this process are microwave drying, hot air drying, and drying in twin stage. Air dried products are gaining widespread popularity as their nutrition value as well as texture is intact, without any involvement of preservatives.
Proliferation of organic food, alongside consumer preference for clean label products are augmenting the global air-dried food industry outlook. Moreover, constant efforts towards new launches, and various strategic alliances by market vendors are impelling the business dynamics.
Citing an instance, BCFoods Inc. acquired Culinary Farms in July 2017 to ensure their stronghold in air-dried food market. Meanwhile, SouthAm Freeze Dry S.A. launched organic and non-GMO freeze-dried fruit powder in August 2018.
On the downside though, costly establishment of air-drying facility, and strict food safety & security regulations may hamper the industry expansion over the analysis timeframe.
Elucidating market fragmentations:
Based on product terrain, worldwide air-dried food market is classified into meat, herbs, fruits, vegetables, and coffee beans. Moving on to form, the products are available as chunks/pieces, flakes, and powder & granules.
Various end-users of the industry are processed food, pet food, bakery chains, and hotels & restaurants. While, the distribution channel involves online retailers, convenience stores, and supermarkets & hypermarkets.
Geographical summary:
Industry experts claim that North America dominated the worldwide air-dried food industry forecast in the past year, owing to rising cognizance about the benefits of air-dried fruits and vegetables. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market size is poised to grow substantially over 2020-2027, on account of consumer preference for convenience food and flourishing food packaging sector in the region.
Global Air-Dried Food Market Product Ambit (Revenue, USD 2017-2027)
Meat
Herbs
Fruits
Vegetables
Coffee Beans
Global Air-Dried Food Market by Form Type (Revenue, USD 2017-2027)
Chunks/Pieces
Flakes
Powder & Granules
Global Air-Dried Food Market Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD 2017-2027)
Online Channels
Convenience Stores
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Global Air-Dried Food Market End-Use Spectrum (Revenue, USD 2017-2027)
Processed Food
Pet Food
Bakery Chains
Hotels & Restaurants
Others
Global Air-Dried Food Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD 2017-2027)
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
United Kingdom
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Asia Pacific
South Korea
Japan
India
China
Australia
Rest of APAC
North America
Canada
United States
Rest of the World
Global Air-Dried Food Market Competitive Gamut (Revenue, USD 2017-2027)
Seawind International LLC
BCFoods Inc.
Howenia Enterprise Co. Ltd.
Freeze-Dry Foods
Nestlé S.A.
BB Products Pty Ltd.
Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd.
La Frubense S.L.
Berrifine A/S
Dehydrates Inc.
DMH Ingredients Inc.
