Global AI Solutions and Applications Market Research Report 2022-2027 - Greatest AI Market ROI is Realized through Integration with other Technologies for Improved Solutions

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Market by Technology Type, Deployment Method, Solution Type, Integration (Technologies, Networks, and Devices) and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the AI technology and solutions market, including an analysis of leading AI vendors, strategies, solutions and applications.

The report assesses the state of AI development, implementation, and operation. The report analyzes the forecasts AI market sizing for by technology type, deployment method, solution type, network and technology integration, and by industry verticals from 2022 through 2027.

Select Report Findings:

  • Total global AI solution market will reach $282 billion by 2027, growing at 28.6% CAGR

  • Global unsupervised machine learning market will reach $14.3 billion by 2027, growing at 21.8% CAGR

  • The combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will drive up to 27% of new AI systems integration, primarily involving IIoT

  • AI solutions in a public cloud environment shall be almost three times those of private cloud deployments through 2027

  • Key AI technology systems integration opportunities include Expert Systems, Decision Support Systems, Fuzzy Systems, and Multi-Agent Systems

Artificial Intelligence (AI) represents a wide variety of technologies including Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural language processing, and more. We see AI increasingly embedded within many systems and applications including everything from data management to retail shopping.

The AI segment is currently very fragmented, characterized by most companies focusing on silo approaches to solutions. Longer-term, the publisher sees many solutions involving multiple AI types as well as integration across other key areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics.

There are many potential use cases for AI within the cybersecurity domain. For example, AI may be used in IoT to bolster security, safeguard assets, and reduce fraud. There are varying opinions about security in IoT.

For example, some companies favour a distributed(decentralized) approach whereas other companies believe a more centralized approach leveraging strictly centralized cloud architecture makes more sense. We see little possibility in which signature-based security solutions will work with IoT in an edge computing environment for a variety of reasons including the limitation on the throughput of communications between distributed endpoints and centralized cloud.

AI has various advantages including the fact that it is a more lightweight application (because it does not require all the data that comes with tracking digital signatures/code for known viruses), more effective in identifying malware, easier and less costly to maintain as there is no need to constantly identify new malware code. This is all because AI-based security is looking for malicious behaviours rather than known malicious code.

Longer-term, AI will move beyond fraud prevention and prevention of malicious acts as AI will be used to feed advanced analytics and decision making. This will be especially true in IoT solutions involving real-time data as AI will be used to make determinations for autonomous actions.

Consumer-facing apps and services supported by AI are many and varied including chatbots and Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) in support of customer care and lifestyle enhancement. The automobile industry is another example in which AI is becoming increasingly useful, both in the near term for solutions such as the inclusion of VPAs, and longer-term use cases such as support of self-driving vehicles. Another consumer market area in which AI will be integrated is wearable technology. As wearables become more mainstream and integrate into everyday life with increasing dependency, there will be a need for integration with Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Analytics.

AI is expected to have a big impact on data management. However, the impact goes well beyond data management as we anticipate that these technologies will increasingly become part of every network, device, application, and service. One area important to enterprise will be Intelligent Decision Support Systems (IDSS), which are a form of Expert System that utilize AI to optimize decision making. IDSS will be used in many fields including agriculture, medicine, urban development, and other areas. IDSS will also be used in policymaking and strategy at the highest levels of enterprises well as governmental organizations.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

  • Defining Artificial Intelligence

  • Artificial Intelligence Types

  • Artificial Intelligence Systems

  • AI Outcomes and Enterprise Benefits

  • Cognitive Computing and Swarm Intelligence

  • AI Market SWOT Analysis

  • AI Technology Goals

  • AI Tools and Approaches

  • AI Market Predictions

  • AI Market Landscape

  • AI Patent and Regulatory Framework

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Competitive Landscape Analysis

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

  • AI Technology Matrix

  • AI Technology Readiness

  • AI Technology and Solution Integration

  • AI Application Delivery Platforms and Business Models

  • Enterprise Adoption and AI Investment

  • AI Applications in Industry Verticals

4.0 AI Ecosystem Analysis

  • NVidia Corporation

  • IBM Corporation

  • Intel Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Google Inc.

  • Baidu Inc.

  • Qualcomm Incorporated

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • H2O.ai

  • Juniper Networks, Inc.

  • Nokia Corporation

  • ARM Limited

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SAP

  • Siemens AG

  • Apple Inc.

  • General Electric

  • ABB Ltd.

  • LG Electronics

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • Whirlpool Corporation

  • AB Electrolux

  • Wind River Systems Inc.

  • Cumulocity GmBH

  • Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

  • SparkCognition Inc.

  • KUKA AG

  • Rethink Robotics

  • Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Haier Group Corporation

  • Miele

  • Next IT Corporation

  • Nuance Communications Inc.

  • InteliWISE

  • Facebook Inc.

  • Salesforce

  • Amazon Inc.

  • SK Telecom

  • motion.ai

  • Buddy

  • AOL Inc.

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Inbenta Technologies Inc.

  • Cisco Systems

  • MAANA

  • Veros Systems Inc.

  • PointGrab Ltd.

  • Tellmeplus

  • Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Leap Motion Inc.

  • Atmel Corporation

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • XILINX Inc.

  • Omron Adept Technology

  • Gemalto N.V.

  • Micron Technology

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • AIBrian Inc.

  • QlikTech International AB

  • MicroStrategy Incorporated

  • Brighterion Inc.

  • IPsoft Inc.

  • 24/7.ai Inc.

  • General Vision Inc.

  • Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

  • Graphcore

  • CloudMinds

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Tend.ai

  • SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

  • iRobot Corp.

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Spacex

  • Fraight AI

  • Infor Global Solutions

  • Presenso

  • Teknowlogi

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

  • AI Market

  • AI Market by Segment

  • AI Market by Management Functions

  • AI Market by Technology

  • AI Market by Industry Vertical

  • AI Market by Solution Type

  • AI Market by Deployment Method

  • AI Market by AI System

  • AI Market by AI Type

  • AI Market by Connectivity

  • AI Market in IoT Networks

  • AI Market in IoT Edge Computing

  • AI Analytics Market

  • AI Market by Intent-Based Networking

  • AI Market in Virtualized Infrastructure

  • AI Market in 5G Networks

  • AI Market in Blockchain Networks

  • AI Market by Region

  • AI Embedded Unit Deployment Forecast 2022 - 2027

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

