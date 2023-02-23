The Global AI Orchestration Market size is expected to reach $17.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 20.0% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

The management of the tools, procedures, data, and people associated with AI applications inside an organization in a way that it becomes a regular component of operations rather than remaining a part of research or an experimental process is known as AI orchestration.

The well-defined and predefined "better" result in you established at the outset is achieved with the aid of AI orchestration.



Enterprises may operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) with the aid of an AI orchestration system, allowing scalability and growth. In order to improve how businesses explore and evaluate the data, enabling technologies like machine learning and AI help with data preparation, modeling and insight generation, deployment, and insight explanation.



Additionally, it has access to a machine learning environment that automates every phase of the data life cycle, including the creation of auto models using simple processes, redefining corporate AI. Additionally, it enables the rapid creation and management of AI models without the need for writing a single line of code. By enabling explainable AI capabilities that provide transparency and interpretability, it helps to democratize AI by making it accessible to everyone within the company and by eradicating prejudice.



Additionally, AI orchestration aids in the visualization, analysis, and consumption of complicated corporate data. It automatically visualizes the data and unearths essential and hidden insights. It also generates reports, dashboards, and infographics to help users comprehend and communicate business findings. It obtains deep insights from streaming real-time data and uses visualization to absorb business information. Additionally, AI-driven decision analytics boosts innovation and development across enterprises while reducing infrastructure administration time and increasing efficiency.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic presented significant hurdles to the industrial industry, including interruptions to the supply chain, a decline in the workforce’s availability, and a lack of raw materials. Because most workers now work remotely, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered how companies function, forcing organizations and corporations to develop new procedures to reduce network complexity and improve security. As a result, manufacturers were forced to depend on the strength of their data and analytics to remain competitive and advance innovation. Such elements contributed to the industrial industry’s desire for AI orchestration solutions.



Market Growth Factors



Workflow orchestration is being widely used in organizational digital transformation



Workflow orchestration use is rising due to technological development in a quicker internet support. Business apps now have more possibilities thanks to the introduction of 5G. The use of AI orchestration solutions and services is accelerating across a number of business sectors, such as manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, communications & IT, energy & utilities, and others. Moreover, the need for digitization has grown as a result of unexpected office, school, and company closures. The market for workflow orchestration is growing greatly as a result of these advances.



Evolution of responsible artificial intelligence



Through the incorporation of workflow management technologies and trend forecasting, artificial intelligence has revolutionized company management in the contemporary corporate environment. The market for artificial intelligence is mostly driven by this. The market is expected to rise as a result of increased investment in machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies. In 2022, when AI adoption will have surged, responsible AI will have a prominent position. Countries will need to carefully address the ethical implications of AI as they execute their national AI initiatives to ensure that automation results in benefits for all stakeholders.



Market Restraining Factors



Threat to data security



Every organization’s goal depends on the security and privacy of its customers’ and employees’ personal information; therefore, there is obviously no room for compromise. These enterprises must make sure that their IT infrastructure and data are protected by reliable security and privacy solutions when they migrate to the cloud. However, using AI comes with a number of cybersecurity dangers, especially if one is not familiar with the most recent technical developments. The use of AI for data collecting has sometimes exposed government records to many data breaches. These factors might prevent the market for AI orchestration from expanding.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the AI orchestration market is divided into solution and services. With the largest revenue share in 2021, the solutions segment led the AI orchestration market. The market is expanding as a result of technological developments that make it possible for orchestration to alter several sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and many others. Additionally, as the amount of data grows, AI orchestration solutions are being used much more widely.



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on deployment mode, the AI orchestration market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. This may be ascribed to the many benefits that come with on-premise implementation, including the high degree of data protection and safety. Industry desire for on-premise deployment models is further fueled by the fact that on-premise models have higher data security and fewer data breaches than cloud-based deployment models.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the AI orchestration market is segmented into workflow orchestration, infrastructure orchestration, customer service orchestration, and others. In 2021, the customer service orchestration segment registered significant revenue share. Software for managing various processes and systems throughout on-premises and cloud-based settings is called service orchestration. Businesses always struggle with a number of concerns related to the IT infrastructure, such as integration and compatibility problems, ballooning IT budgets, and technology that is ever more sophisticated.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on organization size, the AI orchestration market is segmented into large enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The SME segment acquired the significant revenue share in 2021. By optimizing routine corporate activities like inventory, buying, manufacturing, and shipping, small and medium-sized enterprises are significantly increasing their revenue contributions. In order to keep up with modern trends and outperform their rivals, many small and medium-sized businesses are using orchestration. Over the course of the projection period, these elements are anticipated to fuel this segment’s expansion.



Vertical Outlook



Based on vertical, the AI orchestration market is divided into IT & Telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, consumer goods & retail, government & defense, energy & utility, and others. Healthcare accounted for a sizeable revenue share in the AI orchestration market in 2021. Orchestration enables the streamlining of patient processes and an overall increase in efficiency in a healthcare context. By identifying and resolving present inefficiencies, Care Orchestration assists healthcare professionals in streamlining their current care journey.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the AI orchestration market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region dominated the AI orchestration market in 2021. The market in this area will see profitable potential as a result of the use of AI orchestration expanding gradually to fulfill rising expectations from modern organizations to better their business processes and consumer experience. Workflow orchestration market expansion in this region is being driven by the quick use of technology in IT, process automation, network, and communications, and other areas. Many firms are undergoing a digital transformation as a result of a faster internet assistance in this area.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and BMC Software, Inc. are the forerunners in the AI Orchestration Market. Companies such as Wipro Limited, Fujitsu Limited, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are some of the key innovators in AI Orchestration Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, SAP SE, General Electric Company, Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners), Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, and BMC Software, Inc. (KKR & Co., Inc.).



Recent Strategies Deployed in AI Orchestration Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2022: Oracle extended its multiyear partnership with Nvidia. The partnership involves supporting customers in accelerating the use of AI. Additionally, the partnership agreement brings Nvidia’s computing stack ranging from systems to software to Oracle’s Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).



Jun-2022: Fujitsu partnered with Hexagon, a public company focused on providing information technology solutions for industrial applications. The partnership aims at jointly working on societal challenges for Fujitsu’s Trusted Society. Through cashing on digital twin technologies and solutions from both Hexagon and Fujitsu, the companies would together develop solutions that provide a deeper understanding to clients and support in reducing emissions, improving safety, etc.



Jun-2022: GE Healthcare teamed up with National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), a Singapore-based cancer treatment center. The collaboration agreement aims at enhancing the possibility of more tailored cancer treatment options.



Mar-2022: Wipro came into partnership with Pandorum Technologies, an India-based biotechnology company. The partnership focuses on jointly developing technologies aiming at reducing time-to-market and maximizing outcomes during the R & D and trials of regenerative medicine and developing an AI model that learns from the multi-dimensional data. The partnership integrates Wirpo’s AI technical know-how and Pandorum’s competence in regenerative medicine.



Nov-2021: GE Healthcare collaborated with Optellum, a leader in AI decision support intended for lung cancer. The collaboration involves combining GE Healthcare’s Edison Platform with AI-enabled solutions as provided by Optellum. The combination can make clinician workflows smooth and efficient, and further facilitates GE’s goal to make precision healthcare, and taking the right disease treatment at the right point of time as broadly reachable as possible.



Nov-2021: Cisco partnered with IBM, a US-based company primarily selling, IT services, software, hardware, and consulting services. The collaboration integrates both the companies’ products enabling management and orchestration of virtual 5G networks, optical and IP networks in a consolidated framework, solution-driven from any cloud.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Dec-2022: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, part of Wipro took over Linecraft.ai, an India-based AI company. The acquisition expands Wipro’s digital capabilities and further allows it to provide turnkey automation solutions equipped with bolt-on digital layers providing deep insights and analytics to clients.



Dec-2021: Oracle took over Federos, a US-based developer of analytics & automation solutions, AI optimized assurance. The acquisition provides Oracle’s customers with improved operations automation solutions and offers powerful orchestration capabilities.



Oct-2021: BMC took over StreamWeaver, a US-based software company. This acquisition reflects BMC’s focus on investing in disruptive technologies and innovation.



Jun-2021: IBM acquired Turbonomic, a US-based provider of Application Resource Management (ARM) and Network Performance Management (NPM). The acquisition complements IBM’s acquisition of Instana, and further supports IBM to expand its customer reach and better serving its clients.



Jun-2021: Hewlett Packard Enterprise took over Determined AI, a startup primarily into developing an open source platform intended for designing machine learning models. The acquisition involves integrating Determined AI’s open-source AI training platform with HPE’s high-performance computing (HPC) offerings, the integration allows ML engineers to build models sooner, and further advances time-to-production for AI systems.



Sep-2020: Cisco took over BabbleLabs, a US-based developer of speech technology through the use of advanced AI. The acquisition enables Cisco to provide a supreme audio experience during Webex meetings by leveraging BabbleLabs’ noise removal capabilities.



Jul-2020: IBM took over WDG Automation, a Brazil-based developer of robotic process automation software. The acquisition enhances IBM’s AI-based automation capabilities and further broadens IBM’s potential to deliver automation services across clients.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Sep-2022: Fujitsu Network Communications launched Virtuora Service Management and Orchestration (SMO). The new offering offers control and management across open RAN networks, lifecycle service orchestration, and supports the integration of cloud infrastructure, and is equipped with advanced analytics, AI & ML capabilities.



Jul-2022: TIBCO launched TIBCO ModelOps. The new product allows organizations, and businesses to deploy AI models anywhere, faster, at scale, and with safety. This new addition to the company’s product offerings aids customers in deployment, monitoring, and simplifying. The ModelOps further allows managerial teams to work from any cloud services, and select the algorithm they want.



Nov-2021: GE Healthcare introduced New AI and Digital Technologies. The new product aims at solving the healthcare industry’s problems, optimizing healthcare, etc.



Oct-2021: BMC Software added new features to its already existing Helix operations management and Control-M workflow orchestration platforms. The new features enable customers to apply workflow orchestration to various cloud development environments, including Google’s Cloud Dataflow and Function, Amazon Web Services’ Glue, and many more.



Jul-2020: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) unveiled HPE Ezmeral, a software portfolio developed to advance digital transformation. The new software allows customers to get rid of lock-in and expensive legacy licensing models, supporting clients in advancing innovation and bringing down costs, and at the same time ensuring enterprise-grade security.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2022: Fujitsu expanded its global footprint by establishing a new research center Fujitsu Research of India Private Limited. The new research center focuses on AI, ML technologies & quantum software and aims to improve software technologies in important technology areas.



About Reportlinker

