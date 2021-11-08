Global Agrochemicals Market Report 2021-2027 - Rising Adoption of Biofertilizers / Increasing Demand for Food / Fluctuating Raw Material Costs

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agrochemicals Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agrochemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.9% during 2021-2027.

This report on global agrochemicals market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global agrochemicals market by segmenting the market based on type and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the agrochemicals market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

List of Key Players

  • Agrium, Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • BASF SE

  • Dow AgroSciences LLC

  • E. I. du Pont Nemours and Company

  • Monsanto Company

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co.

  • Syngenta AG

  • The Mosaic Co.

  • Yara International ASA

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rising Adoption of Biofertilizers

  • Increasing Demand for Food

Market Challenges

  • Fluctuating Raw Material Costs

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Historical Period: 2016-2019

  • Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Type

  • Fertilisers

  • Nitrogenous Fertilizers

  • Phosphatic Fertilisers

  • Potassic Fertilisers

  • Biofertilizers

  • Pesticides

  • Herbicides

  • Insecticides

  • Fungicides

  • Others

Market by Region

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Turkey

  • Iran

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bae4bf

