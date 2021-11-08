Global Agrochemicals Market Report 2021-2027 - Rising Adoption of Biofertilizers / Increasing Demand for Food / Fluctuating Raw Material Costs

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agrochemicals Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agrochemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.9% during 2021-2027.

This report on global agrochemicals market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global agrochemicals market by segmenting the market based on type and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the agrochemicals market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

List of Key Players

Agrium, Inc.

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Dow AgroSciences LLC

E. I. du Pont Nemours and Company

Monsanto Company

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Syngenta AG

The Mosaic Co.

Yara International ASA

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Biofertilizers

Increasing Demand for Food

Market Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Costs

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Type

Fertilisers

Nitrogenous Fertilizers

Phosphatic Fertilisers

Potassic Fertilisers

Biofertilizers

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

