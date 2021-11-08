Global Agrochemicals Market Report 2021-2027 - Rising Adoption of Biofertilizers / Increasing Demand for Food / Fluctuating Raw Material Costs
The global agrochemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.9% during 2021-2027.
This report on global agrochemicals market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global agrochemicals market by segmenting the market based on type and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the agrochemicals market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
List of Key Players
Agrium, Inc.
Bayer AG
BASF SE
Dow AgroSciences LLC
E. I. du Pont Nemours and Company
Monsanto Company
Sumitomo Chemical Co.
Syngenta AG
The Mosaic Co.
Yara International ASA
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Rising Adoption of Biofertilizers
Increasing Demand for Food
Market Challenges
Fluctuating Raw Material Costs
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2020
Historical Period: 2016-2019
Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Type
Fertilisers
Nitrogenous Fertilizers
Phosphatic Fertilisers
Potassic Fertilisers
Biofertilizers
Pesticides
Herbicides
Insecticides
Fungicides
Others
Market by Region
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Iran
Rest of Middle East & Africa
