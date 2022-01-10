The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market is expected to reach $3,031.1 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 24.42% during the forecast period 2021-2026

The growth rate in the market is because of the increased push by governing bodies toward agricultural automation and digitization. Impact of COVID-19 The supply chain for the majority of the industries across the globe got impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the agriculture technology-as-a-service industry.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain of the agriculture industry was disrupted.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, agricultural production was hindered for farmers, which led to a decrease in their revenue generation. This has left the farmers in no position to invest in modern agricultural equipment.

Market Segmentation

Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market by Service Type

The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market in the service type product segment is expected to be dominated by software-as-a-service. The high market share and growth potential associated with software-as-a-service technologies in the agriculture industry is expected to drive the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market by Technology

The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market in the technology product segment is expected to be dominated by data analytics and intelligence solutions. Data analytic solutions have the ability to increase agricultural production and are expected to drive the agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market by Application

The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by yield monitoring and mapping. The high market share and growth potential associated with yield mapping and mapping is expected to drive the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market by Region

North America is expected to generate the highest revenue in 2020.The large market share of the region has been attributed to the increased application of automation and control systems in most of the countries and the rising adoption rate of smart farming practices leading to increased adoption of agriculture technology-as-a-service.

The North America market for agriculture technology-as-a-service is expected to witness a moderate growth as of CAGR 21.93% in the forecast period.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

365FarmNet GmbH, Accenture plc, AGCO Corporation, Agrellus, Inc., Agrivi, Airbus S.A.S, AT&T Inc., Ceres Imaging Inc., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Cropln Technology Solutions Pvt.Ltd., Deere & Company, DeHaat, Fujitsu Limited, Harvest Automation Inc., Hexagon Agriculture, IBM Corporation, Intertek Group plc, Kubota Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Naio Technologies, Nutrien AgSolutions, Inc., Parrot SA, Pixhawk, Precision Hawk Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SGS S.A., Small Robot Company, Syngenta AG, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Taranis, Teejet Technologies, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Yanmar Co. Ltd.

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the agriculture technology-as-a-service industry.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Italy
• France
• Germany
• Rest-of-Europe
• U.K.
• Middle East and Africa
• South Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• China
• Asia-Pacific
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest-of-South America
    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from