Global Agriculture Drones Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of AeroVironment, PrecisionHawk, Trimble, Microdrones and Dronedeploy

Global Agriculture Drones Market

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Drones Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agriculture drones market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.49% to reach US$7,013.092 million by 2026, from US$978.651 million in 2019.

Data analysis and management can be done effortlessly and efficiently with the use of agriculture drones which capture high-resolution images. These drones are mainly used for monitoring yield and crop conditions, lowering chances of irrigation leakage problems, and minimizing chances of pest infestation. The use of agriculture drones in nursery management, livestock monitoring, weed management, and precision agriculture has led to its adoption in various industry verticals.

Driving Factors

Drone technology has come full circle in the past few years, with agriculture quickly becoming one of the most prominent verticals to be affected by it. Drone technology's current use in agriculture is poised to continue its growth. Drones have developed a reliable reputation as a powerful tool for farmers and ranchers. There are now more potential buyers entering the drone market, which will further help growers capture more of their farm inputs expenses throughout the year.

Agricultural drones are coming into their own with small businesses investing more in this technology with each passing year. Because drones are more affordable than ever before, farmers are less wary of investing in the technology for their farms. This means that drone manufacturers will be able to capture the interest of more potential buyers who previously thought it would be too expensive. Agriculture has welcomed technology with open arms over the past decade, but only recently has drone technology started to explode onto the scene. Farmers are using new technologies to better manage the land they cultivate, and drones are at the forefront of this change. Drones are an important tool to help farmers collect valuable information about their farms, which gives them insight into how to improve production moving forward.

Growth Factors

Exemptions provided by US FAA for the use of agriculture drones and the increasing investments

One of the major reasons for the growth of agricultural drones is the exemptions provided by the US FAA for the use of agriculture drones. FAA's small UAS rule (Rule 107) has had an extensive impact on the usage of drones across various industry verticals including agricultural use. The rule proposes the use of drones by ranchers and farmers and defines the provisions and requirements to direct the use of drones in remote sensing operations. Also, the increasing investments in these drones as they provide major assistance in spraying, seeding and livestock farming has led to the growth and demand of these agriculture drones in the market.

Restraints

Air Traffic Management and standardization of communication protocols and interfaces for precision agriculture

A major restraint in the growth of the agriculture drones market is the Air Traffic Management and standardization of communication protocols and interfaces for precision agriculture. The rising adoption of agriculture drones has led to the provision and requirement of suitable airspace traffic management to avoid collisions and accidents.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Agriculture Drones Market

The COVID-19 impact on the agriculture drones market has been negative owing to the production halt by industries due to the temporary lockdown implemented by several governments to break the cycle of the virus. The disruption in the demand and supply chain has further hampered the market in the forecast period. The unfavorable conditions risen due to the COVID-19 virus have had a negative impact on the agriculture drone's market.

Segmentation:

The agriculture drones market has been analyzed through the following segments:

By Type

  • Fixed Wing

  • Multi-Rotor

  • Hybrid

By Application

  • Spraying

  • Field Mapping

  • Crop Scouting

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Taiwan

  • Thailand

Companies Mentioned

  • Parrot Drone SAS

  • DJI

  • AeroVironment, Inc.

  • AgEagle Aerial Systems , Inc.

  • PrecisionHawk

  • Trimble Inc.

  • Dragonfly UAS

  • Sentera, Inc.

  • Microdrones

  • Dronedeploy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/weehi9

