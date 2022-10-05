Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market Report 2022: A 10.5 Billion Industry in 2027 - Escalating Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market

Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market
Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agriculture autonomous robots market was valued at $3.92 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $10.50 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.16% during the forecast period 2022-2027

The growth in the global agriculture autonomous robots market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for food and the growing need for precision, digital, and smart agriculture practices.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The agriculture autonomous robots market is still in an evolving phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop agriculture autonomous robotic technologies and products, which are expected to increase due to the increased demand for food and the need for automation in the agriculture sector.

Increasing investment in smart agriculture is one of the major opportunities in the global agriculture autonomous robots market. Moreover, agriculture autonomous robot technologies also help in reducing crop losses due to undetected pest infestation and diseases. The agriculture autonomous robots also facilitate the safe and quality harvesting and picking of crops including fruits and vegetables.

With an increased worldwide focus on achieving the global food demand, the shift to digital, smart, and data-driven products in the agriculture sectors brings significant sales and financing opportunities. The shift is more prominent in automation and robotics segments in regions such as North America and Europe.

Furthermore, agriculture autonomous robots have a moderate to high impact on crop protection systems to reduce crop losses due to crop diseases and pest infestations.

Impact of COVID-19

In the wake of the pandemic, labor shortages have caused disruptions in the agricultural processes, thereby leading every country to re-emphasize food security and increase domestic food production.

With an aim to solve labor shortages, the increased application of automated technologies such as sensors, data analytics, robotics, and others have been introduced into the production system. Each country continued to promote policies on increasing the adoption of agriculture autonomous robots techniques, which have proved to be the appropriate solution.

Market Segmentation

Dairy farm management is one of the major applications of agriculture autonomous robots owing to the high adoption of milking robots in Europe and North America.

The milking robots segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.34% during the forecast period 2022-2027 due to the rising use of automation in dairy farms. These robots increase the efficiency of farm operations by reducing the overall cost. Hence, farmers are inclining toward adopting milking robots and reducing dependence on manual labor.

North America generated the highest revenue of $1.33 billion in 2021, which is attributed to the R&D advancements and supporting government regulations in the region. Europe is an attractive region for the agriculture autonomous robots market because of the availability of the different market fragments.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players leading the market include crop monitoring and dairy farm management, which capture around 65% of the presence in the market. Players in other technologies, such as inventory management, and harvesting and picking, account for approximately 35% of the presence in the market, as of 2021.

Recent Developments in Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market

  • In April 2022, Verdant Robotics announced a robotic solution for farms that can help in spraying and weeding simultaneously with the help of machine learning, AI perception, and robotics technology.

  • In December 2021, Lely collaborated with Dutch based Connectera B.V. With this collaboration, Lely aims to use Connecterra B.V.'s advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide more insights to farmers. Also, the technologies aid in integrating farm technologies with artificial intelligence for developing farm management systems.

  • In October 2021, BouMatic acquired SAC Group, a well-reputed full-line producer of complete milking systems for cows, sheep, and goats. This acquisition is expected to aid BouMatic in expanding its global presence and product catalogue.

  • In November 2020, Robert Bosch GmbH and BASF SE began a joint venture for digital technologies in the agricultural sector. They jointly developed a smart spraying technology to apply herbicide on weeds without spraying unaffected areas of crops.

  • In October 2020, AGCO Corporation announced the launch of Fendt Xaver, which comes with an embedded solution developed by the AGCO Group and a seed unit for precision planting. It is equipped with the Vario Guide Lane guidance system, which controls the robot with centimetre accuracy.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

  • AGCO Corporation

  • Agrobot

  • BouMatic

  • DAIRYMASTER

  • Deere & Company

  • Ecorobotix SA

  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

  • KUBOTA Corporation

  • Lely

  • Naio Technologies

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Saga Robotics AS

  • Uniseed

  • Verdant Robotics

  • Trabotyx

  • FarmWise Labs, Inc.

  • XMACHINES

  • Blue White Robotics Ltd.

  • Iron Ox, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Market Definition
1.1.2 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs
1.1.2.1 Governments Initiatives
1.1.2.2 Consortiums and Associations
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability
1.2.1.2 Aging Workforce Leading to Skill Shortage
1.2.1.3 Escalating Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 High Initial Investment and Cost
1.2.2.2 Less Adoption among Small-Scale Farmers
1.2.3 Market Strategies and Developments
1.2.3.1 Business Strategies
1.2.3.1.1 Product Development and Innovation
1.2.3.1.2 Business Expansions
1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies
1.2.3.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
1.2.3.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
1.2.3.2.3 Others
1.2.4 Business Opportunities
1.2.4.1 Growing Adoption of Smart Farming Techniques
1.2.4.2 Increasing Demand for Harvesting Automation
1.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market
1.3 Investment Landscape
1.3.1 Investment and Funding Landscape Share (by Company)
1.3.2 Investment and Funding Landscape Share (by Country)

2 Application
2.1 Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market (by Application)
2.1.1 Crop Monitoring
2.1.2 Dairy Farm Management
2.1.3 Inventory Management
2.1.4 Harvesting and Picking
2.1.5 Others
2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market, (by Application), $Million, 2021-2027

3 Products
3.1 Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market (by Product)
3.1.1 Crop Harvesting Robots
3.1.2 Weeding Robots
3.1.3 Milking Robots
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market, (by Product), $Million
3.3 Patent Analysis
3.3.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)
3.3.2 Patent Analysis (by Inventor Type)
3.3.3 Patents Analysis (by Patent Office)
3.3.4 Patent Analysis (by Application)
3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

4 Regions

5 Market-Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
5.1 Market Share Analysis
5.1.1 Market Share Analysis of Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market Manufacturers
5.2 Competitive Benchmarking
5.3 Company Profiles
5.3.1 Company Overview
5.3.1.1 Role in the Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market
5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.3.2 Business Strategies
5.3.2.1 Product Developments
5.3.3 Corporate Strategies
5.3.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances
5.3.4 Analyst View

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vx3hr2

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.