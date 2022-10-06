Global Agricultural Tires Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
Global Agricultural Tires Market
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Tires Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural tires market size reached US$ 7.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.27% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Agricultural tires carry different types of farming equipment, such as tractors, combines, grain carts, field sprayers, and skid steer loaders. They offer traction, braking, steering and directional stability while resisting the abrasive action of various surfaces. They also absorb shock loads at a low level of ground pressure and cushion the vehicle against minor surface irregularities. Consequently, they help farmers maximize crop productivity and reduce the risk of power hopping and soil compaction for unparalleled performance.
At present, there is a significant rise in the demand for food across the globe on account of the continuously increasing global population. However, factors like water scarcity, rapid urbanization, unfavorable weather conditions and declining arable land are unable to meet the escalating demand.
As a result, farmers are focusing on increasing productivity, which, in turn, is positively influencing the sales of agricultural tires worldwide. Additionally, the rising adoption of precision farming and advanced logistics, transportation, storage, and processing facilities are bolstering the market growth.
Apart from this, governing agencies of numerous countries are investing in rural agriculture infrastructure significantly, which is contributing to the market growth. This is further promoting automation in the agriculture industry and leading to the increased adoption of upgraded farm equipment.
Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are developing advanced farming tractors and off-road vehicles to improve soil conservation and the safety of products. This, along with the growing emphasis on modern, integrated agriculture practices worldwide, is anticipated to propel the need for efficient agricultural tires.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Apollo Tyres Limited, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), Bridgestone Corporation, CEAT Ltd. (RPG Group), Continental AG, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., MRF Limited, Specialty Tires of America Inc., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., TBC Corporation (Michelin), The Carlstar Group LLC, Titan International Inc., Trelleborg AB and Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America Inc. (Yokohama Rubber Company).
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ix2lr
