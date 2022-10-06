Global Agricultural Tires Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Agricultural Tires Market

Global Agricultural Tires Market

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Tires Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agricultural tires market size reached US$ 7.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.27% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Agricultural tires carry different types of farming equipment, such as tractors, combines, grain carts, field sprayers, and skid steer loaders. They offer traction, braking, steering and directional stability while resisting the abrasive action of various surfaces. They also absorb shock loads at a low level of ground pressure and cushion the vehicle against minor surface irregularities. Consequently, they help farmers maximize crop productivity and reduce the risk of power hopping and soil compaction for unparalleled performance.



At present, there is a significant rise in the demand for food across the globe on account of the continuously increasing global population. However, factors like water scarcity, rapid urbanization, unfavorable weather conditions and declining arable land are unable to meet the escalating demand.

As a result, farmers are focusing on increasing productivity, which, in turn, is positively influencing the sales of agricultural tires worldwide. Additionally, the rising adoption of precision farming and advanced logistics, transportation, storage, and processing facilities are bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, governing agencies of numerous countries are investing in rural agriculture infrastructure significantly, which is contributing to the market growth. This is further promoting automation in the agriculture industry and leading to the increased adoption of upgraded farm equipment.

Story continues

Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are developing advanced farming tractors and off-road vehicles to improve soil conservation and the safety of products. This, along with the growing emphasis on modern, integrated agriculture practices worldwide, is anticipated to propel the need for efficient agricultural tires.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Apollo Tyres Limited, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), Bridgestone Corporation, CEAT Ltd. (RPG Group), Continental AG, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., MRF Limited, Specialty Tires of America Inc., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., TBC Corporation (Michelin), The Carlstar Group LLC, Titan International Inc., Trelleborg AB and Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America Inc. (Yokohama Rubber Company).



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global agricultural tires market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global agricultural tires market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global agricultural tires market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global agricultural tires market?

5. What is the breakup of the global agricultural tires market based on the product?

6. What is the breakup of the global agricultural tires market based on the application?

7. What is the breakup of the global agricultural tires market based on the distribution?

8. What are the key regions in the global agricultural tires market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global agricultural tires market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Agricultural Tires Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Bias Tires

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Radial Tires

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Tractors

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Harvesters

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Forestry

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Irrigation

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Trailers

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution

8.1 OEM

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aftermarket

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Apollo Tyres Limited

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Bridgestone Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 CEAT Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Continental AG

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 MRF Limited

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Specialty Tires of America Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 TBC Corporation (Michelin)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 The Carlstar Group LLC

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Titan International Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.13 Trelleborg AB

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.14 Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America Inc. (Yokohama Rubber Company)

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ix2lr

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



