What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Agricultural Sprayers Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Agricultural Sprayers estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Handheld, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$350.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Self-Propelled segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $300.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Agricultural Sprayers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$300.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$970 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Tractor-Mounted Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR



In the global Tractor-Mounted segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$241.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$366.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$515.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

AGCO Corporation

AMAZONE H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG

Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG

ASPEE Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd

BGROUP SPA

Bucher Industries AG

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Demco Manufacturing Co.

EXEL Industries SA

GUSS Automation, LLC

GVM Incorporated

HARDI INTERNATIONAL A/S

Hockley International Limited

Kubota Corporation

Kuhn Group

Kverneland Group

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Maquinas Agricolas Jacto S.A.

Reddick Equipment Company of NC, LLC

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Slows Down Sales of Agricultural Sprayers

COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture

Agriculture Industry in Post-COVID-19 Era: Change is Afoot with

Influx of AI & Drones

An Introduction to Agricultural Sprayers

Tracing the Evolution of Sprayers

Major Components of Sprayers

Types of Agricultural Sprayers

Boom Sprayers Vs Boomless Sprayers

Growing Need to Improve Farm Efficiency and Productivity Fuels

Growth in the Agricultural Sprayers Market

Developing Regions Promise High Growth for Agricultural

Sprayers Market

Agricultural Sprayers - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Self-Propelled (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming

Necessitates Use of Mechanized Equipment, Fuels Demand for

Crop Sprayers

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide - Percentage Breakdown of Farm

Land by Size and Region

With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to

Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Demand for

Agriculture Sprayers

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes

for Cereals and Other Food Products for the Period 2008-2017

and 2018-2027

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):

2017-2020

Shortage of Labor and Rising Farmworker Wages Drive Demand for

Mechanized Agricultural Sprayers

Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Agricultural

Machinery: Agricultural Employment as % of Total Employment

for the Period 2000-2020

Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for

the Period 2002-2019

Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major

Opportunities for Agricultural Sprayers Vendors

Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Import Volume (Million

Metric Tons) by Wheat, Rice (Milled) and Corn for the Years

2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21

Global Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Export Volume:

(Million Metric Tons) by Corn, Rice (Milled) and Wheat for the

Years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21

Global Prices of Cereals in US$ per Ton for the Years 2019 and

2025

Mechanized Farm Tools and Equipment Emerge as Critical

Components for Improving Agricultural Efficiency

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Rising Importance of Pesticide Spraying to Improve Farm

Efficiency Fuels Demand for Sprayers

Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to

Drive Demand for Sprayers

World Cereal Consumption by Type in Million Metric Tons for the

Years 2019 through 2025

World Cereal Production by Type in Million Metric Tons for the

Years 2019 through 2025

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Growing Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes

Agricultural Sector

Relaxation of Norms for Drone Usage to Drive Opportunities

Drones Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Traditional Backpack

Sprayers

Growing Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants

Drones Critical for Improving Crop Yields

Drones Finding Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects

Advanced Spreader to Control Invasive Plants and Mosquitoes

Researchers Focus on Developing Drones for New Pest Control

Solutions

Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas

Multi-Rotor Drones Find Use in Spraying Applications

Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for

Agricultural Spraying Purposes

Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone

Use in Spraying Applications

Intelligent Spraying Systems Make Significant Strides

Bosch Unveils Intelligent Spraying Technology for Precise Use

of Herbicides on Weeds

John Deere Unveils See and Spray for Precise Weed Targeting

using AI

Solar Powered Agricultural Sprayer Gain Interest Led by Power

and Cost Economics

Herbicides Application: An Overview of Spraying Equipment Used

for Application

Boom Sprayers Market: An Overview

Self-Propelled Sprayers: An Emerging Market

Global Self-Propelled Sprayer Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Application for 2019

Comprehensive Maintenance: An Important Aspect to Improve

Sprayer Efficiency

High-end Crop Spraying Technology Increases Accuracy and

Enhances Farm Efficiency

Innovations & Advancements

Select Product Launches and Innovations

Advancements in Precision Technology of Sprayers Presents New

Growth Opportunities

Latest Farm Technologies Revolutionize the Farming Space

Robotics Technology for Farm Spraying

Advancements in Sprayer Technologies for Vegetable Farming

Researchers Develop Intelligent Sprayers for the Nursery Industry

Researchers Develop Ultrasonic Sensor-Based Automatic Spraying

System to Reduce Pesticide Use in Orchards

IIT-M Develops Agricopter for Pesticide Spraying



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Handheld by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Handheld by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Handheld by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Propelled by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Self-Propelled by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Self-Propelled by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor-Mounted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Tractor-Mounted by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tractor-Mounted by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Trailed by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Trailed by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Aerial by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Small by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Small by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Large by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Large by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cereals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Cereals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oilseeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Oilseeds by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Oilseeds by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Crops by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Agricultural Sprayers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Agrictulture Drones and Intelligent Sprayers Gain Significance

Amid Worker Shortage Crisis

Agricultural Statistics

Average Farm Size (in Acres) in the US: 2007-2019

Number of Farms in the US: 2012-2019

Competition

US Agricultural Sprayers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,

Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Type -

Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Farm

Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &

Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Crop -

Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,

Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &

Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Agricultural Sprayers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Drones Gain Traction Amid an Ageing Farmer Population

Market Analytics

Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,

Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &

Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Agricultural Sprayers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Agriculture Drones Gain Wider Usage Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Market Analytics

Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,

Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &

Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Agricultural Sprayers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,

Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &

Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Agricultural Sprayers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,

Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &

Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Agricultural Sprayers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,

Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural

Sprayers by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Small, Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &

Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural

Sprayers by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,

Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers



