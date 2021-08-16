Global Aesthetic Injectables Market Share Expected to Gain USD 22,500 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Aesthetic Injectables Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 12,900 Million in 2020 to reach USD 22,500 Million by 2026, at 9% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Luminer, Cynosure LLC, ALLERGAN, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical(Group)Co., Ltd, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., DR. Korman., Medytox and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Aesthetic Injectables Market By Type (Dermal Fillers, and Wrinkle Relaxers), By Application (Face Lift, Lipoatrophy Treatment, Facial Line Correction, Acne Scar Treatment, Lip Augmentation, and Other), By End-Use (Therapeutics, and Aesthetics): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026".

According to the recent research report, the demand of global Aesthetic Injectables Market size & share expected to reach to USD 22,500 Million by 2026 from USD 12,900 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026

Global Aesthetic Injectables Market: Overview

Dermal fillers, commonly known as aesthetic injectables, are drugs that aid in bioengineering or facial rejuvenation. When people become older, their facial skin lacks subcutaneous fat and is drawn closer to their facial functioning muscles, resulting in more pronounced smile lines and wrinkles. This also causes facial skin to stretch, which contributes to volume loss. These problems may be resolved by using aesthetic injectables or dermal fillers, which aid in the treatment of early signs of aging or add benefit to a facial rejuvenation procedure.

Industry Major Market Players

Luminer

Cynosure LLC

ALLERGAN

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical(Group)Co. Ltd

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

DR. Korman.

Medytox

Medical Devices Business Services Inc.

Merz Pharma

FibroGen Inc.

Nestlé Skin Healt

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Galderma Laboratories L.P.

Ipsen Pharma

Sinclair Pharma

sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC

Suneva Medical

Bausch Health

Teoxane

Cosmetic Surgery

Advanced Dermatology

Market Dynamics

Owing to the increased use of dermal fillers in cosmetic surgeries, hyaluronic acid has the highest market share. The category is growing due to the rising demand for cosmetic procedures and an increase in the number of facial procedures. Furthermore, hyaluronic acid has numerous advantages, including increased hydration, improved elasticity, and protection from UV damage by reversing free radical damage. These elements contribute to the overall growth of the hyaluronic acid industry. It is also clear that the demand for hyaluronic acid is rising rapidly, indicating that the market will continue to rise steadily in the coming years.

The global aging population, along with a growing need to improve one's physical image, is fueling the development of the aesthetic injectable market. In addition, as people become more conscious of multiple cosmetic and facial surgical procedures, the demand for aesthetic injectables is increasing. The development of the facial injectable market has been aided by the introduction of minimally invasive surgeries. Soft tissue fillers are being used more often, which is boosting the market's growth rate. Other factors behind the growth of the facial injectable industry include an increase in demand for combination therapies, an increase in medical tourism, and an increase in disposable income. However, the negative side effects of plastic surgery and other facial surgeries that use aesthetic injectables will slow the market's growth pace. Face injectables are subject to stringent regulation, which is slowing the market's development.

Global Aesthetic Injectables Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 12,900 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 22,500 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 9% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Luminer, Cynosure LLC, ALLERGAN, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical(Group)Co., Ltd, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., DR. Korman., Medytox and Others Segments Covered Type, Application, End-Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

A thread lift is a procedure in which temporary sutures are used to lift the skin in a gradual yet noticeable way. Instead of cutting the loose facial tissue of the patient, the cosmetic surgeon actually stitches up parts of it. The thread lift, unlike a conventional surgical facelift, does not require incisions or deep tissue manipulation. Having filler-like liquids rather than undergoing facelift surgery is a much simpler process for the patient. For certain people, the greatest benefit of a thread lift over a facelift is the much shorter recovery period. Owing to the growing need for non-surgical procedures around the world, this technique is gaining momentum over surgical procedures. According to the 2018 survey from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, more than 10 million minimally invasive injectable operations were performed globally in 2018, up from 8.5 million in 2017. This pattern is expected to continue in the future, assisting the thread face-lift market's growth.

The demand for aesthetic injectables has been divided into aesthetics and therapeutics based on use. Due to the growing usage of aesthetic injectables for aesthetic procedures such as facial lines, wrinkles on the forehead, and lip lines, the beauty segment led the industry in 2020 with a share of 70.3 percent and is projected to retain its lead during the forecast era. In the coming years, demand for aesthetic injectables for cosmetic purposes is projected to rise due to an increasing curiosity in personal beauty and growth in disposable income among the middle-class population in developing countries such as India.

The Americas' success in the aesthetic injectables industry can be attributed in large part to a rise in cosmetic treatment spending. During the projected timeframe, the presence of a large geriatric population in the United States and Canada is expected to fuel demand for aesthetic injectables. Furthermore, demand development is expected to be aided by the awareness of forward-thinking beauty therapies and a growing focus on physical attractiveness. During the forecast era, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a healthy pace. The demand for aesthetic injectables in Asia-Pacific is being driven by rising beauty issues among the middle-aged and elderly population.

Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, people are spending more time on video calls. Known as the 'Zoom Boom,' a growing number of people are becoming more conscious of their physical presence. This has resulted in a rise in cosmetic surgery demand, with Botox being one of the most common treatments. Cosmetic procedures are also becoming more common with patients due to the ease with which they can heal while living at home. As a result, after the pandemic, the demand for aesthetic injectables exploded.

Aesthetic Injectables Market By Type (Dermal Fillers, and Wrinkle Relaxers), By Application (Face Lift, Lipoatrophy Treatment, Facial Line Correction, Acne Scar Treatment, Lip Augmentation, and Other), By End-Use (Therapeutics, and Aesthetics): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026

This report segments the aesthetic injectables market as follows:

Global Aesthetic Injectables Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis:

Dermal Fillers Collagen Hyaluronic Acid Fat Injection Polylactic Acid Polymethyl-methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA) Calcium Hydroxylapatite Others

Wrinkle Relaxers

Global Aesthetic Injectables Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Face Lift

Lipoatrophy Treatment

Facial Line Correction

Acne Scar Treatment

Lip Augmentation

Others

Global Aesthetic Injectables Market: By End-Use Segmentation Analysis

Therapeutics

Aesthetics

