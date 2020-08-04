Global Aerospace Valves Market Insights; 2018-2020, 2024 & 2027

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Valves - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aerospace Valves market accounted for $3.94 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.98 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



The rising aircraft deliveries, growing disposable income of the middle-class population and increasing air passenger traffic across the globe are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, fluctuating raw material prices is hindering the growth of the market.



Based on the valves, the hydraulic system valves segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the rising concerns for decreasing the weight of aircraft hydraulic systems, demand for high pressure and lightweight valves are growing.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the rising preference for flight journeys among the middle-class population and growing demand for airways, coupled with rising disposable income among the population of developing countries.



Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Valves Market include Zodiac Aerospace, Woodward, Valcor Engineering, United Technologies, Triumph Group, Sitec Aerospace, Ram Company, Parker Hannifin, Moog, Porvair, Marotta Controls, Liebherr, ITT Aerospace Controls, Honeywell, Eaton, Crissair, Meggitt, Circor International, AeroControlex and Crane Aerospace.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Valves

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fuel System Valves

5.2.1 Suction Valves

5.2.2 Inlet Valves

5.2.3 Engine LP Valves

5.2.4 Cross Feed Valves

5.2.5 APU LP Valves

5.3 Hydraulic System Valves

5.3.1 Shutoff Valves

5.3.2 Priority Valves

5.3.3 Isolation Valves

5.3.4 Drain Valves

5.4 Air Conditioning System Valves

5.4.1 Trim Air Valves

5.4.2 Pack Flow Control Valves

5.4.3 Oxygen System Shutoff Valves

5.4.4 Hot Air Pressure Regulating Valves

5.5 Ice and Rain Protection System Valves (Anti-Ice Valves)

5.6 Pneumatic System Valves

5.6.1 Engine Bleed Valves

5.6.2 Cross Bleed Valves

5.6.3 APU Bleed Valves

5.7 Water and Waste System Valves

5.7.1 Manual Shutoff Valves

5.7.2 Drain Valves

5.8 Lubrication System Valves

5.8.1 Pressure Regulating Valves

5.8.2 Bypass Valves



6 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Mechanism

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Relief Valve

6.3 Poppet Valves

6.4 Ball and Plug Valves

6.5 Gate Valve

6.6 Flapper-Nozzle Valves

6.7 Check Valve

6.8 Butterfly Valve

6.9 Engine Air Control

6.10 Baffle Valves

6.11 Pilot Operated Valves

6.12 Solenoid Valves

6.13 Pressure Control Valves



7 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Metallic

7.2.1 Titanium

7.2.2 Corrosion Resistant Steel

7.2.3 Aluminum

7.2.4 Copper

7.3 Non-Metallic

7.3.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene

7.3.2 Polyamide

7.3.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

7.3.4 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer



8 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Aviation Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Aviation

8.2.1 Wide Body Aircraft

8.2.2 Very Large Aircraft

8.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft

8.2.4 Narrow Body Aircraft

8.3 Business and General Aviation

8.3.1 Business Helicopters

8.3.2 Business Jets

8.4 Military/Defense Aviation

8.4.1 Military Helicopters

8.4.2 Fighter Jets & Transport Aerospace



9 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Surveillance

9.3 Planning and Routing

9.4 Monitoring & Alerting

9.5 Guidance



10 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aftermarket

10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



11 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Zodiac Aerospace

13.2 Woodward

13.3 Valcor Engineering

13.4 United Technologies

13.5 Triumph Group

13.6 Sitec Aerospace

13.7 Ram Company

13.8 Parker Hannifin

13.9 Moog

13.10 Porvair

13.11 Marotta Controls

13.12 Liebherr

13.13 ITT Aerospace Controls

13.14 Honeywell

13.15 Eaton

13.16 Crissair

13.17 Meggitt

13.18 Circor International

13.19 AeroControlex

13.20 Crane Aerospace



