Global Aerospace Valves Market Insights; 2018-2020, 2024 & 2027
The Global Aerospace Valves market accounted for $3.94 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.98 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
The rising aircraft deliveries, growing disposable income of the middle-class population and increasing air passenger traffic across the globe are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, fluctuating raw material prices is hindering the growth of the market.
Based on the valves, the hydraulic system valves segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the rising concerns for decreasing the weight of aircraft hydraulic systems, demand for high pressure and lightweight valves are growing.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the rising preference for flight journeys among the middle-class population and growing demand for airways, coupled with rising disposable income among the population of developing countries.
Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Valves Market include Zodiac Aerospace, Woodward, Valcor Engineering, United Technologies, Triumph Group, Sitec Aerospace, Ram Company, Parker Hannifin, Moog, Porvair, Marotta Controls, Liebherr, ITT Aerospace Controls, Honeywell, Eaton, Crissair, Meggitt, Circor International, AeroControlex and Crane Aerospace.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Valves
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Fuel System Valves
5.2.1 Suction Valves
5.2.2 Inlet Valves
5.2.3 Engine LP Valves
5.2.4 Cross Feed Valves
5.2.5 APU LP Valves
5.3 Hydraulic System Valves
5.3.1 Shutoff Valves
5.3.2 Priority Valves
5.3.3 Isolation Valves
5.3.4 Drain Valves
5.4 Air Conditioning System Valves
5.4.1 Trim Air Valves
5.4.2 Pack Flow Control Valves
5.4.3 Oxygen System Shutoff Valves
5.4.4 Hot Air Pressure Regulating Valves
5.5 Ice and Rain Protection System Valves (Anti-Ice Valves)
5.6 Pneumatic System Valves
5.6.1 Engine Bleed Valves
5.6.2 Cross Bleed Valves
5.6.3 APU Bleed Valves
5.7 Water and Waste System Valves
5.7.1 Manual Shutoff Valves
5.7.2 Drain Valves
5.8 Lubrication System Valves
5.8.1 Pressure Regulating Valves
5.8.2 Bypass Valves
6 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Mechanism
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Relief Valve
6.3 Poppet Valves
6.4 Ball and Plug Valves
6.5 Gate Valve
6.6 Flapper-Nozzle Valves
6.7 Check Valve
6.8 Butterfly Valve
6.9 Engine Air Control
6.10 Baffle Valves
6.11 Pilot Operated Valves
6.12 Solenoid Valves
6.13 Pressure Control Valves
7 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Metallic
7.2.1 Titanium
7.2.2 Corrosion Resistant Steel
7.2.3 Aluminum
7.2.4 Copper
7.3 Non-Metallic
7.3.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene
7.3.2 Polyamide
7.3.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber
7.3.4 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer
8 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Aviation Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial Aviation
8.2.1 Wide Body Aircraft
8.2.2 Very Large Aircraft
8.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft
8.2.4 Narrow Body Aircraft
8.3 Business and General Aviation
8.3.1 Business Helicopters
8.3.2 Business Jets
8.4 Military/Defense Aviation
8.4.1 Military Helicopters
8.4.2 Fighter Jets & Transport Aerospace
9 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Surveillance
9.3 Planning and Routing
9.4 Monitoring & Alerting
9.5 Guidance
10 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aftermarket
10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
11 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Zodiac Aerospace
13.2 Woodward
13.3 Valcor Engineering
13.4 United Technologies
13.5 Triumph Group
13.6 Sitec Aerospace
13.7 Ram Company
13.8 Parker Hannifin
13.9 Moog
13.10 Porvair
13.11 Marotta Controls
13.12 Liebherr
13.13 ITT Aerospace Controls
13.14 Honeywell
13.15 Eaton
13.16 Crissair
13.17 Meggitt
13.18 Circor International
13.19 AeroControlex
13.20 Crane Aerospace
