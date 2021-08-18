Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Research 2021: Healthy Momentum in Aerospace Industry Revs Up Market Opportunities - Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Fasteners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aerospace Fasteners Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerospace Fasteners estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Aerospace Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Aerospace Fasteners: An Introductory Prelude

  • Recent Market Activity

  • A Niche Segment within the Industrial Fasteners Industry

  • Fasteners Trend with the Aerospace Sector

  • Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Aerospace Fasteners

  • Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors

  • Robust Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

  • Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Arconic Inc. (USA)

  • B&B Specialties, Inc. (USA)

  • Boeing Distribution Services (USA)

  • Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, LLC (USA)

  • 3V Fasteners Company, Inc. (USA)

  • Aerofit, LLC (USA)

  • Bristol Industries, LLC (USA)

  • QRP, Inc. (USA)

  • Voss Industries, Inc. (USA)

  • LISI Aerospace S.A.S (France)

  • M.S. Aerospace (USA)

  • National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation (Taiwan)

  • Nylok Corporation (USA)

  • Precision Castparts Corp. (USA)

  • Cherry Aerospace (USA)

  • STANLEY Engineered Fastening (USA)

  • TFI Aerospace Corporation (Canada)

  • TPS Aviation Inc. (USA)

  • TriMas Corporation (USA)

  • Allfast Fastening Systems (USA)

  • Monogram Aerospace Fasteners (USA)

  • Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Healthy Momentum in Aerospace Industry Revs Up Market Opportunities

  • Progressive Trend in Commercial Aviation Industry

  • Sustained Increase in Defense Spending Enhances Fasteners Demand

  • Technology Innovations & Product Improvements to Drive Demand for Fasteners

  • Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Seek Role in Fasteners Ecosystem

  • Lightweight Fasteners Gain Precedence

  • Titanium Extends Best-in-Class Lightweight Fastener Products

  • Superalloys Find Wider Use

  • Advanced Tools Come to Fore in Fastener Manufacturing

  • Focus on Safety and Performance Spurs Tool Innovations

  • Impact of Composites on Fasteners

  • Countersunk Head Rivets Gain Prominence in Smooth Finish Applications

  • Concerns over Viability & Safety of Secondary Locking Devices Bodes Well

  • Issues & Challenges

  • Tight Supply Chain Resulting in Extended Lead Times

  • Long-Term Supply Contracts Narrow Operating Margins for Ti Suppliers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Fasteners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 80

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cc7tq5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories